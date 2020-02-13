Discover 8 difficulties of working in a team and how to solve them

Working as a team has established itself as the best way to carry out a project in recent years.

Connecting members with different skills and knowledge is the best way to finish a project successfully. However, sometimes we forget that teamwork has more team than work. And we overlook the human component.





Difficulties of working in a team

Today I share the 8 difficulties of working in common teams which I found while working at Cheap Assignment Help and will also discuss how to solve them to maintain a collaborative work environment that fosters productivity and good project results.





Egos

There is nothing that hampers a team more than the hunt for recognition.

The egos, or the desire to obtain a positive assessment against the rest of the classmates by the leader can damage the collaboration and the flow of teamwork. Attitudes in which the effort and self-implication are underlined and the contribution of others to individually assume the success of a task is damaged or toxic to the team.

You can avoid this type of conflict by clearly establishing priorities among team members, remarking that everyone develops an important and essential task for the development of the project and fostering trust and collaboration through team building activities.





The belly button

Experience and overconfidence sometimes cloud anyone's judgment. When this happens it seems that the only valid and accurate opinion is their own, becoming a barrier to active listening and encouraging derogatory attitudes towards the rest of the team members. An absolutely collaborative behavior that will create tensions in the team and generate long-term conflicts.





Dealing with this type of non-simple characters. To prevent a team member from absorbing the discussions and acting as a barrier to participation, it is best to act as a moderator and mark the word shifts during the meetings or define the processes and tasks beforehand so that this individual does not take the role of leader in the team.





Evasion of responsibility

When working as a team, it is easier to avoid responsibility for tasks and to add to the philosophy of “let someone else do it”.





When a task is assigned to more than one person, each member will prioritize the tasks that he must do alone compared to those that require his collaboration, putting less interest and effort in the groups, breaking his commitment to the team. In these situations it will be the most responsible team member who assumes responsibility.





To avoid that one or few team members carry the bulk of the work, it is essential to define the roles and tasks of each in each and every phase of the project.





Rain of (few) ideas

When a working group meets to propose new content themes, ideas for a campaign or solutions for a project, it is very likely that the meeting will be extended.





Faced with the sorrow of such a projection, what is going to happen is that your team, instead of being active and launching its creativity, will want to end as soon as possible with the brainstorm valuing only the first 3 options that have been Left on the table.





The next time you want to make innovation shine, I recommend that you divide your team into groups of 2 or 3 people with the aim that each group presents 3 to 5 ideas about the project that is the subject of the meeting.





Group pressure

While it is important that the team collaborate and respect itself, it is also important that decisions are taken taking into account the main objective of the project, leaving aside any sympathy with the partners and opting for practicality.





On many occasions, the choice of the decision is taken for sympathy in front of the person who has made the proposal or by pressure of certain individuals within the team, leaving aside the most important thing: its impact on the project.





In these situations, it is best to make decisions at a meeting, establishing a speech shift and requesting that the proposal - or idea - be accompanied by a justification and advantages for the project, promoting unanimous decision-making.





Lack of trust

At this point I want to highlight trust as the act of doubting or questioning the professionalism and abilities of some team members. Suspicion that a team member will not do well can lead to unnecessary revisions and additional steps in the process that delay work delivery. In addition, this attitude generates tensions among team members and endorses a toxic work environment.

The best way to avoid this conflict is through trust building games and team building activities.

Communication problems

If it is not said, it is not known. It is essential when working in a team to have an active and clear communication flow. When there are many team members involved in the same project or task, it is vital to indicate what tasks have been completed, what is pending and what we are having problems with.





If there is not a good flow of communication, it is impossible to know at what stage the project is, the possibilities of duplicating the work are increased and the confusion and noise around a task is expanded.





Shared access to information

The more people work on a project, the harder it is to share information. Each member takes care of a specific area without taking into account that other colleagues may need to access their information in order to complete their tasks, slowing the progress of the project. To avoid constant requests for information, it is best to create a protocol for sharing data, both files and passwords and access between all members of the same project. You can also help yourself with software such as Red booth, which allows you to centralize all activity and information regarding the project.