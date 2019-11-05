Building a website isn’t easy. There are many websites with good content, but the design is poor. Also, a site with good design lacks maintenance. Web development isn’t about implementing the codes on a website; web design also plays an essential role in the development process.





Your website is the face of your company. People will look at your website while doing their research. It has to be unique and perfect. People visiting your website should get what they are looking for. Every website needs a good content management system (CMS). There are various platforms from which you can choose. WordPress is one such CMS which is amazing to use. WordPress is the most famous open source content management system in the world. 30 per cent of the world’s websites is on WordPress. It is a staggering number.





A web developer makes use of programming languages such as HTML, CSS and Javascript to make your web design run and function like you want. In this article, I'm going to discuss the successful web development process-





1. Gather information





Most people ignore this critical step in the development process. To ensure that your web design is on the right path, gathering information about the business is necessary. Know the goals of the business. Do you want to sell products and services? Or do you want to improve branding and work on online visibility? Now research your target audience. Are the audience teenagers or children? Or are they adults people? All the things are necessary to make a web development successful.





2. Planning





After you have gathered sufficient information about the business, it’s time for the creation of sitemaps and wireframe. A sitemap is made with the information collected in the first stage. The primary motive of a site map is to create a website user-friendly and create a structure of a site. A wireframe provides a visual description of a site. Other than that, decide what functions and feature you want in a site. This function includes login, email subscription, admin, live chat, and so much more.





3. Design





Your web design is a key part of the success of your online business. The web design is created according to the target audience. A website that you are designing for school is entirely different than what you are designing for goods. Other things to keep in mind are a theme, colour contract, where to place text, images, videos, etc. The design layout will structure your page is a systematic manner so that it would look appealing.





4. Development





In this stage, the design of your website is now under developers to run the codes on it. A web developer will use codes on the site to make it function and run smoothly. It is the most crucial step in development as the graphic design in the previous stage comes to life. As per sitemaps, a home page is first designed than the other pages.





Here, you can finally start making the website. Other elements designed in the previous steps are utilized to create an actual web design. Most of the time, the landing or main page is created first, and then all other web pages are added, as per the site hierarchy created as mentioned in the sitemap. A deep comprehension of every development technology that you’re going to use is crucial at this stage.





5. Content writing





After the development process, now it’s time write the content on your website. Excellent and engaging content is necessary to grab the attention of the people. The content should be modified for the website with headings, subheadings, tags, etc. so that people can find what they are searching.





Content writing is where you need to write and publish content all the time so as to fulfill business objectives. It could be to expand brand awareness, make people aware about new product or service, produce leads or attract new clients for the business.





6. Testing





It is another routine part of the web development process. Every pages and links are tested before launching the site to make sure nothing is broken. Check every form, script, and run spelling check software so as to find possible typing errors. Use code validators to make sure if your code follows the current web development standards. In this stage, your site is tested for several things including-





• Website speed

• Cross-browser compatibility

• Multiple screen tests





All the necessary tests are performed on a website before launching it into the World Wide Web.





7. Maintenance





Once a site is launched, doesn't mean the end of services. To avoid further inconvenience, most developers are happy to provide maintenance services. There are many tasks to be carried out by the company such as giving customers the source code and project documents, working on feedbacks and the post-development support. This step holds equal importance because the main purpose of the site starts once it’s live for people.





8. Choosing CMS





WordPress is the best CMS for your website. It is less expensive and easy to maintain WordPress website development is not an easy task. It scares most of the people to manage and develop a website. Hiring WordPress developer for your business is an ideal solution. The best thing about web developer is that they will create a unique, creative and aesthetically beautiful website for your business.





The site created on WordPress is not only easy to use and manage but also provides various functions to run a business. Many small and large companies are nowadays opting for WordPress as a significant platform for developing their site. With WordPress, they are no longer skeptical the management of a site. It is the leading content management system (CMS), on which developing and managing a website has become child’s play.

Many large and small corporations are using WordPress as their preferred platform to create and manage their blogs and website. The big names which are using WordPress include Yahoo blog, eBay blog, Sony and much more.





Many businesses are using WordPress Development Company on day to day basis for their website. WordPress is no longer limited to the blogging site for which it was created for. WordPress has become a cult tool for web development used by many developers to design a website. WordPress designer can help you design website that looks proficient, is responsive, simple to keep up, and above all else gets results in improve ROI and deals.





Conclusion –

The 21st Century calls for having an online presence to prevail in the commercial market. Hiring a web developer is the best way to take your business online. A developer takes care of all the details that designing a website needs that you might overlook. You can easily get a mobile-friendly web design that suits your business needs.





Plus another advantage to hiring a website designing company is that you can get a custom designed website. A custom designed web design needs knowledge of programming languages that a developer is fully equipped with. A custom website is designed keeping the customers’ needs and demand in mind. With custom designed website you can easily stand out from the crowd. Plus having a memorable website will put more impact on people. They will come back again to your website.





Try to avoid falling in the design trap and design something that represents your business as a whole. Best website development company in Faridabad designs website that will meet all the goals of your business. The primary role of strategising web design is to make something with purpose. In web designing, one can usually lose a track the goals and end with something that doesn’t work with your business. For a web designer, it is effortless to design a beautiful website but does it match the purpose of the project.