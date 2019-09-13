End of Windows 7 Life - Everything That You Need to Know

Recently, Microsoft has announced that the life phase of Windows 7 will be ended on January 14, 2020. After that, Microsoft will leave the support and security updates of Windows 7 on the laptops and desktops. The operating system of Windows 7 was introduced almost 10 years ago but it is still liked by billions of laptop and desktop users all around the world. Microsoft is hoping that it will be easy for it to upgrade Windows 7 to Windows 10 on all the laptops and desktops in all around the world but it is not an easy task. Here, we will discuss everything about the end of Windows 7 life.





How Many People Are Still Using Windows 7?

After the launch of Windows 10 operating system, we can see that the users of Windows 10 are increasing day by day. According to the report of Net Applications, the total Windows users all around the world are almost 1 billion. Among these 1 billion Windows users, 39% of users are using Windows 10 and 37% users are still using Windows 7 operating system. It means that hundreds of millions of Windows users are using Windows 7 operating system. Therefore, we can say that with the end of Windows 7 life, Microsoft is going to affect the hundreds of millions of Windows users.





What Does Windows 7 End of Life Mean for My Security?

This is the most important question relevant to the end of Windows 7 life. As we have discussed earlier that the Microsoft has announced that it will end Windows 7 on January 14, 2020. After that, the fully supported and patched Windows 7 will be available to the users but the problem with this operating system will be that the Microsoft will not be responsible for its security. After the end of life period hit, the hackers find it free to attack those systems which will use this Windows 7 operating system. Therefore, it is a better idea for the Windows users that they should upgrade their operating systems from Windows 7 to Windows 10. Its reason is that the Windows 10 operating system is fully supported and secured by Microsoft.





Does End of Life Apply to All Windows 7 Versions?

As we know that there are some versions of the Windows 7 operating system like Home and Pro etc. When there comes the period of the end of life, it will be applied to all the versions. Therefore, we can say that if you are using any version of Windows 7, it will lose support from the Microsoft and it is better to you to move from Windows 7 operating system to Windows 10 operating system especially if you are a professional user and using your PC for dissertation writing services.





How Do I Move from Windows 7 to Windows 10?

It is a fact that you will have to upgrade your operating system from Windows 7 to Windows 10 now or later. It is easy for the laptop or desktop users to upgrade their operating system from Windows 7 to Windows 10. Its reason is that Microsoft is providing free license of the Windows 10 to the users. Before upgrading your operating system from Windows 7 to Windows 10, you should make sure that your machine should have the following specs;

The processor of your machine should be equal to 1GHz or faster than it

If you want to install the 32-bit package of the Windows 10 operating system, the RAM of your PC should be 1GB. On the other hand, if you want to install the 64-bit package of the Windows 10 on your PC, the RAM of your PC should be 2GB.

The hard disk space of your PC should also be equal or greater than 20GB.

Your PC should have easy access to internet

You should also take care of the graphic card requirements of your PC. In order to operate Windows 10 in your PC, you should make sure that the resolution of the screen should be 800 by 600 or higher than it. There should be a DirectX 9 graphics chip should also be installed in your PC.





Can I Keep Using Windows 7 If I Like It?

The answer to this question is ‘Yes’. We are not stopping you from the use of this operating system. We are just telling you that after the end of life of this operating system, this operating system will lose support from the Microsoft and the Microsoft will never make any security update regarding this operating system. The major fact about this phenomenon is that after the end of Windows 7 life, you can use it as you are using now. You will not observe any kind of change in its functions but after sometimes, you will observe some security risks. There is also a possibility that some third-party developers will try to keep the hopes of people alive by bringing some updates.





There is also a possibility that Microsoft will not stop these developers to bring changes in its operating system. As a result, the developers will also try to bring new updates in their applications. There is also the possibility that after the announcement of Microsoft, lots of users are upgrading their operating systems from Windows 7 to Windows 10. If there are few Windows 7 users are available in all around the world, these developers will not show any interest in the developments of the Windows 7 operating system. Moreover, the game developers will not bring any kind of changing regarding the Windows 7 operating system.





Can I Get an Extension On My Windows 7 Support?

If you really like Windows 7 and you don’t like to upgrade your operating system from Windows 7 to Windows 10, you can get security extension from the Microsoft. The Microsoft will charge some amount for this security extension but it is not finalized how much it will charge for this security extension. The Windows 7 Professional and Windows 7 enterprise users will be able to give an extension to the security update until 2023.