As the count of years passes, the headlines of security breaches and access to private communication have drastically increased. Privacy and security are the utmost factors for any business that tends to communicate with consumers or internal employees over a communication tool.





The Center for Strategic & International Studies found that 82% of total communication, such as messaging via email and text, is accessible by hackers & law enforcement. So, the ideal way to protect the corporate communication or the interaction between a doctor and patient or interaction within defense commands, going with an enterprise messaging solution equipped with industry-standard security, is the perfect strategy to stay away from the prying eyes snooping on your valuable data.





Here, we’ve compiled a list of secure messaging solutions that will be ruling the year.

Before getting into the actual action, the compiled list is based on several factors in security that each solution possesses.





Are they equipped with End-to-end Encryption? Is the messaging solution is an Enterprise-ready? Does It Meet the Security Standards & Policy Compliance's? Do They Provide Any Additional Security Feature? Do They Collect Your Entire Conversations & Data? Are they a customizable instant messaging solution?





Your privacy of entire conversation on chat application is primarily dependent on one major system, End-to-end Encryption!





“Without end-to-end encryption, the confidential chat with your boss could end up stealing by your admin team.”

So, pouring a better understanding of the end-to-end encryption system could save you from a lot of malicious actions.





Here’s the list of Top 5 Encrypted Messaging Solution for Enterprises

Highlights of MirrorFly Security Standards:

End-to-end Encryption

OMEMO Encryption

KDF (Key Derivation Function) Chain

X3DH Key Agreement Protocol

AES Encryption

Token-based Authentication

Data Retention

HIPAA Compatibility

HMAC Authentication

SSL Encryption









MirrorFly effectively leads the messaging market by offering customizable SDKs and APIs (Simply called SaaP Solution) to design your communication way based on the industrial use cases. Their Multi-channel communication mediums (Text, Video & Voice Calling) are designed to withstand concurrent user count. Apart from the regular communication channels and features, they offer an in-house development team to customize the solution irrespective of uses cases.





MirrorFly offers a one-time license cost to all the features, functionality, and scalability of the application when it comes to user count.





They support Android, iOS, Web, Rattlesnake OS, React-native, and so on. Being a part of offering On-premises/cloud hosting, the accessibility to the chat infrastructure is quite easy and reliable. Apart from the security features, every message relayed between the client and MirrorFly servers is encrypted with unique keys that can’t be decrypted.





Highlights of Twilio Security Standards:

GDPR Certification

ISO 27001, 27017, 27018

CSA Cloud Security

Service-level Agreement

HTTP Authentication









Twilio is an award-winning programmable voice, video, and SMS API provider. Their unified communication is ultimately a cloud powdered APIs with customization that meets your business communication needs irrespective of SMBs. Their API documentation is simple and easy to create a single API that could control the entire features of the communication platform.





Twilio offers separate pricing for all sorts of communication mediums such as Voice, SMS, Video, Chat and email. The SaaS-based solution’s pricing is based on the Pay-as-you-go model and based on the subscription model as well. As part of security, Twilio supports TLS cryptographic protocol and offers some huge highest security standard certifications with the base as the GDPR.

Highlights of Sendbird Security Standards:

SOC2 Compliance

HIPAA/HITECH

GDPR Compliant

EU-US Privacy Shield

IS0 27001





Sendbird has already spotted its position in the market, offering chat developer-kit that helps developers to integrate a chat and instant messaging features into their web and mobile applications. They build the most scalable chat API and features thoroughly support a variety of use cases ranging from the marketplace, on-demand services, games, communities, live-video streaming, and so on.





As a part of the security feature, Sendbird offers right from TLS encryption to a couple of security policies and compliance's. Their entire cloud infrastructure is secure with AES256 encryption and the data is stored in the private cloud.





Highlights of Messagebird Security Standards:

ACM (Dutch Authority for Consumers & Market Registrations

GSMA Membership

ISO/IEC 27001:2013

GDPR Compliant

Information Security Management Systems (ISMS)





Messagebird is entirely a SaaS-based Communication medium provider focused on voice, texts and emails. They offer easy to design platforms through a visual editorial to develop your APIs irrespective of communication channels. Their entire package of APIs has the potential to integrate a comprehensive range of applications to create an omnichannel experience.





Their mix of solutions and features (WhatsApp API, Programmable API, Email) turns out to be a CPaaS provider. The entire cloud platform is hosted under SSL and 3 tier data centers that provide full redundancy. Messagebird is equipped with a couple of security regulations and law policies.

Highlights of Cometchat Security Standards:

Site Authentication - Single Sign-On

SSL Encryption

Data Signature Validation on Web

Authentication Key Verification





Unlike other chat SaaS, PaaS platform providers in the market, Cometchat offers two significant products, basically for businesses to integrate or build a communication platform; ready-to-use Cometchat Go and Developer SDK - Cometchat Pro.





Their open-source resources are completely designed for developers to add chat and customize the features based on the use cases. As a part of security improvement, they offer reinforcement on every version release to add an extra bit of security layer to the platform.

Wrapping Up

So, there you go. Safeguarding your enterprise conversation is equal to protecting your business ideas, simply; it's more than what you have visualized. As an advanced firewall is significant for any desktop, end-to-end encryption is a must for any application that relays real-time messages. Whether the chat solution counts for banks, hospitals, or even government, going on with an enterprise instant messaging solution could keep your entire data safe and encrypted.



