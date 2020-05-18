Every startup story has its own challenges and hardships, but every challenge could stand up as a strength only if we accept it. Hardships in life is not a loss, instead it becomes a motivation for someone’s success. And success is engineered by a person only through hard work & not on the basis of maturity. Yes, we have history as an evidence to this fact. India has a respectful class of successful people & the list is built only through their hard work. Maturity is nowhere a deciding factor for what we will turn out tomorrow. Escaping all the stereotypical thoughts prevailing in the society, here is an inspiration to all who believe that age affects ones future. “Shekhawat Brothers” are an living example to this.





Yogendra Singh Shekhawat & Tarun Singh Shekhawat is the young duo of brothers who started their first company from scratch of 5$, but nothing could stop them.





They are born and brought up in Rajasthan “lands of maharajas”





Yogendra Singh Shekhawat, 28 years, pursued for B.Tech in the field of Electronics & Communication from Amity University, Noida, in the year of 2014. Ever since his college days, he was motivated to start his own business. After graduating he tried various start up ideas but all he got was failures. But as we know hard work & dedication pays off, he started his first successful startup in Advertisement Space with support of his younger brother Tarun Singh Shekhawat.





Tarun Singh Shekhawat, 24 years, He pursued for Bachelors in Commerce from St. Wilfred College, Jaipur, in the year of 2017. He is now pursuing his Law from the same college.





“There are a lot of opportunities in this world, one just has to pick them up & work hard”, for these Brothers SinceIndependence.com & Radial Rust Technologies were their opportunities. There first successful project “Radial Rust Technologies & Media Servies Pvt. Ltd.” made them Successful Entrepreneurs in the year 2015, when they were just 23 years & 20 years respectively. It is a Digital Marketing & Software Developing based company. While striving for different ideas, they came up with a new startup idea to make society aware about the real news/ real information.





In the year 2018, idea of *Since Independence * popped up in their minds, with a plan to provide authentic, unbiased and genuine platform to the world. On 10th October 2018, this idea turned into journey, an unstoppable journey to express reality. Since Independence was not only an objective thing, but a heart full desire of the founders. They always had a vision for positive things and had their hearts & sights set for fighting back misleading news & Information. Initially started from a mere team of 4 members, and now it has a team of over 20 aspiring youngsters devoted to provide trustworthy & genuine news to its readers and viewers.





SinceIndependence.com is an online portal providing for both English-Hindi. It tells stories no one else is willing to tell. It strives to appease through unbiased looking glass. Aims at providing real and exclusive news across the world. A multi-purpose media platform that targets all news genre from national to international, politics, sports, lifestyle, fashion. With around 100k Followers on SinceIndependence’s Facebook page (English & Hindi) it is creating impact on audience. It’s 82% users come through searches.





As every field has its own challenges to be faced and many other thriving adversaries, we are determined and filled with hope of positivity. It’s our responsibility to provide real news to millions of readers around the globe, who are following our sites & pages. Soon planning to launch mobile app for both IOS and Android for better & Convenient user experience. To provide better reading experience, we are working on our graphical user interface. Every news is personally checked by our team, so that in any case there is no chance of fake & misleading news.





For them Hard work has no substitute and dreaming is the most important thing to succeed as an entrepreneur. Never say die attitude & crisis management are the real weapons of the entrepreneur’s Journey. The thrill to win is the biggest addiction. Always believed in staying grounded & focused, so are their goals to contribute to this society through medium of Since Independence.





