Top 10 Tender Information companies in India

Everybody who is in the business or otherwise must have heard the term Tender in their lives at least once. There are a lot of intricacies involved in the term but broadly, a tender means to apply for a project for a person, a party or a company through bidding and completing the project in the expected time, if the project is allotted to you. In other words, you bid for the project and give them the cost you think you would be able to complete the project in and accomplish it adhering to the criterion of the party.

There was a time when tenders were applied manually in the government offices but now in this digital era, everything is done online. We are going to list the top 10 companies in India that provide tender information. This could be a very helpful guide for you if you are looking to apply for tenders in India or across the world.

Tender Tiger is one of the best websites that not only provides tender related information from India but also from across the world. It is a one touch point if you are seriously looking to bid for projects across multiple sectors. The website provides you in-depth analysis of each and every tender that is opened.





Founded:- 2006

Services Offered:- Tender Information Services, Daily Tender Alert Services, Tender Analytics, Bid Consultancy, Digital Certificates, Partner Program, Exhibitions, Project Information

Key Clients:- Larsen & Turbo, ABB, Bluestar, ICICI Bank, mahindra, NTC, Canon, DLF

Google Reviews:- 12 reviews

Locations:- Ahmedabad, New Delhi

Email:- Sales@TenderTiger.com, Care@TenderTiger.com

Phone Number:- Sales: (+91)(79) 68135400, +91-9727773437, +91-8140401117, Support: (+91) 93745 19750

If you are looking to bid on the government related tenders, this website is the best you can have. It specializes in government tenders and gives you insight about every current and upcoming local government and global tenders. They even provide a free trial for you to register and check their services before finally purchasing the services they offer.





Founder:- Kavita Shukla

Founded:- 2000

Services Offered:- Tender Notice Alerts, Projects & Procurement News, TendersInfo Research Archives, Key Account Manager Service, Personalised Customer Care, Webinars / Training, TenderTrends

Key Clients:- Crisil, Powergrid, Bombardier, Honeywell, Siemens, Godrej

Google Reviews:- 7 reviews

Locations:- Thane, New Delhi

Email:- customercare@tendersinfo.com, mktg@tendersinfo.com

Phone Number:- 91-22-6283 1200, +91-81041 27470 / +91 89289 31654

As the name suggests, Tender 247 is a website that operates 24*7 providing all the details you would want to know about existing and upcoming projects. It is backed by experienced professionals who are the best in the business and have designed the website in such a way that even a beginner can understand it very well and start working.





Services Offered:- Indian Tender, Global Tender, Tender Result, Value-added service, Joint Venture, Vendor Empanelment, Bid/Tender Consultancy

Key Clients:- First flight couriers ltd., NIIT, TATA, Woodland, Borosil

Google Reviews:- 16 reviews

Locations:- Ahmedabad

Email:- sales@tender247.com

Phone Number:- 91 9512 247 247, +91 8000 263 450

Tendermines is an amazing dynamic website that gives you access to more than one lakh live tenders at a given point of time. This helps you to opportunity new business opportunities and learn the intricacies of the tenders in almost all sectors. They also provide 24*7 toll free support service which is very helpful for the customer.





Founded:- 2013

Services Offered:– Indian Tender, Digital Signature Certificate, Tender Support, Tender Result

Key Clients:- Astral pipes, DTDC, Indian oil, RCSPL, LOHIA, Maruti Suzuki

Google Reviews:- 14 reviews

Locations:- Ahmedabad

Email:- sales@tendermines.com

Phone Number:- 91- 79-66118888 /77 / 66 /55 /33, +91- 7878007976, 91 9099090533 , Toll Free Number : 1800 3070 2232

Whether you are looking for government tenders or the private tenders, Classic Tenders is the one stop destination for all your needs. You just need to be abreast with the website information and rest assured that you will never miss any tender opportunity in any of the sectors you are looking for.





Founder:- Amar Gupta

Services Offered:- Digital Signature Certificate, Tender Information Service, On-line Tender Bidding Support, Vendor Registration Services, Tender Result

Key Clients:- TATA, VIRTUE Certification Systems Pvt.Ltd., Cadila

Google Reviews:- 9 reviews

Locations:- Ahmedabad, Maharashtra

Email:- marketing@classictenders.com, mumbai@classictenders.com

Phone Number:- Ahmedabad – +91 70168 64672, Maharashtra – +91 91737 56633

Keeping the digital world in mind, the tenders give some exclusive services to their customers which you will hardly find on other websites. Daily alerts on email and SMS are some of the best services you will get. These services always keeps you updated with the current scenarios that inturn helps you to become a better bidder.





Founded:- 2008

Services Offered:- Indian Tender Information, Global Tender Information,

Tender Result or Tender Award, Digital Signature Certificate, Business Analytics

Google Reviews:-19 reviews

Locations:- Ahmedabad

Email:- sales@thetenders.in / ceo@thetenders.in

Phone Number:- 092760 83333, 092743 15555

One of the best things about Tender Details website is that the details of the tenders are segregated on the basis of states which makes it very handy for the users to access the site and find the relevant details. This saves time and give them an upper hand for bidding as time plays a very important role in filing tenders.





Founded:- 2011

Services Offered:- Indian Tenders, Global Tenders, Project, TenderResult

Key Clients:- Bhel, Bsnl, IOCL

Google Reviews:- 25 reviews

Locations:- Ahmedabad

Email:- sales@tenderdetail.com

Phone Number:- 91-79-6777 6666, 91-92270 38888

One of the best and intuitive search engines is what you will find in the Tender News website. It is a cost effective website that keeps you updated with the current market news on latest and upcoming tenders and you never miss any news related to tenders. This way, you are always one step ahead than your competitors in the market.





Founded:- 2004

Services Offered:- Email Advertising, Tender Hosting Services, Banner Advertising, Market Survey Report

Key Clients:- Jindal, Oracle, PECMA, Reliance, Wipro, ABB, HCL

Locations:- New Delhi

Email:- info@tendernews.com

Phone Number:- 91-9313638944, 9313367210, 91-11-66240039

Alltenders is a leading service and procurement information provider currently in the market. It is a web venture of the Raceme Infotech solutions Pvt. Ltd which is a bigger name in itself. They have sufficient skills and experience to handle a large volume of tender related information to their clients in a cost-effective manner which makes them the best in the industry.





Founded:- 2000

Services Offered:- Private Tenders, Archive Tenders, Tender Result, Trade Fairs, Free Tenders

Key Clients:- Indian oil, Sail, ONGC, SBI, GAIL, BHEL

Locations:- Thane, New Delhi

Email:- sales@alltenders.in

Phone Number:- 9313852989, 9355399771

The unique thing about this Tender Asian website is that apart from the state, sector and country wise tenders, it provides you with the Product wise tender details which is one of its kind. You can browse through the website to find tenders based on the products you like. This refines the search and makes it fruitful for the user.





Founder:- Raiyan Shaikh

Services Offered:- Daily Mail Alert, Web Access, Advertise with us, Tender Hosting, Digital Signature Certificate

Key Clients:- Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco, Haldiram, Loyola college, Amway India

Locations:- Ahmedabad

Email:- sales@tenderasian.com

Phone Number:- 91 6352189997 / +91 8866894949



