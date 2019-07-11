Export NSF Files to MSG with Lotus Notes to MSG Converter

Are you looking for a way to convert Lotus Notes to MSG files? Then you need to convert NSF to MSG files using a trustworthy approach. Here, we will discuss various risks associated with such email migration along with the method to overcome them easily.









Lotus Notes is old. Once revered as the best email client in terms of features and security, currently, it is just a complex email client with fading popularity. Organizations that use IBM Notes are switching to other email applications such as Microsoft Outlook, Thunderbird, etc. Lotus Notes once has features like team collaboration, security details, groups, etc which were nowhere to be found in other applications. But it failed to change with time and now has a limited set of capabilities with complex UI as compared to other successful email clients like Outlook.





Recently there has been a boost in user queries regarding the conversion of Lotus Notes to MSG file format. The issue with such queries is that IBM Notes does not provide any method to convert NSF to MSG files. So you need to use a professional solution for the same.





Bear in mind that the speed of conversion and accuracy in results in a directly related to the potency of the used software. Although there is n number of converter tools available in the market, not all of them have the ability to be called The Best. In this article, we will introduce a utility that is both flexible and accurate and hence is a top contender for the "best" place.





Few points About NSF and MSG Format:





NSF file format is the database file of Lotus Notes. It stores data in document units known as “notes”. NSF files save all mailbox items of IBM Notes including emails, contacts, calendars, tasks, and journals. The attachments are also kept along with the emails.

On the other hand, unlike NSF, the MSG file format does not store complete account data. Rather, it is a “single file per message” format which represents an individual email. MSG file is associated with the well-known MS Outlook email client.





Common Risks During Lotus Notes Migration

The process of converting Lotus Notes emails into MSG files is not as convenient as importing MBOX to Outlook. It is a complex procedure which is associated with all kinds of data risks, some of which are listed below:

Loss of Data

Missing Email Attributes

Improper Folder Structure

Broken Images

Inability to convert emails in bulk

Hanging Issues while using software

In the absence of manual solutions, users are forced to choose between the vast range of tools present on the web. And during this process, several incompetent solutions are selected that do not meet the requirements of users. And thus leads to the above-listed issues. Hence, it is recommended to always test out the trial version of such software. To help out users, we will also be enlisting a reliable solution in the next section.









Lotus Notes to MSG Converter – A Solution to Export NSF to MSG in Bulk





Lotus Notes do not provide an option to convert NSF to MSG. The only format, other than NSF, that Notes is capable of exporting data into is EML format. And that too, one at a time. Therefore, users need to use a profound application i.e., SysTools NSF Converter which can convert NSF to EML, MSG & PDF file format in bulk. It is among the most trustworthy solutions available on the web to export NSF files to MSG without losing email attributes. Along with emails, it also allows exporting the contacts, calendars, tasks, and journals.





Key Features of NSF to MSG converter

This advanced utility has many features that allow users to convert Lotus Notes emails into individual MSG files. The time required for completing the conversion is dependent on the number and size of NSF files. However, it still scans and processes the emails to the desired format in the least possible time. Some important features of the tool are as follows:





It allows users to batch convert multiple NSF files at once.

Provides 3 different Export formats: MSG, EML, PDF

Supports conversion of entire mailbox items i.e., emails, contacts, calendars, journals, and tasks

Has the option to add, scan and convert names.nsf file

Proper naming conventions along with date filters

Advance options such as removing email encryption, maintaining doc links, etc.

Fast Lotus Notes to MSG conversion without data loss

Supports NSF files of all Lotus Notes version including 10.0 & 9.0





Trusting a solution to convert large mailbox files into the desired format is a risky matter. Therefore, this reliable solution also provides a free trial version for users to export NSF to MSG files. It has the limitation of converting 50 items from Lotus Notes NSF files into the Outlook MSG format.

For more information, you can choose to view: https://www.systoolsgroup.com/nsf-converter.html









Conclusion:

If you are a Lotus Notes user and want to export all your data into either of the three formats: MSG, EML, and PDF, then you can make use of the NSF converter. It is an efficient way to export NSF to MSG without losing email attributes and hierarchy. This tool also allows users to perform a safe and secure Lotus Notes to MSG conversion in the least possible time.




