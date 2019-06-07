Few Things to Remember while Registering an Online Trademark

Trademark registration acts as a seal of protection for the unique services and products of the company that describes its company’s brand name and distinguishes it from the other products or services available in the market. There are basically 45 trademark classes under which a person can get its trademark registered.





In this article we will discuss the things that should be remembered while going for the registration of your trademark.





Things to remember while going for Trademark registration:





Important documents you need to carry out during trademark registration:





A soft copy of trademark to be registered.

Partnership deed in case of Partnership firm

Identity proof and Business registration document in case of an HUF or an Individual.

Certificate of Incorporation; Shops Establishment License and Address proof of the company in case of Company or Limited Liability Partnership.

Apart from these documents an applicant should remember the different forms required to fill for the different types of applications have to be filed for the trademark registration. Here is the list of different types of application to be filled for the registration of Trademarks:





1. TM-1:

It is for the specification of goods or services of any one particular class.

2. TM-2

It is for the goods or services incorporated in a class from a convention country as per section 18(1) & 154(2)

3. TM-3

It is for the registration of a collective mark for a specification of goods or services included in a class under section 63(1).

4. TM-4

It is to register a certification trade mark for a specification of goods or services included in a single class under the section 71(1).

5. TM-8

It is for various series of trademarks which come under the goods or services under section 15.

6. TM-22

It is for a textile trademark, consisting of numerals, letters or any combination for the specification of services or goods included in one item under Rule 25(5) & 145 of the Fifth Schedule.

7. TM-37

It is for a series of trade marks from a convention country for specification of goods or services included in a class or classes under section 154(2)

8. TM-45

It is for the specification of goods and services of one item of the Fifth Schedule from a convention country under rule 145 of section 154(2).

9. TM-51

It is for the registration of a trade mark for various classes of goods or services under section 18(2).

10. TM-52

It is for the different classes of goods or services under section 154(2) from a convention country.





Who can apply for the Trademark registration?





Any person can apply for the registration of their trademarks. There are no as such boundations for an individual they can either be a Foreign Company or a Private or a Public Limited Company or a Proprietor of Firm or a charitable trust or an NGO.





Things that can be registered as a trademark:





Many of the people while going for trademark registration always think what they can register as a trademark. Here is an answer to their question. Here are the things that can get trademark registration:

Company Names

Slogans

Coined words

Colors

Devices

Website

Sounds marks





Conclusion: Trademark registration is the protection to the brand name of company that distinguishes its products and services from other company and provides it a brand identity. One has to fill an online application according to their products and services. There are various benefits of Trademark registration as it provides legal protection and brand value to the registered products and services. One can get their trademark registered with the help of expert team of Enterslice by mailing them at info@enterslice.com.



