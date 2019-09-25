A

5 Benefits Of Using Search Engine Optimization Software

By Rachael Ray
25th Sep 2019
Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is a method that focuses on boosting the rankings in organic search results. SEO software tool helps users to recognize, scrutinize, and organize keywords to improve the organic search engine results. A boost in SERPs, will ultimately boost organic traffic. Even though leveraging SEO software offers businesses such huge benefits, several marketers are still in the dilemma of why to use SEO software?

 

Here’s a list of the common benefits of using SEO software:

 

1.Maximising Traffic and Profits:


Organised SEO efforts result in higher rank in the search results. It benefits in direct sales as well as in appearing amongst the top results of the customer’s search of a specific product or service. An increase in traffic attracts leads through which there is a rise in profits. This has made it imperative for businesses to include SEO strategy in their plan.

2.Selected keywords:


The SEO software recommends keywords based on your products/services, competition, and several other aspects. Apart from the direct keywords, it also suggests LSI keywords which you can use to boost traffic.Providing you a benefit of developing a list of the primary and secondary keywords related to the work of your firm. The software can easily mix and match the keywords that can direct traffic to your site.

 

3.Reduces Research Time:


The tiresome task of searching for keywords manually is now performed by the automated method of looking for the keywords in volume. The process saves your time and allows you to focus on other core activities like planning your content, forming marketing strategies and analysing the outputs.

 

4.Link Building:


As per Google algorithm, each businesses are today required to opt for link building strategies. SEO software makes this task easier. It makes tracking of inbound and outbound links easy and discovers the broken links as well. Tracking your competitor’s website and rankings is now easy with SEO software. It allows you to keep track of the keywords your competitors are using so that accordingly you can target those to channel traffic to your website.


5.SEO Content Plan:


SEO software also suggests topic ideas as per the relevance, demand and other aspects of your target audience. Certain software provide trending topics along with their average ranks for a given keyword. It also provides real-time information about the data that is being used. The new AI-powered SEO software are capable to predict the future success of a given keyword. This will help you decide whether to opt for that keyword or not. Hence, the software benefits you by providing information for your website for the best market results.

 

One of the reasons for recommending SEO software to marketers is to make their daily activities like tracking keywords and competitors fast. This will allow them to focus more on core activities like content creation and other marketing activities. It will help them reduce labour work and offer more creativity to their tasks. As new SEO software sprung up every year in the market, it gets difficult to find the right partner. goodfirms.co is one such platform that has examined and formed a list of the best SEO software to help you in your search.


Authors
Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray is a content marketing specialist having 8+ years of experience in content writing, SEO, and social media optimization. At present, she is working with GoodFirms – a reliable platform helping businesses in selecting right Software Companies & Products.

