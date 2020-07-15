Is the pandemic stopping you from celebrating with your loved ones? Well, you can still make them feel special by gifting them something special on their special occasion. Although individuals are resorting to virtual celebrations through video calls, the corona virus has largely restricted people from sending gifts and surprising each other on birthdays, anniversaries, festivals and other occasions.





While there are a host of gifting services available online, here is a guide listing some of the best e-gifting platforms in India that will add a spark to your celebrations.





Best Gifting Services (2020)

Be it your parents' anniversary, your best friend's birthday or your pet's birthday, missing out on a celebration is just not acceptable. But wait, did you forget about the gift?





As you wonder where to get the perfect gift from, here is a list of 5 awesome websites you can bank upon to deliver the gift just in time for your celebration:





Ferns N Petals

Ferns N Petals, is a renowned gifting portal that has been in the gifting industry for over 25 years. It is the largest florist chain that delivers fresh flowers across all major cities and towns of India. Apart from flowers, it also provides a vast number of gifts curated for every occasion. Its recent addition includes digital gift options, such as celebrity video messages, personalized app, digital caricatures, e-greeting cards and fitness on call. It also has an international presence which makes sending gifts abroad easier.





Oye Happy

Oye Happy, is one of India's most innovative gifting platforms. They have an extraordinary team, which they call "happiness scientists" that ideate out-of-the-box solutions, ranging from social gift categories which donate to a cause on the special person's behalf, naughty gift categories for first night gifts for partners, 24-hour surprise hampers and various other exciting gift options. They personalize anything - be it a funny gift for a sister, a romantic gift for a fiance or a nostalgic gift for long-distance relationships.





FRINZA

FRINZA, is a two-year old gifting service that delivers in over 550 cities of India and most cities of USA, UK, UAE, Canada and Australia. It is the world's first gifting platform that makes use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The e-gifting platform automatically selects gifts on the basis of the information provided by the user and also, gives timely reminders so that one never forgets to send across a gift to their loved ones. It offers an extensive range of gifting options as well as the option for same day delivery of gifts.









Bigsmall

Bigsmall, is an online gift shop that caters to the needs of funny, quirky and creative gifting ideas. They provide a wide variety of the quirkiest and most unique collection of gifts for almost every occasion - from birthday gifts, house warming gifts, corporate gifts and home essentials. They do ship worldwide, however for international shipping one has to get in touch with customer care.









GiftaLove

GiftaLove, makes the task of gifting an exuberant experience by offering a wide variety of gifts to choose from. They have a great collection of flowers, gifts and cakes that can be delivered worldwide, backed with excellent deliverance services. Catering to gifts for every occasion, GiftaLove offers same delivery for users and makes gifting an easy and fun affair.









Here you go! So what you can't meet your loved ones? You can still shower them with gifts and remind them of how much you love them.