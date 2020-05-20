5 Ecommerce Software Limitations that can Doom Your Business

Developing and maintaining an online website requires a lot of money and time. While it offers a lot of benefits to buyers as well as sellers, it is not completely free from the limitations. Today, a streamlined platform is used very commonly by online businesses as they help you take care of many operational as well as strategic tasks.





Having an idea of the ecommerce software limitations can help in addressing them and coming up with a much-needed solution. Here are 5 software limitations that can doom your business:

1. Shopping cart Abandonment and Checkout process

Your shopping cart and checkout process should be the most transparent and easily accessible thing on the website. There are many online companies that rely on third-party websites to complete the transactions. While it seems to be outdated but the reality is that most of the online businesses still rely on payment options other than debit or credit cards.

The most crucial step in an ecommerce system is to part customers from their money. If you will provide a secure, reliable, and easy checkout forms and payment options, there are increased possibilities of the order completion. To work around this, it is important for you to apply security certificates in the checkout process, provide payment alternatives, and make it easier for customers to complete the order. Before you decide to take the risk of accepting credit cards on your own, check into the ecommerce software that provides dedicated multi-currency payment options for the most smooth and secure payment experience. Moreover, it also helps in recovering up to 40% of incomplete checkouts with cart abandonment management. You can easily re-target your customers and get higher sales conversions.





If you don’t work around the problem of shopping cart and checkout process, it can cost your business a big time. The better option is to opt for a suitable online platform because sometimes, you have to spend some to earn more.





2. Lack of tracking metrics

Keeping a track of your business and online metrics is one of the most important factors to run your online business. If you don’t know what is working for your business and what is not, it is not possible to improve the business processes and achieve growth. So, the tracking metrics requires an ecommerce software that shows all the metrics and employees who understand the given metrics.

These metrics can give you very important insights like who is shopping what, how they landed up to your website, time when they buy the most, even who they are telling about your store. All this information can help you reach more people and of course, you cannot do anything about your performance and sales if you do not have these facts.

A perfect solution to take care of this limitation is to use a platform with automated marketing tools that gathers and interprets the data for your better business growth. You do not need any one to gather and crunch these numbers for you, but your ecommerce system will automatically do it for you and share the results. With the right ecommerce platform, you can also get intelligent suggestions based on your metrics.





3. Unavailability of international retail

Next limitation is not going international. When you can sell your brand to global customers without any hassles, why limit yourself? The international retail helps you build your brand faster, exponentially broadens your marketplace and ultimately, help you see profits in a very early phase.

With an ecommerce software, you can easily scale your business to an international level and leverage the greater economies of scale and scope, diversify your business risks, create new opportunities, and boost your business growth. We live in a global marketplace and it is not practical to assume that the users visiting your website will be from the same country as you. So, it becomes very important to be ready for international retail. Not all platforms can handle the international business operations as they might not offer multiple language, currency options for payment, or shipping. With a suitable multi-store ecommerce solution, you can manage your online store of different countries with a single interface and also, provides best user experience with multilingual and multi-currency payment options.

4. Design, Speed, Mobile-friendliness of website

The poor website design can turn off the visitors at the first sight because the users will never prefer a jumbled and unorganized shopping experience. The online businesses do not have any option to compromise with the design, speed, navigation, and accessibility of the website. The speed factor directly affects the interest level of visitors and it becomes vital to reduce the load time and your website to engage the customers in the best possible manner. You should always look for an integrated ecommerce system that allows you to customize your website beautifully and provides a user-friendly experience.

With the increasing popularity and use of mobile commerce, it is super important to work on the mobile-friendliness of your website. Playing nice with mobile devices can lead to more users and more revenues. Thankfully, ecommerce software helps you to focus on mobile commerce solutions. In fact, they also provide better user accessibility with PWA, Mobile applications, and a mobile-first technology.

5. Difficult to retarget the customers

“Retarget” itself clarifies that these are the customers who visit your store but do not end up buying from you. Like, a customer visits your website, browses the products, clicks different links, and then leaves the website without buying. And many customers also add the selected products into their cart but do not complete the checkout process. So, it is a potential sale but could not get converted.

It really hurts when you were close to making the sales but could not turn it up. Well, it is not possible to send individual emails or follow up with that visitor to remind them of your online store. It definitely sounds like an insane idea because you will have extensive sales staff costs and an end number of manual tasks. With ecommerce software, you can easily retarget people with automated marketing campaigns, customer follow-ups who abandon the cart, and much more.

Retargeting is great for so many reasons like better conversions, reduced cost per impression, precise targeting, improved returns on investment, cost-effective marketing and branding. Without any doubt, this technique is taking online businesses by storm.

Before anything else now, let’s understand the story of retargeting...!!!

Even if retargeting seems to be difficult, creating a killer retargeting campaign is very easy with an ecommerce platform. It takes care of the technical aspects like cookies, behavior monitoring, understanding the intent of visitor, real time bidding exchange, and everything that is required to recapture your customer. Pretty cool, Right!! So, you just have to leave your remarketing on the platform and focus on your core business strategies.

Final Note

Considering all the top limitations, it is sure that even the most talented and dedicated sales force cannot work better than an ecommerce platform. It is no less than a quick fix for all your problems. An ecommerce software has all the capabilities to support your online business growth in every stage. Always remember that online business is a tough war and it will remain the same in upcoming years too!! It’s you who have to prepare well for these challenges and strive for better business growth.