India is slowly and steadily becoming and entrepreneurial hub of the world. As we make rapid strides in various fields, more and more people are coming out of their comfort zone and getting ready to face the perils of becoming an entrepreneur. Most people, including a lot of entrepreneurs themselves, think that the success of their endeavor is directly dependent on their skills and experience in the field.





Though that is true to a large extent, a crucial role is also played by a set of skills that you have to develop in order to become a businessman, more so a successful one. Your skills, experience, and determination in your desired field can only take you so far. If you wish to go beyond that, you should harness these skills.





A young entrepreneur from India, Hardik Jethva, began his journey when he was very young, and quickly etched his name among the best entrepreneurs from the country. He credits all of his success to his unwavering determination, hard work, and a specific set of skills he had. He has worked with a lot of companies and has improved upon himself each year. Various platforms for entrepreneurs and businessmen have recognized him for his shrewd business skills and lauded him for it.





Hardik Jethva is the proud founder, owner, and Director of a company named Bestcheck. He also works as a consultant to provide business strategies for budding entrepreneurs and helps them recognize the skills which he deems are essential for anyone who wants to become successful in this field. These skills are:

1. A through, All-Round Research

You have to be prepared to go above and beyond for your start-up in every way possible. You have to consider all market possibilities and be prepared for all contingencies. For this, you have to be good with your research. Research is not just important for the initial planning phase of your start-up, it also helps you when you finally launch the business, and even when your business is running. Not just the market, you have to know all about any possible competition for your business. While there are a lot of set rules that you have to keep in mind for your research, there is an element of instinct in it as well.

2. Willingness to Learn

No one can become an entrepreneur if they think they know it all. Becoming an entrepreneur is like starting at the bottom of the food chain. You have to learn to be able to grow. Moreover, with respect to the skill of researching, there will be various aspects which you may forget or not take into consideration. Having one or more people to guide you will ensure you get all your bases covered. In addition to normal learning, you have to keep getting new skills. You have to remain at the top of your game at all times, constantly evolving to not let the competition get ahead of you. You should be willing to attend a lot of seminars and networking events so that you can broaden your network and get to know more about your peers. Never be afraid to learn, because only learning can help you grow.

3. Focus and Determination

While these may sound cliched, these two skills are required to succeed when you are an entrepreneur. When you are just starting out, there will be more reasons to quit than to stay. But you have to keep going Your focus will help you in drowning out the noise and help you prioritize correctly along with increasing your productivity. While many people may think you either have these skills or do not, they can be acquired over time through discipline.

4. Managing Your Money

Even if you aim to run a non-profit, you will have to be able to break-even each month. Otherwise, you will have to keep profiting. The only way to do that is to spend lesser than you earn. However, once you start raking in the profits, you should be careful how you use that money. Managing cash well is a skill that you absolutely cannot afford to not have. You should have the foresight to cut costs which aren’t necessary, make wise investment choices, and ensure that the flow of cash is continuous. All your choices may not be correct, but most of them should be.

5. Communication is Key

Communication and networking are something that is an essential life skill. Without this skill, you will fail to build long-lasting relationships, pitch your ideas the way you should, and communicate with customers, investors, employees, and partners. The only way to get better is practice, and don’t be afraid to make mistakes as long as you are willing to own them.