5 Things Makes an International Conference Great in 2020

By Education Conference
16th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

For those in the know, such as regular conference attendees and conference organizers, there seems to be an unwritten law in the world of international conferencing that the success of every conference is heavily dependent on the people responsible for organizing and planning the entire event. For South Africa people, this might seem more like a variable because a successful conference (according to them) could have nothing to do with the proper arranging schedules, planning of lectures, inviting of prominent speakers/personalities, setting up the venue, etc. Listed below are the various factors that result in a great and memorable international conference.



5 Things Makes an International Conference Great in 2020


Content Is Gold


The content covered within a conference is vital. Content that is current, topical, and even futuristic is oftentimes considered as the sole ingredient in the recipe for a great international conference. Lecturers and speakers who are selected for their confidence and ability to seamlessly pass on information to delegates in an easy-to-understand and fun manner are likely to amplify the quality of a conference. This is because it is important that participants and conference attendees are able to absorb and retain (for a long-time) the knowledge that they have been privy to. Some conference organizers go even further in this regard, by ending their events with suitable workshops. This allows participants and conference attendees to put into practice the knowledge, skills, and techniques that they might have learned at the event.


The Conference Venue Is Key


Although most international conferences these days are held in large halls and auditoriums, it is not just the venue itself but also the amenities available at this venue that result in a great conference. Conferences that are held in luxurious settings with picturesque landscaped gardens and a pool are all great but mean little if there are no proper restroom facilities, eating establishments in close proximity, dining area for delegates to eat their food/snacks, access to decent wifi facilities, etc. A venue that is successful in making attendees feel as comfortable and as “at home” as possible, is already halfway there to becoming a successful event overall.


Appropriate Communication Of Conference Details


Most conference attendees are busy individuals such as researchers, scholars, scientists, business executives and academicians who have very little time to waste. Such participants try their best to wasting time figuring out where to go. All good international conferences these days make life easier for such busy people by offering them maps/directions to the venue of the conference, list of lecturers, topics of discussion, etc, well in advance. Conference organizers that offer delegates identification badges identifying the company and the post of every delegate also add to the success of their event by helping facilitate networking opportunities.



Are you eager to attend an international conference after hearing about the benefits of attending one, but are not able to find relevant information about your favorite conferences? Then visit www.allconferencealert.net, where you will find detailed lists of all upcoming conferences in your field. You can also subscribe to highly reliable, accurate and up-to-date conference alerts via email that are absolutely free-of-cost! Conference organizers can also use all conference alert to spread awareness of their upcoming events by adding relevant details to the existing list conferences on this site.


Offering Remote Access To The Conference For Attendees Who Can’t Make It


With the advent of Facebook Live as well as a number of other popular live streaming websites, it is quite easy for conference organizers to facilitate remote access for those who cannot attend the conference in person. All great international conferences these days are transmitted via these popular live-streaming platforms and can be accessed

from anywhere in the world.


Opportunities To Network And Establish Critical Industry Contacts


As entertaining and educational as international conferences are meant to be, for many, attending conferences is all about gaining business opportunities. Irrespective of whether you are a sponsor, a media partner or delegate, a great conference always offers numerous networking opportunities. For many entrepreneurs and businessmen, this is a good way to grow their customer base, and for individuals (such as researchers, scholars, and academicians) such conferences pose great opportunities to climb up the ladder (in terms of their career).

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Education Conference

Reshma Vasan has more than 7 years’ experience in conference organizing sector. She has been working on digital platforms in the education sector.Reshma is a content writer, writing articles which is ultimately useful to young students and researchers to clear their vision in research and development.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

What you stand to lose by breaking an FD

Aman Khanna

Top five free apps to Convert your YouTube video files into MP3 audio files

Arpita Arya

Top 10 Online Astrology Portals for Instant Consultation

Arun Kumar

How to Fix Outlook Data File has Reached the Maximum Size Error

Alfyie TechThms
Daily Capsule
The idea that matters - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Top 10 Online Astrology Portals for Instant Consultation

Arun Kumar

7 Blogging Trends You Must Follow To Build A Better Blog in 2020

Santanu Debnath

Top 5 Applications to Create Personalized Photo books in India

Sassy Sarrah

Content Marketing Trends 2020

Mayur Bhatt

Famous Photographers Share Amazing Photography Tips

Thomas Salzano

5 Ways Your Business Can Benefit from Having a Mobile App

Neha Kapoor

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore