How to Fix “SD Card won’t format” Error?

By priyanka arya
14th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In this blog, we will state the ways regarding most asked query ‘How to Fix “SD Card won’t format” Error?’. To fix an SD card, let’s discuss the SD card in detail. An SD card is also known as the Secure Digital card. The card is the most crucial property anyone might have. Being a small storage disk, it can store Gigabytes of data. Such a small device can further be inserted into smartphones, laptops, cameras, etc. to access its data. 


One might encounter that the SD card is damaged if accessing its files becomes a problem.  To avoid such circumstances, we are going to provide you with some DIY tricks to Format the SD card accordingly. 


Reasons behind the SD card won’t format issue:

  • Unable to format SD card write-protected.
  • SD card is loaded with bad blocks that make damage the SD card. 
  • Windows platforms can no longer erase a corrupted memory card.
  • Utilizing an external storage media in various computers or card readers can easily be tracked down by a virus.

How to repair a memory card that cannot be formatted Manually?

The below-mentioned tips will help an individual to find a solution to this issue.

Method 1. Formatting Memory Card/SD Card in Windows Disk Management

As it is tricky for many of us to format the SD card very first-time on a Windows Platform. There is a possibility that windows might not be able to format the Memory card. To do so, one can try an advanced Disk Management(inbuilt Windows feature programmed to format the disk) to format an SD card. 


  • Launch Disk Management in Windows version 2010, 2008 and 2007 by redirecting the below-mentioned path:

This PC >> My Computer >> Manage >> Disk Management.

  • Next, right-click on the SD card and then select Format.
  • Pick a proper file system like NTFS, exFAT, FAT32 and check the checkbox ‘’perform a quick format’’.
right click on sd card
  • Tap the OK button to close the window.

Method 2. Launch the Diskpart to Clear up the SD Card That Won't Format

  • Hold Windows + R keys together, then enter in cmd in the Run pop-up box. Next, press  Enter to launch the command prompt(cmd.exe).
  •  Enter in ‘’ disk part’’ to launch Diskpart Utility.
launch diskpart
  • Type in the ‘’list disk’’ to display all the drives available on the system.
type list disk
  • Next,  Enter in select disk 2.
enter select disk 2
  • Type in the term ‘’clean’’ to launch the clean utility to erase all the data from the SD card so, save all the data on a backup drive before erasing it.
type clean
  • Enter in create partition primary to generate a new partition on the SD card.
create partition primary
  •  Enter in the ‘’format fs=ntfs’’ （or format fs=fat32）to clear out the parts of the preferred file system.
format fs=ntfs

Method 3. Replace Drive Letter and Paths to find The SD Card

Sometimes, we unable to format SD card write protected as the SD card is not visible on the PC. To fix this error, we need to find a way to get it recognized by the PC first. To make it recognizable, follow the below-mentioned steps.

  • Associate the SD card that doesn’t format to the local PC.
  • Redirect to thi location: This PC -> My Computer -> Manage -> Disk Management.
  • After locating the Disk Management, right-click on SD card and choose the option Change drive letter and paths.
  • Again pick a new drive letter for your SD card and press the OK to approve.

Method 4. Verify and Fix Bad Blocks

Bad blocks are usually invisible to the user but they do stop you from accessing any files or folders. To fix the bad blocks on the SD card is to format it, One can do so, by running the command in the below-mentioned steps.

  • Tap the Windows + R key together and then enter in the cmd in the Run pop up window. Now, press the Enter button to launch the command prompt (cmd.exe).
  • In the Command Prompt, type in  the below -mentioned  command: chkdsk E: /f /r /x
  • Next, change the E (mentioned in above command) with the SD card's drive letter.


Conclusion:


Above, we have discussed multiple techniques to resolve the error ‘SD Card won’t format’ efficiently. It is quite common that an SD card might damage while transferring files from one PC to another. It is indeed tricky to repair a corrupted SD card. Utilizing the above-mentioned tips might help an individual to format the SD card easily

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

7 Inspiring Daily habits of successful Businessmen.

Samudrala Vasanth

How to Find Deleted Messages on Facebook Messenger in Android

Chandra Shekhar Choudhary

How to Hire Flutter App Developers? Streamline your hiring process

Sanjay Kidecha

How to Fix Outlook Data File has Reached the Maximum Size Error

Alfyie TechThms
Daily Capsule
Exclusive interview with SBI Chairman; Inside Paytm's buyout of Raheja QBE
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How foreign investors to set up business in India

Kartika Sharma

Agile Business Strategy: Know How It Helps Businesses to Respond to Customers Demand

Amy Johnson

Successful Airbnb Entrepreneur: How to run a successful Airbnb business

Julia Beyers

Harnessing Blockchain for Crypto Friendly Banking Solutions

Meesha Punn

6 Web Development Trends Every CTO Should Know in 2020

Dana Kachan

Digital Marketing In Post Covid- 19 Era And Why Companies Need To Opt For It!

AR Digital Media

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom