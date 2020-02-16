10 Best Free Marketing Tools To Smartly Promote Your Business

The internet has opened up a whole new vista for marketers, who are continuously looking out for innovative ways to promote their brand. With so many digital marketing tools out there, choosing the right one for your business holds the key to success. But, if you’re on a tight marketing budget, why not go for some of the finest and yet free online marketing tools. To make your job simple, we have put together a list of best free marketing tools that will help you grow your business.





According to the CMO Council, digital marketing constitute 60% of marketers’ time.

In today’s fast-paced connected world, no business can ignore the importance of digital marketing in the overall marketing plan. Consumers are more tech-savvy than ever before, not to mention the immense potential of digital marketing tools in enhancing business prospects. All this calls for adopting a sound digital marketing strategy with effective and affordable online marketing tools.

When it comes to choosing digital marketing tools, key considerations must involve Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and the latest marketing trends. However, this guide is more about introducing some of the best free marketing tools that you can use without pinching your pocket. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Here’s the list of some of the best digital marketing tools that you can try for free and enhance the scope of your business:

1. Trello

The success of any marketing strategy depends on a lot of extent on the organizational ability of its marketing team. Each member of the team should be aware of the project the team is working on, its objectives and upcoming projects which the team will be taking on.

Introducing Trello. Trello is a free marketing tool that lets you effectively manage all your marketing projects. It lets you prioritize and streamline your marketing initiatives.

The best part, the marketing team is always connected and through it, is always on the same page. the members can see the progress of the projects and edit the status of completion of a project.





2. HubSpot CRM

Hubspot’s got everything you need to market your business, making it a perfect all-in-one marketing solution. Combining all the features of CRM, sales, and marketing, Hubspot takes your marketing plan to a whole new level. With Hubspot, you get features like blogging, email, social media, marketing automation, and lead management all in one place.

Hubspot aims at bringing more traffic to your website, helps in lead generation, management and conversion. This online marketing tool ensures that your brand becomes renowned in the market and you become an established name in the market.





3. MailChimp

No business firm can afford to ignore the importance of email marketing in the overall marketing strategy of the firm. It is roughly used by more than 80% B2B and B2C companies for promoting their brands. But selecting the right marketing platform can be tricky, not to mention the cost involved in setting up the platform.





According to Salesforce, The ROI from email marketing averages around 3800%.

When it comes to email marketing look no further than MailChimp. It is one of the best free marketing tools every business should use. It boasts of more than 12 million customers.

With MailChimp, you can send up to 12,000 emails a month to 2000 customers. For sending mail to a larger list of customers, you can upgrade.





4. WordPress





Whether you’re creating a website or writing a blog, WordPress is the ulmate online marketing tool. In essence, WordPress is the most preferred online marketing tool for content marketing. It is closely aligned with an important marketing strategy – SEO (Search Engine Optimization). And with that, you’re able to develop not only quality content but also SEO optimized content.

By using WordPress, you use the world’s best Content Management System (CMS) for which you have to pay not even a single penny, just pay for hosting. Also, after you install the all-in-one plugin, you get features like Advanced Canonical URLs, Auto-generation of META tags, and XML Sitemap Support





5. SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is regarded as one of the best free marketing tools available in the market today. It is the world’s most popular free online survey tool. This free online marketing tool enables you to get in touch with your prospective customers by asking them a set of questions about your product.

Through SurveyMonkey, you can create highly detailed surveys and send them across through multiple communication channels- email, web, mobile, and social media.





6. Hotjar

Hotjar is a perfect tool to monitor your website traffic. It provides a real-time visual record of all the actions of the visitors. Besides, you can optimize your site, analyze users’ behavior with tools like heatmaps, clickmaps, and scrollmaps.

With Hotjar, you can design your website exactly according to the taste and requirements of your customers. Hotjar provides website optimization tips that can boost your ranking on search engines.





7. Canva

Visual content is most engaging in content marketing. You can design custom illustrations to infographics to proposals and gain more exposure and engagement. There are many digital marketing tools in the market that help you with designing custom visual content. One of them is Canva.

Canva is a free online marketing tool that enables you to design your own logo, infographics and sales proposal. Besides, you can create images for your website, blog and social media postings. Canva comes with in-built themes and templates to get you started at any time.





8. Moz Local

Moz Local is one of the best digital marketing tools when it comes to analyzing the digital presence of a company. It allows business owners to get their websites listed with main local data collectors like Google and Yelp.

With Moz Local, entrepreneurs get relevant information related to their business regarding virtual appearance, organic ranking, and keyword competitiveness. Its an incredibly powerful marketing tool that can give your business the required competitive edge.





9. Hootsuite

Social media marketing is crucial for any business growth in the 21st century. No business can ignore the importance of marketing campaigns in driving traffic and conversions. Online marketing tools like Hootsuite simplifies your social media strategy.

Hootsuite integrates with all social media platforms. It allows you to schedule social media posts, monitor feeds, analyze performance, and integrate with third-party apps. All these features form part of the basic package which is free of cost. Upgrade for advanced features.





10. Google Analytics





Google Analytics is one of the best free online marketing tools out there. Hardly any website does not use google analytics to analyze its website traffic. And, why not. Google Analytics is an all-in-one Powershot package that comes with all the features you need to monitor your website traffic.

It allows you to analyze who your visitors are, what are their preferences and basically what they do the whole time they are on your website. Moreover, it is far too easy to configure. Simply add the analytics code to your website and you are good to go. On the basis of the report, you can segment your customers and with SEO tools, you can optimize your site.





Confused Where To Start From?

It’s not uncommon with startups to get confused and lost in the endless tools and techniques of digital marketing. There’s no shame if one doesn’t know even the basics of digital marketing or online marketing. If you’re not sure where to begin from, you can always take the help of a digital marketing company that will do the job for you.

While selecting a digital marketing company, your criteria for selection should not only be the cost but must also include the service quality of the company concerned. Secondly, try to understand and avail services of SEO (Search Engine Optimization) first because that forms the very backbone of digital marketing.

On the other hand, if you’re more interested in gaining quick conversions, then PPC (Pay Per Click) is right for you. Thinking about PPC, check this out – Paid Search Marketing.





Conclusion

With advancements in technology, online marketing has taken new dimensions. Surely, businesses which are not experimenting with marketing tools and techniques are bound to fall back. The majority of businesses today are more dependent on online marketing than offline marketing. And, it is obvious, the returns from online marketing far outweigh that from offline marketing.

If you haven’t tried online marketing tools yet, what can be a better way to start than with free online marketing tools. These free digital marketing tools, as they are popularly called, can totally revamp your business. Not only these digital marketing tools have great ROI, but with the help of them, you can easily outsmart the competition.

Some of you must have used these tools. Let us know what your experience was in the comment section below.