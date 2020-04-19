What Is The Future Of A Hybrid Mobile App In 2020?

Mobile applications are inevitable in this digital era. Especially when the world is under the siege of pandemic called COVID-19, Hybrid mobile app development has gained momentum over the years. It is expected that there will be a higher focus on hybrid mobile application development for better tracking of the virus in the upcoming years.





As per the latest findings,





Most of the time spent on any smartphone has seen 90% of it on mobile apps. The mobile app market is witnessing a considerable uproar.

The market produced revenue of more than $365 billion in 2018.

It will gain revenues up to $935 billion by the end of 2023. Market revenues will boost more development of hybrid apps.





But, why hybrid app development over native applications?





The reason is quite simple.





Hybrid apps are a merger of native applications and web-apps. The most exciting part about hybrid apps is that it leverages native containers. With websites like features achieved through technologies like CSS, HTML5, and Javascript.





Let’s dive deep inside what exactly is hybrid mobile application development and how it will shape app development market in the upcoming years.





What exactly is hybrid app?





Hybrid apps are like chocolate in the wrapper. As you uncover the wrapper, you get the best of chocolate. Hybrid mobile application development leverages native wrappers to unleash the functionalities of a website.





Most hybrid app development services utilize HTML5 and Javascript for a suite of the hybrid wrapper. The wrapper can be a native app like an Android or iOS app, while a web browser tab like wrapper is also used.





Whenever a user accesses the app, a web-app extension inside the wrapper starts working on a web browser. This way, the hybrid apps are more rapid in response than a native app.





How Hybrid Apps Is Expected To Shape The Future Of App Development Market?





From Uber to Gmail, there are several examples of hybrid development. But, some of the features in a hybrid app make it more attractive for the future. Some of the exciting future applications of hybrid app development that can be expected in 2021 are.





1. Fintechs:





One of the most necessary options in fintech mobile applications is responsiveness in low network areas. Fintech firms can hire dedicated hybrid developers to explore offline support of hybrid apps.





Financial businesses always rely on web tools, as apps can often be subjected to network issues. But, with hybrid apps, some of the economic activities can be extended to offline modes. Hybrid apps can be a great option for currency conversion-based transactions.





2. Social Media:





With Instagram, hybrid apps already have a massive following in Social Media app development. Social Media apps are built for engagement. Engagement is achieved through higher responsiveness. Web-apps are the beacons of responsive designs.





Social Media platforms can leverage such hybrid development. To create real-time interactive apps for social media platforms, the high-rated hybrid app development company is perfect.





3. On-demand Apps:





The on-demand economy is growing and rising above many economic gigs. The on-demand economy saw a huge spike last year with a valuation of $110 billion. It registered a growth of 18% with many domains like transportation, delivery, and home services.





The on-demand business model can benefit from hybrid mobile app development. Hybrid apps can be leveraged for real-time reactiveness for users to get updates. Uber is one such example of hybrid mobile apps used in on-demand business.





4. Music Streaming Apps:





Music streaming apps need to have highly responsive functions. A user looks for reactive and responsive features in music apps. Most of the music streaming apps can create features like instant autoplay, track change, and others with hybrid mobile app development.













Music streaming apps has emerged as a revenue making market. The market is set to cross $15,678 million by 2020. It will grow at a 5.8% compound annual growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2024. So, any business can access such a lucrative market through great hybrid mobile apps.





Conclusion:





If a company is planning a delivery app, a musical app or maybe a payment app, a hybrid app is the best option. Mobile applications have a brighter future with hybrid apps. So, choosing a hybrid app development firm that can leverage such technology is not a bad idea.





A responsive web app inside a native container is all it takes for corporates to achieve engagement. That is the reason the future of hybrid mobile apps in 2021 is exciting!





Did we miss out something important to cover? Feel free to share it with us in the comments section below and we’d love to get it uncovered in the next blog trail.





Happy Blogging!