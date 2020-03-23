How to Choose a Perfect Theme For Your WordPress Website in 2020

WordPress is one of the most popular and world largest CMS platforms used by more than 30% of websites across the world. It gives you everything you need to run your business in the most successful way. WordPress offers thousands of plugins and tons of awesome features that make it even more attractive and impressive.





It is a great idea to design a WordPress site from using the template, but it becomes complicated to choose which design theme or template is perfect that best fits with your business needs and requirements. Keeping all these things in mind, we have come up with the best tips that can help you in choosing the perfect theme for your WordPress website easily.

Here in this article, we will tell you about the best tips and tricks that will let you know how to choose a perfect WordPress theme for your WordPress site for the year 2020. Let's get started!

Check Out the Trusted Source

Before you start downloading the theme, it is very important to check out its trusted source and to verify if it is made by a trustworthy and well-known industry. By doing so, you can avoid downloading themes that come with low-quality coding and a lot of vulnerability.





The most suitable and safest way to download a WordPress theme from the trusted source or from the official WordPress website where you can check rating and reviews easily before making a purchase effectively. Where you will get hundreds of free and paid WordPress themes and you can download them after checking rating and reviews accordingly.





Consider a Lightweight Theme

Choosing a lightweight theme can be another most significant factor to maximize the speed of your WordPress website effectively. Theme plays a vital role in designing your WordPress website, so it is very important to choose a lightweight theme that makes your WordPress site to load instantly on all mobile, tablet, and computer devices or else it will have a great impact on your business.





Google calculates how quickly your website loads and ranks them at the top of its search engine results based on its loading time. An extremely fast loading website is also good for SEO that makes it easier and provides the user experience.





Now you will be wondering how can you know if a specific theme is a lightweight?

Well, it is easier to check if your theme is lightweight or not by using a performance testing tool like GTmetrix. This way, you can easily check and choose a lightweight theme for your WordPress website.





Go for Simplicity

Simplicity makes the website easy to use and navigate for your potential customers worldwide. It is a great idea to choose a simple theme with the most appealing design for a great look and feel.





A simple website with an appealing and impressive look helps you drive more customer engagement, high traffic, boost conversions, and various other opportunities to make your business most successful.





It helps customers easily find the information they are looking for and encourages them to know more about your business effectively. Choosing a simple theme with a great look and feel can help you get more customers to your WordPress website to boost traffic and conversions.





Check for High-Tech Support

Top-quality support is another important factor to keep in mind when choosing a theme for your WordPress website so you can get the support from the developers in case any problem occurred.





Getting technical issues or problems while using the theme is typical, so it is important to check if the specific theme comes with top-quality support or not. Keeping all these things in mind, you can get help immediately from the expert WordPress developers if you face any issues with your premium theme.





Check Out Cross-Browser Compatibility

It is another most important way to check cross-browser compatibility when choosing a theme for your WordPress site. Most people prefer to check or test a theme on the most popular browser Google chrome and forget other browsers by assuming that it is the most popular web browser globally. That's not true!





Doesn't mean that all business owners are using Google chrome for their website because of its popularity and great usability across the globe. You will be shocked to see your online visitors or customers who visit your site using their smartphones that are built-in browsers.





That's the only reason most developers won't tell you about this. So, it is very important to check the WordPress theme for cross-browser compatibility. We suggest you check it well on all browsers including Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, etc.





High-Quality Coding and Standards

High-quality coding and standards is another important thing to check when choosing a WordPress theme for your website. A theme with low-quality coding can have a great impact on your business as it can directly affect the performance of your WordPress site.

Low-quality coding themes contain a lot of bugs and vulnerabilities and various other issues that can significantly reduce the speed of your website, lessen the security or fill your database with junk.

So, it is very important to choose a high-quality coding theme for your WordPress website to accelerate the performance of your WordPress site more effectively.





Responsive Design

With an increasing number of smartphones, people are becoming more mobile-friendly. Whether it is about buying clothes, smartwatches, shoes, mobiles or cosmetic products they prefer to purchase them online by using their mobile phones. That's because it's convenient and easy for people to shop products online by spending their few minutes with a few simple clicks and saves their time and effort from going to the market instead of purchasing online while sitting at their home or place from anywhere and anytime.





So, it is very important to check if the theme is fully responsive and optimized for all mobile devices. Your web pages should be optimized with mobile-version so when browsing your site on mobile may look the same as on laptops and computers. A mobile-friendly website can drive more customers, increase traffic, and boost conversions effectively. So, before you choose a WordPress theme for your website make sure that it is fully responsive on all mobile devices.





Conclusion

Thus, it is very important to know all about these tips and tricks before choosing a WordPress theme for your website. You can easily choose the best and most perfect theme that completely fits with your business needs and requirements by considering the above tips for your WordPress site for the year 2020.