Videos have come to stay. The amount of content sent is increasing. By 2021, video is estimated to account for 82 percent of Internet traffic. More than half of marketing executives worldwide consider video as the content with the best ROI.





Videos are on everyone's lips - and on almost all screens. Despite the rapid and sustained increase in the importance of moving images, many marketing budgets are falling for production. Instead of a big TV commercial every year, more videos have to be produced - faster, more imaginative, more relevant.





A real challenge for creation and production processes. There is not even a consensus on what constitutes "high-quality video content" today. Crisp and short? Long and durable?





One thing is clear: users who are just quick to screen their social media feed or eagerly await the new episode of their favorite series in front of the home screen will not be interested in long video impressions. To put in each context on short clips, but would be fatal. There are impressive examples of successful long formats.





For example, in the documentary style filmed, about 40-minute contribution "Paul's Boots" of the outdoor outfitter Recreational Equipment (REI) with clicks in the seven-digit range. Or about the eight-figure area "La Vida Nuestra" the Spanish beer brand Estrella Damm - with the participation of the well-known from the "Game of Thrones" saga Peter Dinklage.





Certainly: Such examples can not be generalized from the production conditions. However, given the continued success of series formats and films from various streaming platforms, it is clear that users still love high-quality, well thought-out marketing videos with gripping stories. In short, it's not just content that matters, it's contextual. It is therefore always better to stock a wide range of formats.





But how are marketers supposed to meet these challenges in practice? How does the video strategy of a company take into account all required formats - without breaking the budget? And how can the content be used successfully? Of course, there are many ways to happiness. In order to make the own video strategy for the year 2020 successful, a few things should be particularly in the focus:

Digital tools

Playing simple design tools like Canva, Adobe Spark or Crello have made it work. Many work steps in image editing, which could only be done by experts for a long time, can now be mastered by laymen with just a few clicks. Something similar is increasingly expected in the field of video.





For short ads and generic video contributions, some tools already provide good assistance. Without any previous knowledge in the field of dramatically, editing and image editing, videos with their help can be easily clicked together from stock footage and template libraries.





Even more convenient makes it this year by Google presented " Bumper Machine" . It shows how automated video editing will make life easier for Marketeers in the future. The Bumper Machine reduces longer videos to six seconds at the push of a button and makes them suitable for the non-skip Bumper Ads on YouTube. Such tools are an extremely efficient way to get the most out of creative and authentic in-house productions contextually.





"Simple and automatic" seems the credo of the hour. 2020 is likely to be the year in which the hitherto rather static medium film is finally becoming scalable and dynamic. What makes Marketeers particularly happy is that companies can use digital tools and technologies that are more powerful and simpler to keep their videos up-to-date longer and produce much more budget-friendly. How does that work?





By using a new generation of tools in the video editing complex steps are designed so intuitive that Marketeers can do it yourself. This reduces dependency on agencies. In addition, the whole streamlines the voting processes. If you extrapolate the time for all work steps that can be saved or shortened in this way, this is an enormous saving.

Scalable concept

Of course, the best tools are of little use if bad ideas are behind the recorded films. A surprising idea remains the alpha and omega. However, creativity in terms of story and artistic implementation is no longer the only key to success. At least as important are quickly scalable concepts. Why?





Meanwhile, videos can not only be kept up-to-date with the simplest means. Cloud and real-time rendering also enable faster output. A change in pricing, completely new sales markets or even an expansion of the product range therefore does not necessarily mean a completely new video production - at least if the original concept was cleverly designed.





Instead, for example, new assets are quickly and easily deployed into existing production - without the need for traditional video editing software. The film in the required formats re-rendered and placed directly into the channels. This saves time, relaxes the budget and spares nerves - especially when things need to be done quickly.

Personally address

The fast adaptability is extremely important to stand out from the jungle of the modern video jungle. Users increasingly expect content that is tailored to their current, personal needs - even in video formats. Personalized advertising formats create awareness - no question. Of course, this is required to instinct.





With banners, advertisements and similar formats, clumsy personalization can quickly annoy. The desired effect is then reversed. In videos, however, personal hints can be subtly and unobtrusively placed in an emotional story. Almost unnoticed by the customer, the dream car drives through the picture, for example, in an individual wish coat and becomes a real eye-catcher in the final emotional scene.





Such scenarios are becoming even more sophisticated in conjunction with the new generation of digital image editing tools and scalable concepts. With more and more accurate - because AI supported - targeting measures nothing stands in the way of an optimal approach. For Marketeers this means a decisive advantage: they can now react much more directly to real needs of target groups.





Screening technologies, developing suitable concepts, clarifying the appropriate segmentation of customer groups - video marketing will remain challenging in 2020 as well. But there is no reason to look away desperately from the requirements. On the contrary: Marketeers, who are actively looking for new ways, will come across more and more tools and approaches that will make life easier for them next year.





Setting up or realigning a suitable video strategy still requires time. Never was this better invested than now. After all, the way in which videos are produced and processed changes with ever greater speed. For marketeers who want to prepare optimally, it is therefore very important to ask for "painpoints" in motion picture production with regard to the year 2020. Where does the creation of videos eat too much time? Are coordination processes too complex? And why are campaigns inefficient or moderately successful? A smart strategy pays off quickly in each of these points.