How to Create an Online Hotel Booking App Like OYO Rooms

The rise in the mobile app technology is changing market trends and standard of living as well. Nowadays, hotel booking apps are being used by millions of people around the world to stay in different cities. Hotel booking apps like OYO rooms and Trivago made it possible for people to book their favourite hotels at their favourite destination in affordable rates by just sitting at their home. Travel and hospitality industry is growing with a rapid speed, so many big and small players are entering in this industry.





According to Statista, the expected revenue from Online travel booking segment amounts to US$ 434,030 million in 2019. As per their report, Online travel booking industry is expected to show an annual growth rate of 6.2%, resulting in a market volume of US$ 551,762 millions by 2023. So as to start your hotel booking app business, you have to search for maestro in this area. Before going for Oyo Rooms like Mobile app development you need to be clear about the development strategies.





Core Features and Functionalities of Hotel Booking App Like Oyo Rooms:





If you are interested in creating a clone Hotel booking app like Oyo Rooms than you should be aware of important features and functionalities provided in the app.





User Application Features





Easy registration and Login





The core functionality of Hotel booking app should be very smooth and easy to use in nature for the user and it should also allow the user to login into the app through social sites like Facebook, Twitter etc.





Booking Calendar





The app should enable the users to book the hotel rooms easily and comfortably without any payment or shutdown errors.





Push Notification





It allows a user to get real-time notifications whenever the new version or feature in the app launches or any new hotel get added into a list.













Search Functionality





This feature enables users to search for new and in budget hotels at their destination so that they can book the rooms in a hassle free manner.





Check-in and checkout facility





This app feature allows users to easily check-in and checkout from the hotel through app.





Geo Location





Geolocation is the dynamic feature present in all Hotel booking apps nowadays. It allows the hotel owners to share hotels photos or videos and allows customers to share their feedback and experience about the hotel where they stay.





Hassle-free Cancellations





This feature helps the customers in easy modification in booking & cancellation which they made.





Easy Payment Gateway





It allows a user to get easy and multiple payment options and also gives various offers on hotel bookings. Payment can be done through debit card, credit card, net banking and third party’s payment system.





Other features helpful in hotel booking app: In-app calling or messaging, Secure data functionality, account modification, invite friends and Connect to third party’s API.





Admin Panel (Backend Panel)





1. Customer Management

2. Hotel Management

3. Complaints/Replies Management

4. Manage Hotel List

5. Managing Payment Transaction

6. Confirm Booking Management

7. Managing Discount and Promotional offers





Required Development Team Structure:





1. UI/UX Designers

2. Android and iOS Developer

3. Front and Back-End Developers

4. QA Expert

5. Database Expert

6. Product Manager

7. Marketing and Sales Team

8. Delivery Manager





Developing a clone Hotel booking app like OYO Rooms completely depends upon the number of features and functionality included in app. If you are interested in creating a Hotel booking app like Oyo Rooms, Mobiweb Technologies is the perfect partner for you in this technological world. Our developers have a huge experience in providing mobile app development solutions.



