Top 10 Patent Search Services in India

Thinking to hire a patent attorney in India? With a brilliant idea in mind, it is good to go for a patent. However, the majority of people are not aware of the right procedure to apply for patent rights. Under such situations, a patent attorney can help you.

There are plenty of patent research companies and you probably do not know all of them. To put a full stop to your concern, we have gathered a list of top 10 patent research companies in India. Take a look:









Babaria IP is a professionally managed premium law firm that specializes in the field of market research, intellectual property rights, and project management. Established in 2005 in the state of Gujarat, Babaria IP is expanding its wings to other parts of the country as well. Their premium legal consultancies include filing, registering and prosecuting patents, industrial designs, trademarks and copyrights. They have more than two decades of experience and the team has filed over 250 successful patents.





Established:- 2005

Services Offered:- Patent, Copy Right, Trademark, Design, Litigation

Address:- No. 906, Shitiratna, Beside 3rd Eye, Nr. Radison Blu Hotel, Panchvati Cross Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380009

Email:- info@babariaip.com

Contact Number:- 91-9825045620









This company was started with an aim to bring change in the landscape of Indian patent services. Since the inception of this company, the team has strived hard to provide the best services to the clients at the most affordable prices. They know to deal with the nuances of patent practices in the country and they have a thorough knowledge of publishing insightful content over intellectual properties.





Established:- 2010

Services Offered:- Patent drafting, Patent filing and maintenance, Patent prosecution, Search and analysis

Address:- 591, 1st floor, 1 A Main Road, Sector – 6, H.S.R Layout, Bangalore – 560103, Karnataka, India.

Email:- contact@invntree.com

Contact Number:- 91-80-39467555









Ip Matrix is one of the popular full-service IP firms in India. Bringing effective results based on a decade of experience, the company is providing excellent services to its clients in India and abroad. The areas of specialization are IP Protection, IP research, and IP commercialization.





Established:- 2008

Services Offered:- Patent, Copy Right, Trademark, Open Source Licensing, Training

Address:- No.84,1st Floor, 1st Main Road, Panduranga Nagar, Bannerghatta Road Bangalore – 560076.

Email:- contact@ipmetrix.com

Contact Number:- 91-80-40908211









From local government bodies to high tech corporates, Lexorbis has marked its presence by filing patents for plenty of its clients. They are assisting businesses and organizations to procure and protect their IP rights across the globe. A team of 35 IP experts, Lexorbis is moving ahead by providing swift turnaround time and accuracy in dealing with various patents.





Services Offered:- Patent, Copy Right, Trademark, Design, Litigation

Address:- 709/ 710, Tolstoy House, 15-17, Tolstoy Marg, New Delhi – 110 001

Email:- mail@lexorbis.com

Contact Number:- 91 11 2371 6565









Dex Patent is a child company from Dextrasys Technologies Private Limited. The company was founded with an aim to provide entire IP related services to companies at a global platform. Their clients include government organizations, corporations, law firms in India, US, Canada and Asia. they are in the industry since 2006 and they have received accolades for their excellent, quick and high-quality services.





Established:- 2006

Services Offered:- IP Strategy & Management, IP Monetization, IP Creation, IP Search and Analytics

Address:- Dextrasys Technologies Private Limited 6, Alexandria Road, Trichy – 620 001, India

Contact Number:- 91 770 804 5560









Supported by seasoned professionals who are carrying the latest knowledge about all kinds of patents and IP rights, Synoptic IP is one of the popular patent research companies in India. Their objective is to facilitate the law firms, multinational companies and others in filing and registering their patents conveniently.





Established:- 2012

Services Offered:- Patent Prosecution, Patent Licensing, Research and Analytics, Patent Litigation

Address:- 603 Sunrise Tower | Commercial Belt, Alpha – 1 | Greater Noida Delhi/NCR-201301, India

Email:- info@synopticip.com

Contact Number:- 91-956-026-6647









A global leader in IPR and patents, Einfolge Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is moving ahead with a singular mission to safeguard the intangible assets of its clients and improve the performance of leading business corporations. They provide excellent patent research services at affordable prices.





Established:- 2012

Services Offered:- Patent Research, Patent Analytics, Patent writing & filing, Patent Design, Docketing, Trademark

Address:- Einfolge Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Ground Floor, Creator Building, International Tech Park, Whitefield, Bangalore-560066, India

Email:- info@einfolge.com

Contact Number:- 91 80 49047700









From law firms, governmental bodies to business corporations, Sagacious IP serves them all. The major services include to monetize the IP, defend IP litigation, and provide effective market research and information that leads to innovation in the IP budgets.





Established:- 2008

Services Offered:- Patent Search, Patent Monetization & Licensing, Patent Docketing & Paralegal, IP Filing & Prosecution

Address:- 502, Enkay Town Plaza, Block-I, Palam Vihar, Gurugram, Haryana – 122017

Email:- info@synopticip.com

Contact Number:- 91-956-026-6647









One of the popular global market research companies, Stellarix is focusing mainly on critical innovation. Established in 2009, this company is offering its excellent services based on analytical depth, research proficiency and conventional consulting approaches to deliver amazing breakthroughs in businesses.





Established:- 2009

Services Offered:- Patent Services, Market Research, Technology Research

Address:- D-232/233, 3rd Floor Atlantis Tower, Hanuman Nagar, Jaipur-302021 Rajasthan, India

Email:- sales@stellarix.com

Contact Number:- 91-141-5111443









Withstanding the test of time with robust machine learning and human intelligence, Grey B is one of the most popular patent research companies in the country. The major services offered by the company are prior art studies, landscape studies, machine intelligence and infringement research.





Established:- 2007

Services Offered:- IP Search, Infringement Solutions, Market Research, Technology Landscaping Solutions

Address:- Atrium Building (Quark), A-45, Zone- A, Industrial Area, Phase- VIII-B, Mohali (Punjab) 160071, India

Email:- sales@greyb.com

Contact Number:- 91-9878481471























