How to Do Competitor Research in SEO

Competitor research is known as identifying your competitors and evaluating their strategies to determine their strengths and weakness relative to those of your product or service. With this evaluation, you can establish what makes your product and services unique. Thus, this also gives an analysis of what facts you have to improve to attract your audience. The SEO Company which you are working have to do Competitor research in order to beat them.





It is an essential tactic for finding out what your competitors are doing and what kind of threat they present to your financial well-being. For each competitor, list their product and services, growth pattern, marketing strategies, origination and coat structure, strengths and weakness, and size of competitor business.





How to conduct competitor research?





Here, I m going to explain the simple methods to do competitor research which is helpful to increase your business-level high.





Step1: - Identify your top 10 competitors.





Every company has those dreaded competitors they cannot stand; no matter what you do they are always using your ideas and taking your potential customers. As a national company, you are competing with thousands of companies going after the same group of a qualified lead. So maybe you have no idea about your competitors, who are they and what they are doing and all.





If you need a little help identifying your competitors, Google is a great resource. By simply typing the type of product you are offering, a few competitors will show up. Another easy way to discover your competitors is by using an online tool such as SEM Rush.





Step2: - Analyze and compare competitor's content.





Once you have identified your competitors, you can start finding more information about them. Dig a little deeper to understand what they are offering & how, what they are publishing. Analyzing content can help you determine what opportunities you have to improve and out the power of your competitors. Different types of content that include;

Blog post EBooks Videos Podcasts Whitepapers Webinars Slides/PowerPoint Visual content FAQs Feature article Buyer guides Case studies Press release News





Once you have visited their content you can easily identify the quality of content, what difference make your/others content unique. Also look for how frequently they are blogging, adding, and updating new content as well as what topics they are discussing regularly.





Once you go throw from all these things then you can improve your performance and quality. you know that what things you have to do so you can make your content differ. This leads to a better perspective whether you have to put affords or increase the sources, etc.





If you posted an article once a week and your competitor's posts once in 2 weeks or 3 weeks, then, this will give you more benefits by enhancing the traffic and visibility of your site.





Step3: - analyze their SEO structure

So far your competitors have the same type of content, update it just as frequently, and have awesome quality. So what are they doing differently from you?

It might be the structure of their SEO.

If your company has a blog, you know how important your SEO structure is. While conducting a competitive analysis on the type of content your competitors are generating, it is also beneficial to check out the SEO structure of that content.

How are your competitors using keywords, are they included in;

The page title

The URL structure

H1 tags

Content

Internal links

Image alt like





Not only you should check the SEO structure of the content but also what types of keywords your competitor used. You can also generate a list of additional keywords that you can start to target.





Step4: - look at their social media integrated.





Social media is a blessing for the business owners. As it is the best way to promote the product and services. The next step of your competitive search is to determine the social sites of your competitors. Not only is it important to see their social accounts, it is also important to optimize how effectively they use.

You have to analyze all the things, why they are using, what type of content they are posting, how they make connections, etc. observe all the things seriously. Learn things from them. Try to improve your profile. These small things help you to raise your profile standard.





Step5: - Identify areas for improvement.





After checking all the things, gather all the information and then think about it, how to improve your one and how to implement it. Sometimes you can learn from the other rough profile that you should not make that mistake. These steps will help you to represent your website perfectly. Because, you can know about all the ups and downs after reading your competitor's profile.





Why it is important to research competitors?





Searching competitor plays a crucial role and it is completely legal. It is simply collecting bits of information available in the public domain. This way, you understand your mistakes and can able to improve those mistakes. This will directly proportion to your success and will help you to reach the targeted traffic.