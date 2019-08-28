Director cum Digital Marketing Head at WebHopers. A Google certified professional who have a team of 50 professionals which includes digital marketing professionals, SEO experts, Content writers, web designers.
Apart from this i also have a digital marketing training institute Named WebHopers Academy who is providing fully integrate digital marketing courses to students, entrepreneurs, experienced professionals & business owners. Also we have built a B2B Pharma Marketplace to the Pharmaceutical companies Named PharmaHopers.
Hobbies
I am a knowledge seeker. I love to read blogs regarding digital marketing especially on SEO and Google updates. Neil Patel is the blogger which i follow.
Professional Experience
In 2013 i came to this field. Presently i have more than 6 years of experience in this field.
Skills
- ON Page SEO
- OFF Page SEO
- Keyword research
- Market research
- Competitor analysis
- Technical SEO Knowledge
- Intermediate knowledge of web development basically for WordPress websites.
- Business strategy
- Content strategy creation and implementation
- Basic Knowledge of all types of paid advertisements like PPC, SMM, Video Ads etc.
- Google Adsense & Affiliate marketing.
- SMO