Director cum Digital Marketing Head at WebHopers. A Google certified professional who have a team of 50 professionals which includes digital marketing professionals, SEO experts, Content writers, web designers.





Apart from this i also have a digital marketing training institute Named WebHopers Academy who is providing fully integrate digital marketing courses to students, entrepreneurs, experienced professionals & business owners. Also we have built a B2B Pharma Marketplace to the Pharmaceutical companies Named PharmaHopers.





Hobbies





I am a knowledge seeker. I love to read blogs regarding digital marketing especially on SEO and Google updates. Neil Patel is the blogger which i follow.





Professional Experience





In 2013 i came to this field. Presently i have more than 6 years of experience in this field.





Skills

ON Page SEO OFF Page SEO Keyword research Market research Competitor analysis Technical SEO Knowledge Intermediate knowledge of web development basically for WordPress websites. Business strategy Content strategy creation and implementation Basic Knowledge of all types of paid advertisements like PPC, SMM, Video Ads etc. Google Adsense & Affiliate marketing. SMO



