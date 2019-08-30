



Hi, I am changing my workplace to another location. So, I want to download current emails from my office server to computer. Please suggest me an efficient solution to download emails to computer. Your help will be appreciated.

- Joseph, Australia





Are you also searching for a reliable method to download emails to hard drive. Do you want to download bulk emails from multiple email account to hard drive? If the answer is yes, your search ends here as we have come up with a trustworthy solution to all your queries related to downloading emails to the local drive.





In today’s era, there are a huge number of email clients services available in the online market place. Every user utilizes the application which is best suited for their need. But here the main thing is that is your data secure? Well, we all know about the importance of data. So, if you don’t want to loose your important data you can create a backup of all of your important emails. Here, we are going to provide you a simple and efficient solution to download emails to hard drive. Before proceeding further, let us look at some user queries taken from different forums :

How to download sent emails from server?

What is the easiest way to download emails to usb flash drive?

How to download current emails to computer?

Read this complete blog to get a complete method to download bulk emails to hard drive. Also, it will explain a step-by-step guide on how to download selected emails on computer.





Instant Solution to Download Emails to Computer

Performing regular backups of the data stored on your server is an important task that helps to ensure business continuity in case of administration errors or any other issues. A lot of users search for a solution on how to download business emails, download sent emails from server, download received emails, download emails to usb flash drive. Email download manager is a first and all-in-one solution that support to create backup of about 40+ emails client services. The software is completely free from any risk or virus. This tool allows to download selected emails from Exchange Server, Email.com, GoDaddy, Mail.com, Office 365, Outlook.com and many more. The software allows the user to download new emails from multiple emails services to different file formats. It comes with many advanced and fruitful features.





How to Download Emails to Hard Drive? - Stepwise Approach

To get started, firstly download the application and Launch it safely on any Windows-compatible machine. Then, take the following steps to download bulk emails on computer.

1. Now, select the email account from the list of email source.





2. Then, enter email account credentials and press the Login button.

3. Now, check the email folders that you want to download to the computer.

4. Choose a file saving option from the list of various file saving formats available in the software interface.

5. Then, select a desired destination path. The user can also browse by clicking on the browser icon to save the downloaded email files. Press backup option to start the process to download current emails to hard drive.





Benefits of Email Download Manager Tool

1. The tool is capable to download emails from a bulk of cloud-based webmail accounts to computer.

2. The software is a Window-based application. It supports all the latest and earlier versions of Microsoft Windows.

3. It gives access to user to download multiple emails from the server to multiple file formats.

4. Email database app maintains email properties and email folder structure while downloading multiple emails on computer.

5. The utility provides the facility to the user to download emails to usb flash drive without any error.

6. It download selected emails with advanced setting options such as Date Range, From, To, Subject.

7. It allows to download multiple emails from all folders like Inbox, Sent Mail, Draft, Spam, Starred, Trash, Personal folders and many more.

8. The application allows achieving email download on computer with all attachments.





Frequently Asked Questions - How to Download Bulk Emails?

Ques 1: Does the software allow to download emails to usb?

Ans: Yes, this utility allows the user to download emails to usb without facing any difficulty.





Ques 2: Is it possible to download sent emails from a server using this application?

Ans: Yes, this tool gives the facility to the user to download sent emails from server.





Ques 3: Is it possible to download multiple emails at once using this tool?

Ans: Yes, the user can easily download multiple emails by utilizing Email download software.





Conclusion

In this blog, we have discussed an effortless solution to download all emails from server to hard drive. Users can try the demo version of this tool and know its functionality before deciding to purchase its licensed edition. This application is an automated tool to download bulk emails from server. So, download this utility to create a backup of all important email and its components.