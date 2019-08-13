How to fix Chrome Not responding issue|+1-844-636-0656

Browsers are important as you can’t access internet without them and there can be times when you can face problems like Chrome not responding. As a browser is constantly connected to the internet, it means that it is vulnerable to certain issues. Your browser can face a number of problems which can affect the way you use the internet. There can be configuration issues that can be associated you’re your Chrome which can lead to these problems. Some of the reasons why you can face problems like Google Chrome not working are given in below-

Outdated browser. If your browser hasn’t been updated then it can’t work normally. You need to update your browser on a regular basis to make sure it doesn’t hang or crash too much. By upgrading your browser you enjoy the best of its services.





Chrome Login/Sign in problems. There can be an issue while signing in your browser account sometimes. This problem can be a result of the presence of excessive amount of cache and cookies, in such a case, you need to clear your cookies and cache and then try to sign in again.





Antivirus blocking the program. Your browser can be blocked by your Antivirus software, which can lead to Chrome not responding. In such a case, you need to add the browser to the list of “Exceptions” or reinstall the browser to make sure that it is safe.





Google Chrome not working because of a virus or malware. Your Chrome can cease to function if it has been attacked by a virus or ravaged by a malware. In such a case, you need to remove the virus by using the security program in your system.





Computer’s RAM being full. The Random Access Memory of your computer can sometimes be overworked hence there is no area to operate your browser, which can lead to constant hanging and freezing.





Browser not working because of too many tabs and windows. If you open too many tabs or windows on your browser it isn’t able to function as it is overloaded. You need to close unnecessary tabs and windows in such a case.





System network configuration error. If there is an error in the port settings of your computer then the browser is unable to connect to the internet.





Chrome Login/Sign in problems related to syncing. Sometimes your browser isn’t able to sync the data. In such a case, you need to desynchronize first and then login again to perform the syncing operations.





Browser not working properly because of add-ons. The presence of too many add-ons can result in your browser not being able to function properly. In such a case, you need to either disable the add-ons or uninstall them.





