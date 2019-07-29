How to Immigrate to Australia in 2019?

Australia is undoubtedly one of the most desired destinations for immigration among Indians. From a diverse culture and economy to prosperous job opportunities, Australia offers everything that a person desires to have in life. In case, Australia immigration is on your mind, but you are not sure about the correct process to follow for applying for Australia PR visa, then this article can brief you about the same.





Before starting with the in-depth process details, let us discuss the expectations you can have about the process of Australian immigration in 2019

The overall process is not too complex, in fact, it is one of the simplest provided you understand the intricacies and policies involved. Australia has a point-based system, thus, immigrants who wish to live and work in the country are required to score at least 65 points in order to be eligible. This point system is popularly known as Skill Select and allows an individual who is interested in moving to Australia to be eligible for migration on the basis of the total points he/she has obtained.









Additionally, the entire process of visa is divided into different categories on the basis of the type of immigration an applicant is looking for. There are the following categories:





Permanent Residency

Study Visa

Visit Visa

Working Visa

Business Visas

All the programs are designed in order to streamline and simplify the entire visa process.









How to Get Australian Visa from India?

Australia is known for its immigration friendly rules and regulations and offers equal opportunities to all the immigrants. The country has a well-defined process so that each and every applicant gets a fair chance.





You can find below the steps to follow while applying for migrating to Australia:

Get your IELTS Certification by obtaining the required scores

Complete your Skill Assessment process by an Australian assessment body. Here, you are required to get all your educational credentials evaluated

In case of sponsored or nominated: Get your nomination or sponsorship from a territory or state or government, if you are applying from nominated visa categories.

Your occupation must be in relevant/appropriate Occupation list of Australia

Submit your Expression of Interest (EOI) profile online to demonstrate your interest in applying for an Australia PR visa.

In case, your profile is selected, you’ll get an ITA (invitation to apply) to apply for the visa subclass of your choice.

You must score a minimum of 60 points on the basis of key factors like age, education, English proficiency, work experience, etc.

You must clear medical examination and provide good character and police clearance certificate.





New points system announced for Subclasses 489, 189 and 190 visas and new Subclass 491 visa

In a recently published legislation, the government has introduced revisions to the existing Points Test for GSM (General Skilled Migration) visas and is set to be effective from 16 November 2019.





These changes include:

10 points: for those applicants who have a skilled spouse or de facto partner

15 points: for those applicants who get State or Territory government nomination or sponsorship by a family member who is living in regional Australia

10 points: for those applicants who certain STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) qualifications

10 points: for those applicants who don't have any spouse or de facto partner

5 points: for those applicants who have an English proficient spouse or de facto partner





In case the points are equal (except the partner qualifications), invitations are set to be ranked in the order described below:

Applicants who have a spouse or partner Applicants who have a spouse or de facto partner with competent English but is not skilled to obtain the points of Skilled partner Applicants who have a spouse or de facto partner, but is eligible for either Skilled partner or competent English points

With so much to offer, 2019 is the best year to Apply for Australian PR Visa

You can choose Australian visas issued under GSM (General Skilled Migration) visa category, which is specially designed for special skilled workers who are willing to settle down in Australia.





Visas issued under GSM category include:

Skilled Independent visa - subclass 189

Skilled Nominated visa - subclass 190

Skilled Regional Sponsored visa - subclass 489

Don't wait too long and grab the exciting opportunities offered by Australia immigration authority in 2019!



