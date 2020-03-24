What is Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial Intelligence is a method in computer science where it is taught to understand and mimic human conversation and human behavior. Artificial Intelligence has produced a new intelligent machine which thinks, responds and performs tasks just like humans based on the data fed. AI can perform highly technical and specialized tasks such as robotics, speech and image recognition, also natural language processing and problem-solving etc.

Thanks to ever-expanding and growth in Computer Science, the application of AI can be used in research and development areas around the world.

Artificial Intelligence isn’t like Human Intelligence but it can learn and think like humans and in the future might exceed human intelligence.

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly popular because:

It is focused on greater precision and accounts for more accuracy and very few errors, which means greater work efficiency.

AI analyzes more and deeper data for valuable insights.

It can nurture the capabilities of various devices with its smart algorithms. GPS trackers, voice assistants, and home automation systems are just a few examples.

AI can easily adapt to new input through progressive learning algorithms.

History of Artificial Intelligence:









Artificial Intelligence and Digital Marketing:

AI has the capability to create simulation models and personalize purchasing processes through recommendations based on machine learning technologies and interaction with virtual assistants. Many brands have adopted Artificial Intelligence to connect with their customers. Just like Amazon uses AI to recommend products based on their previous purchases, views and searches.

Now, we have Marketing Automation like various CRMs which help us in managing data and provide smooth customer handling. Everyday we are progressing to incorporate Artificial Intelligence in various types of business.

These intelligent tools keep evolving more and more and are even reaching a point in which they are able to surpass humans in certain aspects.

It is projected that 45% of economic earnings for 2030 will come from the commercial application of AI solutions, marketing strategies and more personalized and effective than the current ones.









How is Artificial Intelligence Changing the face of Digital Marketing:

From Google’s RankBrain and Voice search to personalized recommendations by Amazon, AI has changed the face of the Digital landscape.

AI has a deeper understanding and analysis of data and input AI is taking over the human role in identifying marketing trends. Marketers and brands are incorporating Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to save time and resources.

Help You Understand Your Audience Better: AI can analyze data to easily predict the buying behaviors and decisions of your target customers and also improve user experience to provide the audience what they actually need.

More Effective Marketing: With AI’s data-driven analysis you can now create a more effective marketing strategy for your business.

Increase Productivity: Using AI, you can automate a number of repetitive tasks. This can help you increase productivity. Joe McKendrick of Forbes says that “more than half of decision makers (51%) admits that cost reduction is the area where AI is delivering first.” AI is simultaneously helping businesses drive revenue and save money.

Increase ROI (Return on Investment): AI empowers decision-making and also helps you create better-performing content. Implementing AI in digital marketing strategies will help you reach out to the right audience.









Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Digital Marketing:

Earlier Digital Marketers were reluctant about the usage of AI in Digital Marketing but with the growth of AI and its results, AI has proved that it is and will bring dynamic changes in the marketing world and much of the ambiguity has been dissolved.

Generating Content – Yes! Machines can now create content from scratch based on data fed to them. These can be very helpful in saving time and resources. AI can write reports and news based on data and information. Automated Journalism is now used by many leading news giants like BBC news, The New York Times, Washington Posts and more. Also, Facebook uses AI to remove fake news.

Product Recommendation and Content Curation- Not just creating content but helping recommending products and services based on the user's search, interest and behavior. Artificial intelligence can rightfully understand the behavior of the targeted audience and what is more better than finding the right products or services that you are already looking at.

Not just creating content but helping recommending products and services based on the user’s search, interest and behavior. Artificial intelligence can rightfully understand the behavior of the targeted audience and what is more better than finding the right products or services that you are already looking at. Have you noticed that how Netflix recommends you content based on your interest and they are so on point.

Artificial Intelligence technology is commonly used to make personalized content recommendations that the user may find interesting, such as the if people buy X product they might like Y product too, similar products just like Amazon does.

Use of AI Chatbots – We are aware of automated responses used by businesses to solve customer queries and also used in data collection, keeping the audience updated about products and services. They can serve clients 24/7 and retain their data for future use. Also, the applications of chatbots are huge and the amalgamation of Chatbots with Artificial Intelligence and Machine is the new game changer.

Web Design- Without the help of a programmer or a designer, you can still have your website through the use of Grid, that uses Artificial Intelligence to do the work for you based on the information provided like images, text, calls-to-action, etc. they can make the website look professional in much less time and at affordable price.

Predictive Analysis- Artificial Intelligence uses data to make probable future projections. Predictive analysis is just the use of data, statistical algorithms, and machine learning.

Artificial Intelligence uses data to make probable future projections. Predictive analysis is just the use of data, statistical algorithms, and machine learning. Digital Advertising- Digital Advertising is widely using Artificial Intelligence to ensure maximum success, it is being used across platforms like Facebook, Google, Instagram to provide the best possible experience. Analyzing user information like gender, age, interest, and other aspects to show them relevant ads.

Digital Advertising is widely using Artificial Intelligence to ensure maximum success, it is being used across platforms like Facebook, Google, Instagram to provide the best possible experience. Analyzing user information like gender, age, interest, and other aspects to show them relevant ads. With the help of AI technology, marketers can spot micro trends and even predict trends. They can then make strategic decisions As a result, brands can reduce digital advertising waste and ensure that their spend delivers the best possible results.

Online Searches- The way of searching content has changed and marketers will need to create and change content accordingly. New innovations include Voice Search and Google’s algorithm and other AI advances. Other innovations include Amazon Echo, Apple’s Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana, and Google Home where they can perform searches just by voice command or pressing a button.

Email Marketing- Brands are customizing emails to reach their target audience with the power of AI. They can now personalize content based on customer behavior and preferences.

Machine learning or automatic learning can now determine the best time and days of the week to contact the user, the recommended frequency through analyzing millions of data. Now they can understand which content catches most attention and which subject and titles get more clicks.





Conclusion

Therefore Artificial Intelligence can benefit your Digital Marketing Strategy. AI isn’t here to replace the jobs of marketers or advertisers; it’s here to up their true strategic game and creative potential. For this advertisers and marketers must adapt to the current AI trend.