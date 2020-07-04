How India Can Leverage The Potential of Skilled Workforce?

The scenario of amid lockdown due to COVID 19 and India-China border conflict increased the trade war. China always stands for a cheap and efficient skilled workforce. This advantage let many big giants to China for setting up their operation facilities. Skilled workers are a major advantage, China holding in their hands which overpower any other nation in the world. Their competency in manufacturing activities effectively is unmatchable.





But COVID 19 taught that putting all the fruits in one basket is always risky. Now the businesses are looking for diversification for their businesses. The whole world looking towards India as one of the potential countries, who can replace China.





The question is, are we competent enough to provide skilled workers? If businesses are setting up their manufacturing facilities in India, then the major employment generation will rise. As per world economists, if India grabs this opportunity and makes sure that skilled workers are available, then new India will rise.

High quality, efficient, and talented human power creation become the primary need of the nation. India holds a major population after China, which could be one of the best options for the company. An incremental establishment of an institution for advanced skill development is required. The government's approach towards providing employment based on skills is applauded through skill mapping. The essential requirement occurs when the competitive skills enhancement, new skill introduction as per the demand of the industry, and detailed practical learning could be the stepping stones for uplifting the human power to the world.





A whole new learning model should be defined to establish incremental growth in human skill development. To increase the minimum wage distribution, the government should focus more on basic skills enhancement. A basket of basic skills should be defined and periodic check becomes essential to alter the skills criteria. Constant development in technology could be difficult to cope up by human resources. Detailed course construction is required to equipped manpower with the latest technology available.





The classroom learning approach should be eliminated or reduced to a minimum. A practical learning approach about the real-time event becomes a must to provide an idea about the situation. It also helps in bringing up situational awareness about targeted skills. All such advanced training for improving technology uplift the livelihood of the human workforce.





An incremental growth approach in terms of skill development helps in achieving organizational goals as well as the personal goals of a human being. I think the identification of cause to the problem and come up with the proper solution becomes vital for the organization. It is essential to provide a distraction-free environment to the employer to get optimum utilization of their skills mastery. A psychological hindrance to their problems should adhere to guard productivity.









No matter how effectively we designed the system to mitigate the scarcity of skilled human workforce still, issues prevailing to caste, race, and religion will occurs. Strict and definite guidelines should defined to serve a win-win situation at all places with equal benefits.





In the end, it is all about putting collective efforts by entrepreneurs, business persons, society, institutions, the governing body, and government to counterfeit skilled workforce scarcity.