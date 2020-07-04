How India Can Leverage The Potential of Skilled Workforce?

High quality, efficient and talented human power creation become the primary need of the nation. India holds a major population after China, which could be one of the best options for the company.

By Nirav Vansia
4th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The scenario of amid lockdown due to COVID 19 and India-China border conflict increased the trade war. China always stands for a cheap and efficient skilled workforce. This advantage let many big giants to China for setting up their operation facilities. Skilled workers are a major advantage, China holding in their hands which overpower any other nation in the world. Their competency in manufacturing activities effectively is unmatchable.


But COVID 19 taught that putting all the fruits in one basket is always risky. Now the businesses are looking for diversification for their businesses. The whole world looking towards India as one of the potential countries, who can replace China.


The question is, are we competent enough to provide skilled workers? If businesses are setting up their manufacturing facilities in India, then the major employment generation will rise. As per world economists, if India grabs this opportunity and makes sure that skilled workers are available, then new India will rise.

High quality, efficient, and talented human power creation become the primary need of the nation. India holds a major population after China, which could be one of the best options for the company. An incremental establishment of an institution for advanced skill development is required. The government's approach towards providing employment based on skills is applauded through skill mapping. The essential requirement occurs when the competitive skills enhancement, new skill introduction as per the demand of the industry, and detailed practical learning could be the stepping stones for uplifting the human power to the world.


A whole new learning model should be defined to establish incremental growth in human skill development. To increase the minimum wage distribution, the government should focus more on basic skills enhancement. A basket of basic skills should be defined and periodic check becomes essential to alter the skills criteria. Constant development in technology could be difficult to cope up by human resources. Detailed course construction is required to equipped manpower with the latest technology available.


The classroom learning approach should be eliminated or reduced to a minimum. A practical learning approach about the real-time event becomes a must to provide an idea about the situation. It also helps in bringing up situational awareness about targeted skills. All such advanced training for improving technology uplift the livelihood of the human workforce.


An incremental growth approach in terms of skill development helps in achieving organizational goals as well as the personal goals of a human being. I think the identification of cause to the problem and come up with the proper solution becomes vital for the organization. It is essential to provide a distraction-free environment to the employer to get optimum utilization of their skills mastery. A psychological hindrance to their problems should adhere to guard productivity.



No matter how effectively we designed the system to mitigate the scarcity of skilled human workforce still, issues prevailing to caste, race, and religion will occurs. Strict and definite guidelines should defined to serve a win-win situation at all places with equal benefits.


In the end, it is all about putting collective efforts by entrepreneurs, business persons, society, institutions, the governing body, and government to counterfeit skilled workforce scarcity.

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

5 Reasons to Hire Engineering Consultants for Your Business

Kedar Joshi

Best Dating Apps in 2020: Indian Dating Apps Added

Sampriti Roy

Top 5 Practical Ways to Earn Money Online for Beginners

Anujeet Shivam

7 Best Digital Marketing Courses to Take in 2020

Pragathi Guptha
Daily Capsule
This 100-year-old tea brand was built by a Satyagraha freedom fighter
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

5 Reasons to Hire Engineering Consultants for Your Business

Kedar Joshi

6 Factors to Consider Before Mobile App Development

Mary Rowling

Gaurav Gaikwad Shares 5 Tips to Achieve Success in Blogging Industry

Neha Kapoor

Triggers and Benefits of Mergers & Acquisitions for Business

Kedar Joshi

What is Micro-Moment Marketing? How can we explain it?

Amitabh Mishra

The Three Big Ways iOS App Development Will Change In The Next Five Years

Tarun Nagar

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India