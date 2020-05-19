Before we explain the milk delivery app development, let us understand why a mobile app for dairy business is a must. So, look into your daily life, go through your demands, and find a way to fulfill each necessity. Now, gauge how many times you make use of mobile apps to fulfill your necessities.





GSMA Intelligence shows today there are 5.20 billion mobile users around the world. The number of users has increased by 128 million in the past 12 months. Among mobile users, 4+billion people are internet users, and 90% of people visit online stores and retail sites. 74% of visitors shop online using any device, and 51% of online store visitors purchase products using their smartphones.





Mobile devices play a vital role in online businesses, and a user-friendly mobile app increases the possibility of a customer buying a product or service on your app. You may have used many eCommerce apps for shopping online, but the milk delivery app is quite different.





It works the same as other eCommerce apps like Flipkart and Amazon. However, the difference is that the milk delivery app is a micro-delivery cum micro-commerce app. Where you can buy things in a small amount/number like a carton of milk, 1 kg of cheese. Other than that, eCommerce apps ask for significant delivery charges and apparently do not deliver the item the very next day.





A milk delivery mobile app comes in handy, whether you need to deliver fresh milk and dairy products to your potential customers or to maintain your milk delivery or dairy business up to date.





How to Drive More Revenue With An On-demand Milk Delivery Application?

Before we discuss streamline revenue models, it is vital to know about the different business models of mobile apps for milk delivery. So, let’s get to it.





I) Milk Delivery App for Retailers:

Milk Distributor business is similar to an online retail milk business that distributes milk or fluid milk products to general people right from the dairy or farm. The products may also include cheese, ice cream, and frozen dairy products, packaged fluid milk and cream, raw milk and cream, butter, yogurt, and other dairy products. Worth to note, “Milk distributor” does not include a dairy plant, a milk hauler, or a milk producer.





Therefore, if you have just started or already into the milk delivery business, you should go with this model. The app will help your customers to schedule orders online with precise quantity and product details.





II) Milk Delivery App for Dairy Business:

Dairy owners need to deliver their milk and other dairy products to different groups, namely Hotels and restaurants, Milk and dairy products retailers, Schools (Dormitory), Campus. In this case, this type of milk delivery app helps dairy owners to deliver their products to their regular customers quickly. It further helps them to manage dairy productions, track orders and revenue, and keep records without any hassle.





If you own a dairy or milk farm or about to start one, this app solution will be an excellent choice to expand your business and create brand awareness.





How Can You Earn Extra Revenue?

When your milk delivery mobile app supplies the demand in real-time, then it is a given that your customers will increase. And consequently, your revenue will increase as well. However, to fully leverage the online milk delivery software solution, integrating the following revenue models will significantly affect your business’s bottom line.





Subscription Plans: Offering different types of subscription plans to your customers, affect your business bottom line, especially when you are in the retail milk delivery business. Let your customers choose from varieties of subscription plans according to their daily dairy preferences. For example, offer a subscription for customers who need only milk, and a separate one for customers who order a variety of milk products.





In-app Advertisement: It is a useful model to earn extra on your milk delivery app by showing advertisements for other products or services on your app. It is one of the most common app monetization models used by maximum app owners. You can cost for advertisements separately depending on the size of mobile ad formats and revenue i.e., Cost per Thousand Impression (CPM), Cost per Click (CPC), Cost per Action (CPA)





Commission on Orders: Like many other delivery apps, you can also integrate a commission approach to your milk delivery app development. The method has been acquired by many popular grocery delivery apps, including DoorDash, Postmates. You can apply a certain percentage of commission on each transaction or order to earn from each purchase that will contribute to your ultimate revenue.





Add These Features To Make The App Most User-friendly And Interactive





So far, we cleared how fruitful it is to develop a mobile app for your milk delivery business. Now let us get you inside the app. Inside the app, there are numerous features and a few APIs that make the app functional and allow the users to interact with the app. We want you to know those must-have features, so here we go!





There will be three types of users. Let us show you the features of each one-after-one.





Customer site:





Login/Sign Up with email or social media credential

with email or social media credential Profile to add contact and location details

to add contact and location details Mobile No. Verification to verify contact number with OTP

to verify contact number with OTP Subscription Plans to choose a suitable subscription

to choose a suitable subscription Search Engine to search for any product directly

to search for any product directly Reorder to order the same products ordered previously hassle-free

to order the same products ordered previously hassle-free Track Orders to check the delivery status

to check the delivery status Calendar to schedule order by time and days

to schedule order by time and days Order History to monitor each order’s complete information

to monitor each order’s complete information Payment Gateways to pay online

to pay online Order Invoice to receive e-invoice via email

to receive e-invoice via email Push notifications to be updated with new products arrival or discount offers

to be updated with new products arrival or discount offers Referral Codes & Points to check rewards earned after referring the app to family or friends

to check rewards earned after referring the app to family or friends Feedback to write a review on the delivery service or product quality





Delivery/Milkman Site:





Login/Sign Up with email or social media credential

with email or social media credential Profile to add contact and driving license details

to add contact and driving license details Assigned orders to check new or pending orders to deliver

to check new or pending orders to deliver In-app Navigation to navigate the customer location with in-app map

to navigate the customer location with in-app map In-app communication to reach customer to solve any query in real-time

to reach customer to solve any query in real-time Accomplished order to check delivered orders in the past





Admin Site:





Dedicated Dashboard to keep eyes on each activity running on the application in real-time

to keep eyes on each activity running on the application in real-time Manage Milkmen and Retailers to add new or remove old delivery boy or retailers

to add new or remove old delivery boy or retailers Manage customers to permit users to register and verify their details

to permit users to register and verify their details Manage Subscriptions to create new and manage old plans of subscription

to create new and manage old plans of subscription A payment track record for analyzing the gained revenue and income

for analyzing the gained revenue and income Manage advertisement to permit new advertisements or subtract old ones from the app

to permit new advertisements or subtract old ones from the app CMS and CRM that helps admin to manage content and customer relationship on the application respectively

that helps admin to manage content and customer relationship on the application respectively Manage Push Notifications to update customer new products or discount offers

to update customer new products or discount offers Customer Feedback to check the reviews received from customers and improve service accordingly if necessary





The Cost of Milk Delivery App Development

Subsequent studying the importance, models, and necessary features of the online Milk Delivery App, the next topic is very crucial. How much do you need to invest in a milk delivery app? After researching the same question, we came to know that this question does not have any definite answers.





However, the on-demand milk delivery app development cost can be vary depending on several factors which are;





Platforms to deploy the app upon; Android or iOS or both

Type of mobile application; Native, Hybrid, or Cross-platform

App’s Features and functionality; The more features to integrate, the costlier the app will be

Technologies and APIs used for Database, Payment, and Push Notification

Development Team or mobile app development company

The country of the mobile app developers or company





Software Developers or development companies charge hourly and as per their countries’ currency rates. For example, if you hire a software development service from the USA, you will be charged around $140-$240 per hour. Likewise, in Europe, the charges will be about $100-$150. In this term, Asian companies are preferable as their rates are quite low and lie between $50-$90.





Based on the factors mentioned above, we can calculate the basic cost of the online milk delivery application. If you develop an app with the must-have features only from India, then it may cost around $15000-$20000.