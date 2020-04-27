For some couples, becoming parents is not as easy as for others. The path to parthood consists of many obstacles-like emotional, medical, or financial. On top of that infertility treatment in this time of the COVID era is become more challenging. With the global border closed and the most non-essential medical procedure on hold, many struggling parents feel stuck.





But it is the time to reflect and plan for future infertility treatments. With my 10 years of experience in this domain, I meet and speak to couples who feel having an IVF baby is the only chance of achieving parenthood for them.





Each expected parent has a unique journey. In challenging time like this, giving up is not an option.

Although COVID-19 pandemic indeed posed unprecedented challenges to the global healthcare system, with a dramatic rise in the number of people affected.





The COVID -19 pandemic may or may not affect fertility and pregnancy. It is too early to know the effect of this virus on pregnancy or the ability to harm the unborn child. But it does affect the infertility treatment plan for couples who are seeking medical assistance to become parents.





The fertility clinics are closed locally and outside India as well. Any sort of travel for fertility medical tourism is not allowed.





So, what should be parents do in this time of global crisis. Here are the top 15 inspirational quotations to keep the faith and fire on in you. It is time to reflect, plan, and take good care of yourself.





Staying safe and staying at home is a top priority for all, but a little bit of inspiration and motivation does not hurt!

Inspirational Quotes for parents.

“A baby is God's opinion that the world should go on.”

― Carl Sandburg

“Never give up. Great things take time. Be patient.”

― Anonymous

“Motherhood: The only place you can experience heaven and hell at the same time.”

― Anonymous

“Making a decision to have a child—t's momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.”

― Elizabeth Stone

“Carrying a baby is the most rewarding experience a woman can enjoy.”

― Jayne Mansfield

“A baby fills a place in your heart that you never knew was empty.”

― Author Unknown

“Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.

― Rabindranath Tagore

“Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother.”

― Lin Yutang

“Parenthood requires love not DNA.”

― Anonymous

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.”

― Nelson Mandela

“How long should you try? Until.”

― Jim Rohn

“Never give up on something that you can’t go a day without thinking about.”

― Winston Churchill

“Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.”

― Dale Carnegie

“Never give up, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.”

― Harriet Beecher Stowe

“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.”

― Confucius



