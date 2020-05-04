Inspirational Quotes from Top 15 Athletes in the World

“What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create.” - Buddha.





And what better way to think, feel and imagine then to get inspired by these 15 athletes of all time that have changed the face of the game. What is imperative to note is that they are all Human, same as you and me, but somehow their drive to excel in their field was just way beyond the mortal thought of earning a leaving, and maybe that’s what’s made them legendary.





One thing that we need to surely make a note of is, being a Star is at times easy, but being Legendary is something, which takes lot of patience and practice and to go beyond what is required or needed in any aspects of our lives.





Let's try and comprehend what theses quotes really mean:





“To learn to succeed, you must first learn to fail.” – Michael Jordan “It isn’t the mountains ahead to climb that wear you out; it’s the pebble in your shoe.” – Muhammed Ali “Success isn’t owned, it’s leased. And the rent is due every day.” LeBron James “I’ve exceeded a few of my goals, but I’m behind on a couple of others.” Tiger Woods “What I think I’ve been able to do well over the years is play with pain, play with problems, play in all sorts of conditions.” Roger Federer “The one thing that’s common to all successful people. They make a habit of doing things that unsuccessful people don’t like to do.” Michael Phelps “I still learn.” Cristiano Ronaldo “We can always kind of be average and do what’s normal. I’m not in this to do what’s normal.” Kobe Bryant “I start early and I stay late, day after day, year after year. It took me 17 years and 114 days to become an overnight success.” – Lionel Messi “There are better starters than me, but I’m a strong finisher.” Usain Bolt “When I say something is going to happen, it’s going to happen.” - Conor McGregor “Don’t be like most people. Most people give up on their dreams.” David Beckham "Once something is a passion, motivation is there” – Michael Schumacher Quotes “Enjoy your sweat because hard work doesn’t guarantee success, but without it you don’t have a chance.” Alex Rodriguez "I figure the faster I pedal, the faster I can retire" - Lance Armstrong





One of my favorite quotes, in this list is by Messi, where he quirkily talks about all he has done to achieve his fame and stardom within a few words.





I urge all of you, to once again go through this list and think, indeed these aren’t quotes but the way they lead their lives, the values that they live by… How many of these do you have? And which ones would you want to add to indeed get on a path of being legendary





Researched & Written By:

Prof. Karan Shetty

Inspirational Speaker I Writer I An Explorer