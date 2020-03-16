14 Inspirational Quotes For Women Entrepreneurs

A grand salute?

An anthem to describe your struggles?

Or

A ceremony for celebrating your virtue?





I do not know what can be done to celebrate your presence.





Women entrepreneurs, you don’t just contribute to the economy, but you also fuel the world with your compassion for humanity, passion for your business, and astounding work that fosters the creative souls.





From fighting for your 'right to vote' to participating in movements like 'me too', you have always proved that there is absolutely nothing that can stop you from wearing the crown that you deserve.





So if you are feeling a little lost today or are looking for some motivation, then these quotes from your fellow entrepreneurs might help!





“Define success on your own terms, achieve it by your own rules, and build a life you’re proud to live.” – Anne Sweeney





“Do one thing every day that scares you.” – Eleanor Roosevelt





“I’m fearless, I don’t complain. Even when horrible things happen to me, I go on”. – Sofia Vergara





“I learned to always take on things I’d never done before. Growth and comfort do not coexist.” – Virginia Rometty





“Lean in, speak out, have a voice in your organization, and never use the word, ‘sorry’.” ―Trish Bertuzzi





“Trying to do it all and expecting it all can be done exactly right is a recipe for disappointment. Perfection is the enemy.” ― Sheryl Sandberg





“Stay true to yourself and your vision. Don’t let any one person’s opinion move you; listen, but be confident.”―Amanda Kahlow





“Building a brand means knowing your story and building and sharing that story”—Tamara McCleary





“On my own I will just create, and if it works, it works, and if it doesn’t, I’ll create something else. I don’t have any limitations on what I think I could do or be.” ―Oprah Winfrey





“Dear optimist, pessimist, and realist – while you guys were busy arguing about the glass of wine, I drank it! Sincerely, the opportunist!” ―Lori Greiner

“It was a risk. I had a husband and I was pregnant with my oldest son. But I don’t look at risk the way other people do. When you’re an entrepreneur, you have to go in feeling like you’re going to be successful.” – Lillian Vernon





“Whatever you do, be different – that was the advice my mother gave me, and I can’t think of better advice for an entrepreneur. If you’re different, you will stand out.” – Anita Roddick





“I have never worked a day in my life without selling. If I believe in something, I sell it, and I sell it hard.” – Estee Lauder

“It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our friends, but as much to stand up to our enemies.” – J. K. Rowling





Ladies, you are in an era where an epidemic is hitting the economy, and you have the opportunity to change the whole world with that one decision, plan or action that you have delayed till date.





So what are you waiting for?





Do it!