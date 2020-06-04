How to Install Tally.ERP 9 on MacBook – Step-by-Step Guide

There are plenty of reasons where a user requires to use Tally.ERP 9 on the Mac platform. So, it is a wastage of time to discuss all of them here.





But, reality it’s hard as Tally is not available for Mac version.





It is originally engineered for the Windows platform only.





However, there are some indirect approaches that let you know how to install Tally on Mac OS.





So, without wasting any minute more. Let’s get started!





Techniques to Use Tally.ERP 9 on MacBook

We all know Tally has different versions such as Tally.ERP 7, Tally 7.2, or more. So, it is better to discuss those workarounds that fit for all the editions. There are two methods that always work.





Dual Boot Tally on Cloud





Let’s discuss both the method in detail.





Method #1: Dual Boot Strategy to Install Tally on Mac Machine





We all know Tally has different variants such as Tally.ERP 7, Tally 7.2, or more. So, it is better to discuss those workarounds that fit for all the editions. There are two methods that always work.





Before going through the dual boot methods, you need to fulfil some prerequisite:-





Prerequisites





Make sure the Mac machine has enough space. It is recommended to have 30 GB, but more is always better. A Pen-drive of 4 GB or above.





Steps to Download Tally on macOS

First of all, use the Boot Camp Assistant to make pen-drive bootable. Afterward, you need to install the Microsoft Windows 10 on a new partition. Due to which you will become eligible to opt OS you want to work with whenever you start the Mac machine. Then, install the desired Tally accounting software.





Go through the below steps to accomplish this;





Step 1: Download the MS Windows 10(64 Bit version) ISO disk image from this link - https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows10

Step 2: Under the Utilities folder, you need to select and open the Boot Camp Assistant.

Step 3: Click on Continue >> Continue button.

Step 4: Select the Windows ISO image and choose the destination USB drive. It is to be notified that the USB drive will be reformatted, so you must have a copy of your files saved in pen-drive at any other location, too.

Step 5: Click on Continue >> Continue button.

Step 6: Now your Mac system will format the pen-drive and create the Windows installation media.

Step 7: Once the above step gets done, click on Install to accept the partition size for each Operating System.





Note: By default, the Windows will have 32 GB of partition space. But you can click on Divide Equally button to divide the hard-drive space equally between OS X and Windows.





Step 8: The Mac machine will need 10 minutes to complete the process. Once it is done, it will automatically boot into Windows 10 environment.





Step 9: In Windows partition, download the Tally.ERP 9 software and start working on it.





Shortcomings of Dual Boot Workaround

The only positive point of this method is you can certainly end up with Tally running on the Mac platform. Else this procedure is filled with downsides.





The very first, you have to pay for the Windows license. You can only use one OS at a single time. Select either Windows or Mac at the time of opening the system. It requires a space in hard-disk to run a small Tally application.





Method #2: Tally On Cloud

If you are working with a Single User license, then the Dual Boot method is a great approach. Let's consider if you are working with a team and it is become troublesome to perform the above method, then what?





In such a situation, your organization can take the help of Tally on Cloud solution. It is basically the hosting of a Tally ERP application on the remote servers. Being a cloud technology, it becomes possible to access Tally accounting software on the following device within few clicks:-





Windows

Mac OS

Linux

Android Mobile

Android Tablet

iPhone





To run Tally on Windows, Mac OS, and Linux, you only require RDP connection and Tally will be on the screen.





To use Tally on Mobile, all you need to open the browser and enter the Public IP provided by the service provider and Tally will be running on your mobile.





Moreover, it is advised to choose your cloud provider carefully as it is a matter of your business-critical information. In this pandemic, the NetForChoice Tally hosting on the cloud (https://www.netforchoice.com/cloud-hosting/saas/tally.php) becomes the most preferable solution as it provides access to Tally ERP on any platform at a very fair price.









Bringing It All Together

Currently, the entire world is fighting with a pandemic, COVID-19 or Coronavirus. In this pandemic, companies have been implementing mandatory work-from-home in order to maintain social distancing.





There are many employees are working remotely and have a Mac machine on their home and need to work with Tally accounting software. It is advised that if you are a single user and have some technical knowledge than Dual Boot is a good approach to run Tally on Mac.





However, if you are working with a team and need data synchronization too than Tally hosting on the cloud is a good method. No matter which device you have, Tally.ERP 9 will be there. Apart from this, there are lots of benefits too.





In the end, it is completely your choice which method best suited you.





Be Safe, Be Healthy!