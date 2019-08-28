Lost Android Data After Update? Easy and Effective Ways To Retrieve Them

While updating your Android OS or after update, have you ever come across data loss situation? This situation might be irritating and you will get surprised of what had happened, right?





Though you only have updated the OS of your Android phone but suddenly data loss happens that you never expected.





Now this situation is not only with you but several times, I myself had encountered the same problem and in fact, numerous users too have reported about the same condition. No matter whatever the situation caused by but it really irritates user and at that moment, nothing goes on mind of what to do?





Several types of question come on mind but you are helpless as you need those data back but how?





Just be relax, cool down and don’t worry.





This is because whatever data you have lost or erased from Android phone while updating can be recovered.





We all know that whenever any update occurs then we all are in hurry to update that on our phones because its not only an update but it comes with several improvements like some new features, bug fixes and more.





But whenever you update your Android phone, be careful about your data because it always creates troubles for user and user end up losing their essential data. In this situation, user want to know how to recover lost files after Android update?





Some Common Reasons Of Data Loss From Android Phone





Though its clear that after updating Android phone, data loss happens but apart from it, there are other reasons as well. Maybe you have come across previously but still you should have a knowledge about it. Some common causes include:





Unintentionally deleting files from Android phone

Virus attack or malware infection

Phone stolen or dropped somewhere or water damage









Method 1: Get Back Deleted Data From Google Backup





The easiest and simplest way to get back lost data from Android after update is using Google account. You might also familiar with Google Drive that allows you to store important data up to 15GB and is easy to safe to use.





Therefore, you just need to follow the below steps:

Open https://google.com/drive on browser or if its preinstalled-on phone then go to it

You can see the list of files saved on it. Select the files that you want to restore

At last, select Download option and your files will be restored on phone





Method 2: Recover Lost Files From Android After Update Without Backup





When you don’t have any backup then also there is nothing to worry because still you have the chance to get back the lost files from Android. Android Data Recovery is one of the best and most recommended solution where you can easily retrieve deleted files from Android after update. Whatever data you have lost like photos, contacts, call history, videos, text messages, WhatsApp messages, audio files etc , they all are recovered.





Extra Tip: How To Backup Android Data To Avoid Data Loss Situation In Future





Backup is important and I hope you might know about it. If you are familiar with this word then you might maintain a backup of all your essential files. If you are still thinking then just wait, work on creating backup of all-important files now and be relax free for future.





In this context, I want to introduce about Android Data Backup & Restore tool that is an effective program to backup all your crucial stuffs from Android phone and whenever required, using it can restore the content. You can backup messages, contacts, call logs, photos, videos etc from Android phone without worry.



















