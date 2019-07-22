Mardi Himal Trek | Annapurna Region Trekking





About Trip





Trekking in Annapurna Region is one of the top trekking routes of Nepal. Among the most popular short treks in Nepal Mardi Himal Trek comes in top spot. Trekking in Mardi Himal offers peaceful and untouched parts of Annapurna region. The trekking routes to Mardi Base Camp provides wonderful panoramic views of Annapurna, Machhapuchhre, and Dhaulagiri ranges; along with great scenic jungle, glaring rivers and streams, local villages, and beautiful landscapes.









Mardi Himal Trek goes along the twisted narrow path, crossing alluring of forests, rivers, villages, and climbing up to the Mardi Himal Base Camp (3,300m). Throughout the trails, trekkers can find tea houses to take a rest and enjoy the nearby areas . Total package cost depend on tour, accommodation and transportation.





Best time for Mardi Himal Trekking is during the spring and autumn season. As these seasons are the peakest season of the year for trekking. The weather during these seasons offer clear and magnificent views of Annapurna massif and Dhaulagiri ranges. September-November and March-May is the best month to visit Mardi Himal. The entire Annapurna region blooms with bright color rhododendrons and magnolias which gives heavenly vibes while crossing it.





Throughout the trekking, you passes through widely popular villages of Ghandruk, Ghorepani and many more. These villages are famous for their unique culture, tradition and lifestyle. During your visit to these villages, you can learn many things about them and their ethnicity.





Our journey to Mardi Himal Base camp kicks off from a scenic flight from Kathmandu or Pokhara. While on air, you can have amazing aerial glimpse of entire Pokhara valley. From Pokhara, you drive to Kande from here the real trekking starts. The trail starts with descent walking then goes steeper up to Australian Camp (2060m). You can have marvelous views of Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, Machhapuchhare, Nilgiri and many other on the way to Mardi Himal.





For those who want extra adventure to this trek then they can have Annapurna Base Camp Trek or Ghorepani Poon Hill Trek.





Detailed Itinerary of Mardi Himal Trek:

Day 01:

Drive from Pokhara to Kande and trek to Deurali (2200m)

Duration: 4 hours trek.

After having breakfast, we drive to Kande which an hour drive from Pokhara. And start trekking to Kande that resides at an elevation of 1770 m. Few hours of climb takes us to beautiful settlement of Australian Camp at the altitude of 2100m. The routes to Australain Camp from Kande is a up hill with decent walk up to Pothana. From Pothana, trails slighly ascend to Deurali (2200m). Overnight at Deurali





Day 02:

Trek to Low Camp (2,900m).

Duration: 7 hours.

Leaving Deurali, we hike towards an off-beaten roads to Mardi Himal Base camp. We walk along a quiet trail through a dense forest of oak and rhododendron. About 4 hours of walking across we arrive at Forest Camp or also known by the locals as Kokar. Here we have a lunch break after we continue our trek to Low Camp passing thorugh rich vegetation forest. Overnight at Low Camp.





Day 03:

Trek to High Camp (3585m).

Duration: 5-6 hours trekking.

We start ascending through the rhododendron forest that bring us to Middle Camp. This camp offers magnificent view of Mardi Himal, Annapurna South, Hiuchuli, Gangapurna, Machhapuchhre and many more. Along the trails to High Camp, you can encounter rare flora and fauna of this region. The view from the High Camp is extraordinary as it showcase beautiful scenery of Annapurna South, Hiunchuli and Machhapuchhre (Fishtail). Overnight at high camp.





Day 04:

High Camp to Mardi Himal Base Camp (4500m).

Duration: 5-6 hours.

Today, we take an early morning hike towards the Mardi Hinal Base Camp to have an ealy morning sunrise view over the mountains. From here, you can have a panoramic views of Annapurna, Dhaulagiri ranges along with Machapuchhare and Himchuli.





Day 05:

Trek to Siding village (1,750m).

Duration: 6 hours.

Today we make our way to a beautiful village of Siding. It is a culturally and traditional rich ethnic villages where you can have wonderful exploration for their culture, tradition and lifestyle. Overnight at Siding.





Day 06:

Trek to Lumre and drive to Pokhara.

Duration: 3 hours walking and 2 hours driving.

From Siding we descend down until we reach Lumre. Along the pathway from Siding you passes beautiful villages of Kalimati and Ghalel. From Lumre you will drive back to Pokhara.















