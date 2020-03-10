Top 10 Best and Free Astrology Apps for Android/ Iphone

In India, where the majority of people follow Hinduism, the belief in Vedic Astrology is a well-entrenched one. People consult astrologers for all the auspicious occasions in their lives – marriage, childbirth, housewarming, education, job, and so on. They often make it a practice to read their Horoscopes and the Zodiac Sign predictions that appear in newspapers, magazines, and online media. Astrology can give accurate insights about your life and future. People who read their horoscopes are basically driven by a curiosity to know what the future holds. Today, there are many Astrology- based apps that give you a lot of astrological information, that too instantly. These Astrology apps help you to find out important details wherever you happen to be, at home, work, the gym, the supermarket, etc.





Are you looking for a good Astrology app that can guide you to a more successful and fulfilled life? Have no worries. To make your search hassle-free, we have listed the Top 10 Astrology Android Applications below.





1)AstroVed Assistant app

The AstroVed Assistant App is a personalized, location-based app and is one of the best FREE Vedic astrology apps developed for Android/iOS. It is designed to help you make the most of your day with a whole lot of useful information that lets you seize opportunities and avoid pitfalls. It’s hands-free and user-friendly. You can get your personalized horoscope on the go with this app. Life-essential widgets, and dashboard with one-touch view make it very convenient. Important information like Horas (auspicious hours in a day), Good and Bad times, Hourly planner, Personalized Predictions, Mantras, Virtual Poojas, mantras, Panchang, 24/7 LIVE Web TV, dos and don’ts for a particular day based on the day’s Nakshatra as well as your sign, Chandrashtama sign of the day, dasa bhukti changes, planetary transits, and a lot more, are available on this app. The app has been recently updated with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature to enable you to ask questions and receive answers from a voice assistant. This new Beta feature gives quick and accurate answers to a limited number of queries.





2)Mpanchang – Astrology app for Android mobile

This Mpanchang app gives you all kinds of religious information, dates, occasions, etc. Personalized Kundali Reports, Horoscopes, complete details on Vrats, upavas days, important dates in the Hindu Calendar, etc. It has a user-friendly interface and good accessibility. You can also access Mantras, Aartis , Bhajans, etc. on this application. It also offers location-specific reports.

3) AstroSage Kundli: Astrology

Astrosage Kundli is another popular app which offers moon sign horoscopes, detailed natal charts, and other astrological information. You can also get daily and monthly Panchang. It’s free and allows you to download PDF reports. It is one of the best Vedic Astrology applications and is available in many languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, etc.

4) HOROSCOPES App BY Astrology.com

This Horoscopes app gives you access to around 30 different categories, which include daily, monthly, weekly, and yearly horoscopes as well as video horoscopes. It also lets you mail your horoscope to your friends. It is quite easy to use, and everything is available at your fingertips. You can find different horoscopes -Love, Work, Finance, Home, etc. - on this app.

5) THE DAILY HOROSCOPE – Astrology Prediction App

The Daily Horoscope app offers detailed information on Daily Horoscopes. It has a feature to set daily reminders so that you do not miss any astrological updates. It also offers information on sun signs, Chinese year signs, druid horoscopes, etc. You can also check the daily horoscopes for a week, at the least. Soon, you will also be able to get weekly and monthly horoscopes on this app.

6) TIMEPASSAGES App

This Timepassages app offers information on Daily Horoscopes, Birth Charts, planetary movements, minute by minute transit updates, personalized readings, and more. On this app, you can create any number of birth charts at no extra cost. It also comes with a compatibility meter to check compatibility between two signs. You can check the compatibility score between yourself and a friend or lover, and get a detailed explanation for it too, on this application. TimePassages is one of the most popular astrology apps because of its highly accurate insights.

7) ASTROSTYLE App

This Astrology app has been designed by AstroTwins. It offers daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly horoscopes, and also detailed information on love compatibility and interpretations of Zodiac Signs.An interesting feature of this app is Love Horoscope, which lets you find out how your romantic life is going to be on a particular day. It also offers insights on other aspects related to love.

8) HOROSCOPE AND TAROT App

Tarot reading is a unique feature of this app. It also offers traditional Horoscopes. Love, Money, and Career are some of the aspects covered under both Horoscope and Tarot. The Horoscope and Tarot app is very popular for its daily horoscopes and readings, which are uploaded in a timely manner. It enables you to ask a question to an astrologer or tarot reader.





9) THE TRUE HOROSCOPE APP

This is an astrology app for Android and is dedicated entirely to information related to Horoscopes. It lets you check your horoscopes as well as those of your friends and family members’. You are also given access to previous horoscopes. Interesting features like Lottery Numbers and Fortune Cookies are also available on the app.

10) MY HOROSCOPE APP

This My Horoscope App owes its popularity to the Daily predictions made by renowned astrologers. In-depth led information on your horoscope and astrological periods for 5-6 days is available on this app. It also offers the flexibility to download the content that is relevant to you and share it on social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, etc. If you don’t know your Sun or Moon sign, you can find it through this app, easily.