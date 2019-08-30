MBOX to NSF Converter Allows to Import MBOX Emails to Lotus Notes NSF

Get an instant solution to convert MBOX to NSF format to import MBOX to IBM Lotus Notes. It is an ultimate solution for users to extract MBOX data and save entire mailbox data in NSF format. Now, the crucial question comes around in user’s mind that “How can I Convert MBOX to NSF Format?”. If you are also thinking about it, then you don’t need to worry about it. Here in this section, you will get the simplest and the reliable solution to migrate MBOX to NSF format.





Nowadays, email client is the basic requirement in organizations for their communication. There are numerous of email applications are available in the market where users can choose their suitable email client as per their requirement. Mostly users use IBM Lotus Notes which is the most popular email client for large organizations because of their securing feature. On the other hand, home users or small organizations use open source email clients like Mac Mail or Apple Mail, Mozilla Thunderbird, Eudora, Entourage, The Bat!, OperaMail and many more which is MBOX based email clients.





When we have wide range of email applications, then why it is necessary to convert MBOX to NSF format. In the next section, it is described in brief which shows about the requirement to migrate MBOX to NSF.





Why It Is Needed to Export MBOX to NSF?

However, there are several different situations which forces user to think and move on from MBOX supporting email clients to IBM Lotus Notes. Some of the main reasons are discussed below: -





Data Security: In the organizations, users need to safely save their crucial credentials, important emails, attachment files, calendar entries, contacts and much more. To prevent from the unauthorized access, users need to choose safe and secure email client i.e. IBM Lotus Notes. It is well known for its highly secured feature.

Supportable Platform: In various cases, if users are switch from any MBOX based email client to IBM Notes. Then, in that case users need to migrate MBOX to NSF format to access entire mailbox data.

Prevent from Unauthorized Access: As we know that, most of the MBOX based email clients are open-source email clients. In open-source email client, it is not safe for users to save their important data in it. Users cannot prevent unauthorized users to access their mailbox data in the absence of them. In that case, users need to transfer MBOX data to NSF format to access their data in IBM Lotus Notes. It is the safe and secure email client to prevent data from unnecessary users.





Choose One Stop Solution: MBOX to NSF Converter

However, there are various situations in which users need to switch MBOX based email clients to Lotus Notes. In order to convert MBOX to NSF format, users need to choose the one of the finest solution ZOOK MBOX to NSF converter which efficiently extracts mailbox data. The tool consists of multiple advance features which makes all the conversion task so easy for users.





If you are a novice user and looking to move from MBOX to Lotus Notes, then this tool is made for you. The easy interface of the application enables user to perform the migration in two simple steps.





Two-Step Process to Migrate MBOX to NSF Format

Any users can instantly migrate MBOX data to NSF format in few seconds by using two simple steps. Users need to follow the simple steps as described it below: -

Download and launch the application in your system.

In the first screening, user need to select the button “ Select Files ” or “ Select Folder ” as per their requirement.

” or “ ” as per their requirement. Now, in the second step user need to select “ Browse ” button and choose the destination file location to save resultant NSF file.

” button and choose the destination file location to save resultant NSF file. After successfully completing the first and second step, users need to press the “Convert” button to initiate the process.





