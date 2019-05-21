Native VS Hybrid Apps

Recently there has been a technological outburst in the type of apps (short for application program) Each app offers different functionality and can unlock new features for the user that was previously not possible. Currently there have been two dominating streams of Apps being created. These are Native Applications and Hybrid Applications. In this article we are going to have a look at the features, differences, advantages and disadvantages of Native apps and Hybrid apps.
When developing a new app for your business, there often arises a question about which application type do you want to choose. Which application will suit your business and solve all your problem objectives. Depending upon the business objectives, this decision can either make or break your mobile strategy for your business. You can decide to build your new business app either the Native way or the Hybrid way. Choosing from these two streams offers its own features or set of benefits. Depending on how you want to market your application, and what all features you want your application to have, you can choose between these two development streams.
Native App Development
Native Apps are written in a specific programming language and is targeted towards a specific target platform. For example Swift and Objective-C are common languages targeted towards the iOS app development and Java or Kotlin are languages that target the Android platform. Native apps are responsive as well as fast, distributed in their corresponding app stores, offers intuitive user input as well as output and does not require an internet connection to run. Comparatively Native Apps offer a better user experience than the competition and are more expensive to develop than the other options available.
Hybrid Apps Development
Hybrid Apps are a combination of Native as well as Web App development and offers features from these two streams, Native and Web. They don’t require a browser to run, and can make use of Device APIs. Hybrid Apps consists of two parts, first part is the back end code and the second part is a Native Shell that downloads the code and runs it in a Web View. However they are much slower than Native apps and are not customization to individual platforms like Native apps.
Native Mobile App Development
Native mobile apps are the most common type of application you see nowadays. They are written for specific platforms are in the languages that the platform accepts. For example Swift and objective-C for iOS platform and Java or Kotlin for Android platform. Native apps are built using the Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for the given operating system.
Both Apple and Google provide app developers with their own application development tools, interface elements as well as SDKs
Most companies will invest in native app development because they offer many benefits compared to any other development stream. Here are a few of the benefits.
Advantages of Native Apps:
Disadvantages of Native Apps
Hybrid Mobile App Development:
Hybrid apps work across many kinds of platforms and behave just like Native apps.
A Hybrid app is nothing but both Native and a Web app. Even though Hybrid app can be installed on a device just like a Native app, it is technically a web app. These type of applications are built using HTML, CSS and JavaScript that is run in a Web View
Hybrid app can do everything essentially that HTML5 can do, while implementing native app features. This is possible when the developer uses a wrapper to act as a bridge to access the Native app features.
A Hybrid app consists of two parts, a back end code that is developed using HTML, CSS and JavaScript and a native shell that is downloadable and loads the existing code using a WebView.
Here are a few of the Advantages of Hybrid apps:
Advantages of Hybrid App Development
Disadvantages of Hybrid Apps:
Let’s Compare Native Apps and Hybrid Apps together:
Native Apps
Hybrid Apps
Conclusion
We have seen the various benefits offered by both the streams of development Hybrid and Native Apps. We also have compared the various features offered by these development streams. And also discussed the scenario in which Native or Hybrid app seems fit for development.
