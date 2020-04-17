How To Promote Your New Products Through Digital Marketing

By Vipin Kumar
17th Apr 2020
Importance of Digital Marketing

Marketing of products or services using digital media or technologies, primarily on the web but also including mobile phones and display advertising is known as Digital promoting.

There are various types of digital marketing techniques which small business should consider to promote their business. Some of them are:-

  • Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
  • Search Engine Marketing (SEM)
  • Social Media Optimization (SMO)
  • Social Media Marketing (SMM)
  • Pay Per Click (PPC)
  • Content Marketing
  • Email Marketing


These methods are mainly used to promote a business :


How Digital Marketing is different from traditional marketing?

Digital Marketing is not much cheaper than Old marketing but the ROI( Return on Investment) is much better than traditional marketing. Through Digital Marketing, we can know target audience on a large scale and know-how far our advertisement will go, on the other hand, in traditional marketing, we distribute flyers or advertise in newspapers or magazines, posters, hoardings, etc but we don’t know how far our marketing is going to be successful. 


How to start promoting a new product or a business venture?


For marketing a new enterprise or product through Digital Marketing, you must make sure that your website is ready to launch and must be responsive and mobile-friendly. All the pages on a website and interlinking between them should be done correctly and content present in it should be catchy, not plagiarized, as google can detect copied content and this could harm your website.


We must perform organic as well as inorganic marketing techniques for our website hand in hand. As we can not depend on anyone factor for the growth of the business.


What is Organic and Inorganic Marketing?


In Organic marketing, the main method one can use is Search Engine Optimization (SEO). The process of increasing the quality & quantity of traffic on our website by increasing the perceptibility of a website to the users of a web search engine is known as Search Engine Optimization. It’s a lengthy process and time consuming to drive results but it is free and rank your website according to the keywords you are targeting.

On another hand, in Inorganic marketing, you can rank high in search engines from the very first day. Inorganic traffic is traffic that drives to your website through paid search engine marketing (PPC Pay Per Click) and social media marketing such as Facebook and Instagram Ads.


How Social Media can help in promoting the business?


Nowadays each and everything can easily be viral through the help of social media. According to a study conducted by social media examiner, around 97% of small businesses ( like EDucation Tech , small companies , etc.. ) are using social media platforms to attract new customers.


Various steps could be initiated before doing marketing on social media. Some of them are listed below:

  • Start with a strategy
  • Select which platforms are suitable for your business
  • Target your Customers
  • Make and maintain Relationships
  • Increase your website traffic
  • Focus on the quality and quantity of content
  • Choose the right keywords
  • Review and respond to all social media conversations around your business
  • Track your performance


 Conclusion


Above mentioned all the techniques can promote your business to a wide range of audiences. Some more important points which can grow your business are the reviews for your product, this could be done by creating a google business page on which people can review and recommend your business to others.

In conclusion, these Digital Marketing methods are very important to effectively promote the business or product.

