Quick Steps to Become a UI/UX Designer in 2020

Possibly, you have perceived the terms that are trending in the market nowadays, and maybe you already know about the perks of a career in UI/UX design! It is all about creativity, fulfillment towards work, flexibility, variety, high salaries, and the bulk of opportunities to work with real people.

Precisely, UI/UX designers have a bulk of chances to enjoy both the worlds, they can enjoy their life with professionals, they are not limited to sitting in front of a computer. UI/UX design is all about human interaction, getting out into the field, and engaging with people, from key stakeholders to real-life customers and end-users.

Website design is the most important perspective, as the competition is increasing the users want the best experience online. For instance, few of the users would go to a website that takes too long to load or the platform layout is uninspiring.

Let’s learn some steps to become a UI/UX designer in 2020 and what are the things that are necessary for a website.

What is a Good Website?

The loading time of a website is the most critical thing for a business, it is a real fact that a user will never take interest in your website if it takes more than five seconds to load, even the users give it a second chance if the wait persists, they go off to the other side, as there are multiple competitors who can take your lead within no time. While it is important to consider that the load time of a website is not the single aspect of a good website.

A good website includes the user experience (UX) and owns a strapping user interface (UI), a UI/UX designer focuses on the kind of experience that the user will have while logged on the platform. A good web designer ensures that the pages load fast and that the platform becomes eye-catching. To design the website from the user’s perspective, it is necessary to clarify that it considers multiple tastes and choices. This is because a website is a public platform that users are drawn from other parts of the world.

The Functionality of a Good Website

With all the things, a good website provides the purpose for which it was designed without slacking it. For instance, if you are working with an ecommerce business, your website must need to be perfect in all the ways serving the best to its visitors with a tremendous online experience.





The visitor when visiting your website needs to be able to find whatever he is looking for, he must be able to place the order for designing things. This should be accompanied by a means to track their orders to keep them updated on the status of the order.

It should be Easy To Navigate

Designers never create a website for their personal use, and thus it is necessary to be on the internet so that the users can find it easily. The website must have proper tabs that indicate each of the sections clearly. Systematic labeling of the sections provides the user with an easier interface and quick time to research important information. If the website is built for ecommerce needs then all sections need to be designed properly in any means.

Content That Attracts and Engages The Audience

Content is the thing for which the user is searching over the internet! So it is important that the content should be relevant, engaging, attractive, and to the point. The content’s relevancy feeds the UX design. The user gets impressed with you when you provide them the exact information for which they are looking for. For example, your website is to instruct people about how to repair electrical appliances at home, as such, the user will expect to get a proper and instructive explanation that can really help to repair the electric appliances at home.

As of now if you understand what a good website is and how you need to design it, let’s discuss some easy steps following which you can become a UI/UX designer.

Learn The Basics of Web and Visual Design

It is obvious that you can set a career in any field if you know each and everything about it, so to become a UI/UX designer it is essential that you are getting well aware of all the principles of designing. Clear your all the concepts about designing, visual designing, and web designing. You also need to learn the balancing in the composition between the typography and contrast.

Learn About The UX Designing Process

It is important to learn both UI/UX design patterns, the design process for UX is more flexible but it involves complexity as compared to UI design. Mainly you need to understand the design and need to get aware with every success. Design thinking is an aspect of UX design that allows a designer to design and create a product from the vision of the user.

Work Over Your Designing Skills

If you are thinking of becoming a very good designer, it is important to understand the initial details of UI/UX design. Here you need to read a lot about things along with connecting with other designers worldwide.

Research About How to Use Different Design Tools to UI/UX design

The internet is full of tools that help in UI/UX designing. There are various tools that offer the best materials to design things in the best way. It is important to note that tools focus on a certain part of the design process, so you need to find the best for each of your tasks.

Closing Notes

UI/UX design is a powerful career to opt-in 2020, as there are various concepts and things that users are opting for. Mainly, users are getting aware of the internet and their knowledge of what is best for them, their expectations in terms of the UI/UX design of a website are increased, so if you are thinking to become a designer it is important to understand that you need to floor a series of steps that can help to achieve your goals. If you are looking to hire a UI/UX designer for any of the website related tasks, you can check the Companies List, where you will find the best list of UI/UX design companies who can provide you the best quality work.