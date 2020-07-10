Are you looking for fastest web hosting services In 2020 which should be best, secure, reliable then you are on the right place. Having a good web hosting service allows you to have a profitable venture in future. Having web hosting service makes your website fast by reducing downtime and hence a web hosting service increases your website traffic. Having a web hosting service also implies additional security through SSL and thus it increases the credibility of the customers.





However, choosing the fastest web hosting service may not be a cake-walk. With the huge options available in market it may be mind-blowing for you to choose the best web hosting service.

This guide will help you find the fastest web hosting service of 2020 that help you to double your revenues and to reach the pinnacle of success in a short period.





Best Web Hosting Services (2020)

1. Bluehost

Bluehost has been a pinnacle in this industry for around sixteen years. This is one of the fastest web hosting services of 2020.It is undeniably one of the popular brands worldwide. If you are looking for a fast web hosting service then your search ends here. Their commitment to excellent quality and excellent support team makes them the best in the category. This is the best web hosting provider and the best web hosting for beginners which you must buy for maximizing sales.





Features





Free domain available with Bluehost web hosting

Bluehost is a popular tool for web hosting for domain owners and site administrators.

They offer premium services at an affordable pricing

They provide 24/7 help via telephone or live chat whenever you face queries or concerns.

They are recommended by Word press and give you a free domain name for a year. This is undeniably the best web hosting provider of 2020





2. Hostinger

With Hostinger, developers will learn to use PHP, FTP, cPanel, and MySQL at no extra costs to code and explore. You can learn to create free WordPress pages and develop your skills concurrently using free hosting pages and PHP. For beginners, hosting is great. You will learn to create free WordPress pages and at the same time develop your skills. This is the best web hosting provider of 2020





Features





Hosting of carriers is secure.

Equipment for convenient use

Over-the-board SSL provided

US, Europe and Asia Datacenters





3. HostGator

HostGator is another renowned name for web hosting which is popularly used by small and big enterprises equally. HostGator is an effective tool which provides you a one-stop solution to all your needs for web hosting. With its 99.9 percent uptime guarantee, Hostgator offers a plethora of features from domains to servers at extremely reasonable prices. This is the fastest web hosting for WordPress.





Features





It provides a high uptime.

It provides an outstanding deal for cooperative storage.

It assist you in Wordpress hosting, VPS hosting and cloud hosting

It has a great customer service team which consists of qualified professionals. They provide quick resolution to queries and concerns.





4. Dreamhost

Dreamhost is word press packaging web hosting tool which manages around 1,5 million websites. They provide a 100% uptime guarantee and an impressive cash back guarantee for 97 days. This is one of the fastest web hosting services of 2020.

The free SSL and WordPress firewall for additional security are preinstalled on all sites. This is one of the best web hosting service which will help you to maximize the revenues.





Features





Strong safety characteristics.

Extensive resources for domain management.

Excellent offers for cloud hosting and good cash return offer.

Monthly transfers of unrestricted files.





5. SiteGround

Founded in 2004, SiteGround is a web hosting provider. They have over two million domains and are one of WordPress.org's famous three web hosting companies. They facilitate an easy web hosting service. This is the best web hosting service known so far.





Features





It provides you all the required support that you will require for launching your site.

Allows Daily backups and CDNs integrated

It offers a host of features at an affordable rate.

They provide unique security solutions.





6. A2 Hosting





A2 hosting is one of the fastest web hosting services of 2020. If you are looking for the best web hosting service then your search ends here. Let’s look into the features:





Features





Allows free and easy site migration

24/7 assistance for "guru" chat

More than twenty accounts for emails

Optimized repositories for Word Press





7. GreenGeeks





GreenGeeks has over 10 years of experience and is an environmentally friend Web host. Both offer a continuous time of 99.95 percent and load times of less than 500 m. GreenGeeks delivers fast and reliable hosting at an economical rate of $2.95 / month, with 99.98 percent uptimes and load speeds of 445 ms. This is one of the fastest web hosting services of 2020.





Features





Allows Daily backups

Provides stable response time (99.98%)

Allows reseller hosting

Provides scalable hosting





8. WP Engine





WP Engine offers daily file backups so that you can your profit can be maximised. They also have trustworthy customer service and high-end business custom plans. The lowest-price WP Engine plan is $30 per month. Let’s look into the features:





Features





Excellent response time.

Great service to the consumer.

Real-time risk identification

Selection of cloud-based hosting for both Amazon Web and Google Cloud Platform.





9. Inmotion Hosting

Inmotion Hosting is a reputed web hosting company which boasts being a CNET-certified for 15 years. They provide shared, dedicated, re-selling, VPS, cPanel, Hosting and Integrations for WordPress, and many free tools that can be used in the online market.

You can enjoy a lot of cool features by paying a meagre price. You will also have a 90-day money-back guarantee. In provides 24/7 support for customers. This is the best web hosting provider that you will come across.





Features





Outstanding performance and provides a 100 per cent satisfaction guarantee

PCI Compliant

Hosts cPanel and softaculous

Provides return assurance for 90 days





10. Kinsta

Kinsta Managed WordPress Hosting comes next on our ranking of the best web hosts. Kinsta's Starter Plan comes with 1 WordPress install, 20 000 site visits, a CDN and SSL free and a disk space of 5 GB and costs US$ 30 per month. All schemes include free unrestricted migrations from separate servers, automated regular backups, manual backups, 24/7 assistance, and a blank cache feature. This is one of the fastest web hosting services of 2020.





Features





Built from the very own cloud platform of Google

Provides unlimited speed and daily backups

It is the The Best Webhost that we encountered so far and it is highly secure.

Allows free migrations





Things to Consider When Choosing Web Hosting

Choosing the best web hosting service can be an easy task if you go through this guide. When choosing for a web host, there are several common considerations that you must keep in your mind. The most important are the accessibility, efficiency, and usability of your website. Each can have a big effect on your website's performance. Let’s glance through some of the important factors that you should consider for choosing a web hosting service

Functionality of the platform

The performance of the web page relies primarily on the tools used. A good web hosting service comes with lots of features. When selecting a web host, make sure that the provider supports the applications and your website uses specific scripts or software.

Reliability and Availability

A good web hosting service should be reliable. You can consider checking the past uptime to determine if the service is reliable or not. Companies reporting annual values of 99.5% or higher often have a good credibility. Companies with a score below 99 percent should always be avoided.

Features and Limitations

The speed of a website depends on a lot of factors. The site functionality requires a lot of RAM, extensive processing power, and disk space to work well for you and your customers. Many cheap sites cannot fulfill these requirements. Create a summary of your requirements and always take buy a product that will meet your demands.

Conclusion

Hence, the above article helps you to have an insight into the ten fastest web hosting services of 2020. Before choosing the company you must be speculative and should do a comparative analysis of various options before finalizing the purchase.