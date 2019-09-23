Scope Change Management During Software Development: The Do’s And Don’ts

There are many offshore IT services providing changes to your projects effectively. But it is not something that is very easy to accomplish.





Introduction

Managing scope changes while developing software involves a lot of measures that should be followed for a successful scope change management. If you are looking forward to companies providing saas software development then they should keep several factors in mind to avoid any repercussions afterward. If the scope management is not done properly then it can create complete destruction of your project.





What is Scope Change Management?





Project managers manage the scope of their projects from conceptualization to execution. With the charter phase completion, your initial project scope becomes authorized. After this, comes the turn of scope change management. In this process, you need to control, document and oversee all the changes in your project scope. Making simultaneous changes to your project scope can harm your work environment. You must have a well-defined scope change management process in order to avoid any problems in the future. Otherwise, you might need to extend your timelines as well as increased project expenses. This is unlikely from both sides.





Custom software development services are meant to produce tailored and expected software designs and as a project manager, you need to take care of each and everything. There are various things that need to be planned and executed in your project and scope change management is one such part that plays a vital role in the overall project. You can avoid the forthcoming hurdles and unnecessary falls with a list of the do's and don’ts by your side.

For instance:

In saas software development, a project manager should fulfill all the client’s needs with scope management.





Given below is a complete list of Do’s and don’t’s for scope change management during software development.





We have highlighted four factors under the heading of Do’s that can help your serve custom software development services to your clients. Let’s have a close look at each point:-





DO’s for scope change management





● Proper Documentation for Change

You should produce a well-documented request for scope change and it is very benefitting for you and your team members. Every change request for current scope changes is incorporated through Documentation. The team can work effortlessly during corrections and revision modes with documented scope changes in hand.





It has various other benefits as follows:-

1. Your team can understand the need for scope changes better with a documented list of changes.

2. They all will eventually agree to the implementation of changes

3. Sets would effectively change the deadlines

4. The value addition when highlighted on a sheet creates a better impact.





● Reviewing is important for Change Requests

1. After sharing the change request documentation, you should hold a meeting with your teammates in order to get their suggestions and views related to the changes. Their reviews and doubts related to the changes must be acknowledged and resolved. The change requests would have possible impacts that they want to discuss.

2. You need to discuss all these changes with your client as well. The client must be told about the changes and improvements to be made in the project to maintain transparency.





3. Once you get done with the discussions, the response documentation takes place.





● How to create Response Documentation





Response documentation must be prepared with the important features mentioned below:-

1. Your response documents must be well organized.

2. The response report must convey the approach that was the center of focus and most agreed by all the teammates during the meeting.





3. Mention the time period in the response document within which the scope changes should be made. The impact of the scope changes on the customers and the scope of the project must be clearly defined.





4. Mention the expiration date on your response document. This date is given to the clients within which the client is supposed to respond to the scope changes made on the project.





● Implementation Time





You can implement the proposed changes in the project once your client gives approval to the response documentation. If there is any delay in your client’s response then it is important for you to review the status and impact scale of your current project. After this, you can explain it to your client for his final call.





Dont’s for scope change management

Now comes the turn of Don’t’s of Scope Change Management that must not be forgotten:





● Resistance should not always be repelled





It is not imperative to turn your head towards each and every proposed change. If some of your teammates highly disagree with the proposal of certain changes then you must look through it thoroughly. Resistance is another side of the coin that contains changes on the side. For a better consensus, you must listen to everyone in your team and then make a smart decision.





● Smooth Workflow is Better





You as a project manager must keep in mind that friction in your workflow can affect your project development. Thus you should maintain a smooth workflow and do not arrange random meetings. Always announce the meetings in advance to inhibit the disturbance in the project.





● Take proper time while making Technological Advancements





You might need to make technological advancements in your project that need time. You should try to keep the process steady but not really fast. It is your responsibility as a manager to take time and then integrate technical changes to your project scope.





You might undergo saas app development and you should not make any such mistakes to maintain a powerful and efficient scope change management. These do’s and don’t’s can make a lot of improvement in your saas software development.





Summing it Up





These are the points that can make and break your project. You can touch the zenith of perfections by handling the sudden changes in your software without disturbing the end goals. It is apparent to face such points during your project that you would ask for changes and modifications. In such cases, there are certain issues that we can prepare to fight against. Every software development project asks for something new. Your approach would change with every new project’s requirements.





There are many changes however that we cannot imagine and prepare for in advance. Hence the scope management should not turn a stressor for you and your teammates working in the project. A comprehensive scope change management strategy can take your project a long way. It will eradicate most of the tensions with regard to the resources and budget of your project. Many Offshore IT services follow such strategies to have a bug free scope change management.