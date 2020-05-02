Scope of Digital Marketing in 2020 for Digital Marketing Company

Digital Marketing: The Call of Present Times and Future World





With 56 crore active internet users, India is second after China in terms of internet usage. The intensified use of mobile phones, computers, and laptops is leading to a wider reach. It has eventually changed the face of digital channels in both strength and volume. Social media has become a tool of information. Searches in terms of information and purchase have transformed India into a huge market. Here comes the need for a Digital Marketing Company.

The concept

Digital marketing (Digital Marketing Company) comprises of all marketing efforts focused on the internet. Besides, it includes the use of an electronic device like a laptop and smartphones. Businesses take advantage of digital channels such as search engines, social media, and email. Similarly, websites connect with current and prospective customers present on the digital platform. The endeavors generate business.

Untapped market

If data are to be believed the Digital Marketing is witnessing an annual growth of 25-30%. Around 37 crore Indian users are using social media like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The high-speed digitization and 5G in line, digital marketing is all set peak.

The behavior of Internet Users

On average an Indian spends about 4-5 hours a day on social media and the internet. The growing market of internet-based gadgets has spiked the pace of usage and penetrated to the market. The content on the internet influences the lives of people within no time. Display of ideas through images, videos, texts, etc has a sound foundation into the minds of the people. Also, it translates into their living. Digital Marketing (Digital Marketing Company) is very much about influencing the audience online.

The Need

Customers tend to engage more with marketing materials that combine multiple types of content. For instance, photos, video clips, and audio. Moreover, it is easier to incorporate such varied content in the digital medium. Besides you can track the customer behavior before approaching them. As a result, digital marketing methods turn out to be more effective than any other medium.

Traditional verses Digital

Major players still rely on traditional marketing methods. For instance, door to door advertisement, mouth publicity, radio announcements, and TV commercials. With internet revolution widening modes of marketing are mutating. The tools of marketing changed from humans to gadgets. It became easier to penetrate.

Cost effective and flexible

The essence of digital marketing (Digital Marketing Company) lies in its lower costs and higher flexibility. Simultaneously it gives you accessibility to potential consumers with minimum efforts. It gives you the ability to speak with authority on topics related to your product or industry. Most importantly you can track customers’ purchase journeys.

Optimum returns

Precise measuring tools and targeted reach make digital marketing (Digital Marketing Company) most effective. Perhaps, it is the only form that allows precise tracking and analyzing the actions of customers. On top of that, an analytical tool like Google Analytics has made it easier to make smart spending decisions and optimize marketing campaigns. When compared to outbound marketing modules, the online marketing module is much more affordable. At the same time, it is strategic. This makes digital marketing (Digital Marketing Company) more appealing to small Indian businesses.





Types of Digital Marketing

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

SEO refers to the process of growing your online visibility. Especially in non-paid (organic) search engine results(SERP). In this form of digital marketing search engine results pages appear to users after they search for a given set of keywords. It happens while looking in search engines like Google or Bing. Each user receives an individualized results page based on keywords.

Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

SEM covers the ground which SEO ignores. It is basically paid traffic from search engines. With SEM one can purchase advertisement space that appears on a user’s SERP. Significantly used paid search platform is Google Ad-words. Next, is Bing Ads.

Social Media Marketing

Everything done to increase traffic or business on social media channels is social media marketing. It includes Facebook, Twitter, Snap-chat, and LinkedIn.

Content Marketing

Content marketing is the practice of delivering a quality piece of content to your users. This content can live anywhere online. Tweets, a YouTube video, and blogs on the websites comprise content marketing.

Affiliate Marketing

It refers to the process of paying for conversions. Apparently it’s like hiring a salesperson for your product. That affiliate earns a commission. You determine the rate for affiliate marketing. You only pay for conversions.

Influencer Marketing

This one is the newest among the types of digital marketing. Influencer marketing uses people with an enormous online reach. They are considered as experts. Hence they easily drive traffic and sales.

Email Marketing

Email marketing allows updating email subscribers on a regular basis about the company. This fosters a relationship unlike any of the other types of digital marketing.

Mobile Phone Advertising

This type of digital advertising can be done on any mobile device. With this customers are updated about offers and schemes through SMS.

Viral Marketing

It is a post of some sort that is trendy, funny, or strange enough to garner a massive amount of shares online. Viral marketing causes an enormous spike in website traffic over a short period of time.

Conclusion

Looking at all these points, we can say that digital marketing is going to be very effective for all digital marketing company. Today almost all big companies or small companies are resorting to digital marketing to spread awareness of their business. In this case, digital marketing companies can help them to do these jobs.

Digital Anki SEO Expert in Gurgaon - India