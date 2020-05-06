Secret Revealed!! 6 Steps To Safegaurd Your Business From COVID -19 Outbreak

COVID -19 has been a severe threat to the whole world. Starting from health concerns to the economic crisis, it has given a great start to the new year. From the large scale business to small scale business it leaves some economic consequences in its way. Experts say that this economic condition leads to recession. To strive in such cases and to plan for the future of the business.

Well, here are the helpful 6 steps to guide you.

6 Steps To Safeguard Your Business From COVID -19 Outbreak

Generate New Leads :

As business of your kind is struggling to maintain a normal situation. This is the right chance to build your own network. Based on your prospects and relevancy of your business establishment, we will generate a pool of potential customers for you.

Let me shoot out with an example. When group gathering and social meetings are prohibited, students moving to educational institutions are stopped on the concern of their health. In such a situation education cannot be closed due to the prohibition of social contact. Many educational institutions, education firms, YouTube channels create their own network with apps, YouTube videos, webinars, online training, and much more. They generate potential leads and promote their business by showing care and concern.

Get Adapted:

Staying at home, no mobility due to lockdowns. Businesses that rely on it face tremendous beat. To overcome it, turn out your digital. So that you can connect people virtually. No mobility is needed, no risk of threats.

Example: It is common that we used to get essentials from the nearby stores. Now they face a terrible loss due to lesser social interaction. So some get an order through phone calls and deliver it to the concerned location. A step ahead some join hands with the government and help society with lesser price.

Established ride-hailing firms turnouts their drivers to their own food/grocery ordering services. In some other cases corporate, government, local stores are getting adapted to the current situation and helping the society to be safe and stable.

Market Your Solutions

Whether your product or service gets reflected directly or indirectly to the COVID-19 crisis, adapt your marketing strategies. Make your target audience know your presence as you are still available. If you are implementing an alteration of ordinary service, then marketing will be more important.

For example: Due to the stopping of social gatherings, any special rituals under it are shrunk in population. Hence the business around it faces a huge loss. To make them alive, they conduct contests, by being active on the social floor and market their business digitally.

Show The Business Relevancy :

Before, at present, and after the outbreak of a pandemic, the survival of the business is most important. It’s not that the situation is going to be the same in all three conditions. During lockdown people will realize what is comfort, what is cheating, and what is going to sustain. In that case, anything through digital and automated will long last. That’s why the adaptation of business is much more significant. It is applicable for both b2b and b2c business.

For example: Let me take the business on logistics, due to the cut down of mobility. The travel industry and hotel industry has shaken down. The relevancy and concern shown to their clients, make them stay connected with people around them.

Identify The Challenges :

It is a crucial phase, now you have to list out the challenges the business might face. To get out of this phase, we have to plan accordingly to face different scenarios and to escape from every possibility.

That includes challenges from the breakage of the supply chain, improper communication, and generating customers and competition on and around the same kind of business. In this outbreak you have to check with every use case and plan accordingly to overcome it.

So how to plan? It is quite impossible to predict what’s exactly gonna happen, approximately we can go with previous data. To undergo a tough situation, it’s better to go with the flow you have already processed. Along with it strategize the use cases, which is better than unprepared.

Make Some Alternatives :

As we all know, coronavirus has caught up with the lives of many and made us stay under a roof. Owing to that many businesses have shut down and essential works partially. In such cases don’t cancel your pre planned events and business plans or meetings create some brainstorming alternatives and solutions. With technology and following minimalism, we can create ideas to overcome the troublesome scenarios

For example: Let me take the IT industry, people all around work at home. They stay connected under a secured cloud, which is easy to work, access, and managers to monitor. For business meetings, directors go for video conferencing like google hangouts. Whereas schools continue their teaching with virtual classes and conduct tests online.





There’s no telling how this situation will unfold. Things might return to normal within a few weeks, or we might be facing a worldwide recession a year down the road. For businesses of all kinds, it’s important not to give up, to have a firm strategy in place and to remain adaptable and flexible in order to remain successful.