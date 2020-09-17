“Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” – Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Really, happiness is as simple and at the same time as complex as that. The important point here is – to remember to turn on the light.

The dictionary defines happiness as a mental and emotional state which gives a sense of joy and contentment. Though not tangible, it is the most sought after goal in all of our lives. After all who doesn’t want to be happy? We all look for ways to be happy and are ready to spend time, energy and money just to have a chance at being happy in life. All of us yearn for that perfect recipe that can enable us to taste happiness for the entirety of our life.

Happiness means different things to different people, which is why it is almost impossible to build a ‘one size fits all’ model for achieving happiness. Having said that there are still some guidelines ,some very basic principles and practices which can aid us on our path to achieve a sense of euphoria.

I have read a bit on the subject, and have come up with a list of rules that work to make me happy in the toughest of times. Listed below are some fairly simple and easy to imbibe first steps that you can take and embark on your journey towards ecstasy.





Happiness is a choice: this may seem like an oversimplification, but in my experience, it actually works! Every single time! You can train your mind to calm itself in the most tumultuous situations and just choose to be happy. Every single morning, as soon as you get up, tell yourself “I choose to be happy today.” and see this small affirmation making a big change in your life. Happiness is internal: Simple yet again. But it is so profound and powerful. The moment you attach your sense of happiness to something or someone else, you take away all the power to be happy, from yourself. Things and people cannot make you happy, you alone are in charge of your happiness. Never forget this. Self Love: practice self love, consciously, every day. Make this your life’s mantra. Dont be too hard on yourself and learn to forgive your mistakes, and remind yourself that you are enough. Fill your cup with love and joy, and let it overflow, work on yourself to be truly happy. Pause: Yes!! Stop everything that you are doing right now and take a pause. Breathe and express gratitude for being alive, shout it out. Thank the universe for making you, you. Fall in love with your uniqueness, and happiness will soon follow. Be your best friend: Always encourage yourself to chase your dreams. Love yourself like you love that special friend in your life. Be there for yourself to catch the fall, be kind in times of failures and celebrate your success. Never, ever berate yourself. Always know that you deserve to be happy.





Sometimes the simplest of steps lead to the greatest of victories, try these out for yourself and notice the change these rules make in your life. These are all easy to follow and tried and tested ways to be happy.