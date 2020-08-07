10 strong security tips to protect your business from cyber attack

If you consider cyber theft to be just an issue on large scale businesses, you are wrong. An article published in CNBC, reports 43% of cyber attacks are aimed at small businesses. On an average cyber attacks cost about $200,000 to small businesses. It is difficult to search for a business that is immune to cyber-attack irrespective of their industry and size. Hacking and virus attacks are some of the mysterious threats that remain to be the biggest problems. Hackers attack every 39 seconds, as per the article published in Security Magazine.





Businesses (small or large) can surely combat some of the risks by taking the correct steps to secure themselves and their business online.





This content piece aims to highlight some of the security tips that can protect your business from cyber-attacks.

Regular Cyber-security Assessments

An adequate defense system is necessary and it cannot be done unless you know where you stand at present. Regular cyber security assessments play a vital role in any good security program as it marks the strengths you can augment and the weaknesses you can improve.





An assessment helps you to discover external and internal risks and assesses all the risks and exposures. This can further help you to better plan, prioritize the resources, and save the money for the most pressing requirements.

Update your Software Regularly

Always ensure to keep your software up-to-date. Installing software updates for your programs and operating system is very important. Get the latest security updates for all your devices. Old apps are vulnerable to attacks, and zero-day exploits that can penetrate networks, steal data, and cause severe damage. Consider executing vulnerability management processes that can verify for exposed vulnerabilities and missing patches. Then ensure you apply all the required patches and updates.

Install a Suitable Firewall on Your Network

Image source: GeeksforGeeks.org





Your first line of defense is your firewall when an intruder tries to invade your business. The firewall controls incoming and outgoing traffic based on preset security rules but also monitors your security system.

A firewall can easily sense if there is any theft of data from your network. If there is something weird happening on your system a firewall will automatically shut down the process. Also, a firewall is proficient enough to protect your computer from online threats, and malware.

Be cautious of what you click

Avoid software downloads from cautious sources and do not visit unknown websites. These websites often host malware or virus that would inevitably install (often silently) and compromise your system.





If you come across links or any kind of attachments in the email that are suspicious owing to any reason, do not click them.





ISO advises using NoScript or Click-to-Play, browser add-on features preventing automatic download of plug-in content (like Flash, Java, etc.) and scripts harboring malicious code.

Improve your Email Security

Millions of emails are sent each day. However, around 73% of emails are spam according to one of the research.

A large number of emails received by you pose security threats. Besides, emails are a preferred way to infect your computer systems with malicious software like ransomware.

To escape such situations you should ask your staff to be very careful with emails, not to subscribe to unreliable mailing lists. Also, you should purchase very good anti-spam software that removes unwanted links, and emails.

Use Strong Passwords

Be very attentive and keep changing your password and username every 90 days. A password management program can guide you to retain unique and strong passwords for each of your accounts. These programs can create strong passwords, automatically enter credentials, and prompt you to update your passwords regularly.





Pay distinctive attention to passwords. Passwords that combine special symbols, letters, and numbers in both lowercase and uppercase are tougher to crack. Pick obscure words to be included in your password. For added security, you may practice 2-factor authentication.





Do not send any kind of sensitive data like your password via email.

Search for a Secured Hosting Provider

Developing a website has become quite easier today. Ensure you are guarded with the best data security service provider and your website is hosted by an authentic web hosting company. Never prefer a free hosting service rather choose a PCI compliant company.

If your website has a lot of crucial data, you need a hosting provider that can provide you inadequate privacy, and security. A virtual private server (VPS) is a good hosting option for such websites. As compared to shared servers, VPS hosting means activities of other server customers and the traffic does not adversely affect your operation.

Prefer a VPN Server

If you are using your systems via public Wi-Fi or any other insecure network, using a virtual private network (VPN) is essential for your business’s online security. VPNs are efficient enough and remain entirely private. It enhances security and keeps your data encrypted. You can access your data remotely via VPN also it supports you to bypass geo-restricted content and hide your online identity.

Ensure Physical Security

Don’t neglect your physical environment while focusing on your digital assets. There are many cases wherein attackers gain access to login credentials, infrastructure schematics, trade secrets, and other valuable and vulnerable information by gaining physical entry into data centers or being onsite.





Deploy best security practices like a policy of supervising visitors, badged door entry, and camera surveillance. Make sure your conversations, calls, and screens are private while you are outside of your premises.

Take Regular Back-ups

One of the best ways to safeguard your business against data loss is by taking regular back-ups. When you have backups of your key files securely stored, you can quickly recover them all even if there is a cyber-attack. The data is restored to its original location when you recover files from your back-up. In a few minutes, the entire process is complete.





Keeping your data safe from cyber-attacks requires effective IT cyber security strategies and due diligence. Combining good practices, common sense with the above tips can help to protect your business from cyber threats.