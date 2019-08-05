The Top Three Biggest Automobile Companies in the World for 2019

The global automobile industry has faced steep competition each year. The highly competitive industry is dominated by companies from Japan, Europe, and the USA. Movies like the Fast and Furious franchise and the Need for Speed franchise has got car manufacturers keeping up with the demand for more speed, giving traffic ticket lawyer a boost in their clientele. Others have gone green in their innovations as they launch more impressive electric car models. Some companies rely on the latest state-of-the-art technologies to impress their customers with futuristic design and functions. As of June 2019, here are the biggest passenger car manufacturers in the world.





Toyota Motor Corporation





The Japanese company ranks at number 1 with over 10,446,051 cars produced. The company was founded on 1937. The company’s annual revenues go over $200 billion. The company is very popular in Asia (particularly in Indonesia, India, and Thailand); Europe (particularly in France, UK, Germany, and Italy); and in the USA. Today, Toyota leads in the sales of hybrid electric cars and hydrogen fuel-cell cars. Toyota also owns the brands Lexus, Ranz, Scion, Gazoo Racing, Daihatsu, and Hino.









Volkswagen Group





The German company bags second spot as it produced over 10,382,334 cars. The company was founded on 1937. You can find the company’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany. At present, the Volkswagen company also owns the brands Porsche, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Bentley,Scania, Audi, MAN,Škoda, and SEAT. Volkswagen is very popular in Europe and China. Volkswagen is recognized as Europe’s biggest automobile maker. The Volkswagen Group has manufacturing facilities in the USA, Mexico, China, Russia, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Argentina, Bosnia, South Africa, and many more.





Hyundai Motor Company





The South Korean company bags third spot with 7,218,391 cars produced. The company was founded on 1967. Hyundai has six international plants and three domestic plants in operation, which can be found in South Korea, USA, China, Russia, Czech Republic, India, and Turkey. The manufacturing facility in Ulsan, South Korea is considered to be the largest automobile manufacturing plant in the world. The integrated facility is said to be able to produce 1.6 million car units per year. Hyundai naturally dominates in Korea and is able to make it big in the global market through their branding. The company owns the brands Kia Motors and Genesis Motor.





If you are looking for a fast, modern, and high-quality car, take a pick among the brands that these companies offer. They are not the biggest companies in the whole world for nothing. You will surely find a model that will suit your needs and budget.