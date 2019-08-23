15 Best PHP Development Companies for Startups & SMEs





In the past six months, many PHP companies have become a new choice for customers and established a strong place in the web development market.





PHP is the most widely used programming language for server-side development. Since its release in 1995, there has been no downfall in its popularity. Constant updates and introduction of new versions of PHP have kept it alive till date. Moreover, there is no chance of it getting fade away in future.





SMEs and startups prefer PHP coding for web app development projects as its maintenance and development cost is low. Its reliability and high performance are unbeatable. Probably this is the reason that PHP has sustained the position of the best choice for server-side development of a website.





Due to the increasing demand for PHP web developers, the competition among the top custom software development companies is becoming fierce. It becomes tough for a businessperson to choose one of them.





Do you know, how do I manage to find an appropriate PHP company?





I have experience in the technology field and after vigorous research, I have concluded that certain factors based on which you can decide which is the best PHP development company in India.





Money-back Guarantee

Strict NDA

Source Code Authorization

Flexible Hiring Models

Quick Team Scaling

Free Trial

Extensive Experience

Technical Expertise

Proven Clientele History

Diversified portfolio





Apart from these mentioned factors, I have also checked the reviews and ratings of the shortlisted company on review sites like Clutch and Good firms as well as their organic search rankings on Google and Bing.





The following are the top PHP web development companies in India:









Location: India/USA





Pricing: Starting from $12/hr





Employees: 1000+





Established: 2004









Pixelcrayons is a renowned software development company in India with a physical presence in the USA and UK. The company is offering a variety of services including PHP maintenance, up-gradation, and API integration. They have expertise in all major PHP frameworks like Laravel, CodeIgniter, CakePHP, Yii, etc.





This agency has above 14 years of experience with a team of 650+ certified developers. In its overall journey, their team has worked with SMEs, startups, software product development companies, digital agencies and other companies of a similar domain.





Pixelcrayons has 6800+ satisfied customers with 6800+ successfully completed projects. It has made a renowned place in custom PHP development as it caters to the specific goals of every client at 60 percent less code.









Location: USA





Pricing: $100 - $149/hr





Employees: 10 - 49





Established: 2009









Though young and small, it has a perfect blend of ingredients to make a successful technology company. It is still in its growing years but known for providing reliable solutions.





Their focus is on quality and driven by the decisions of the management. Being young, it has on quality and not quantity. Their analytical minds understand the varied needs of customers proficiently to deliver compatible results every time.









Location: India





Pricing: $25-49





Employees: 400





Established: 2004









Valuecoders offers unmatched web design/ development services to its clientele spread all over the world. It has given its clients a pleasant software outsourcing experience at less cost in comparison to its competitors.





It has a record of 2500 satisfied clients and 14 years of experience. It has included all the latest software technologies with a major focus on offshore software development services.





By hiring PHP developers from Valuecoders, you will be able to reap the benefits of their experience, expertise and technical stack.













Location: USA





Pricing: $50 - $99/hr





Employees: 250-999





Established: 2003









This company is headquartered in New York with offices spread all across the globe. They are providing their services to 150 customers efficiently. From startups to Fortune 500, they have experience of working with all of them.





Fingent is providing innovative web and mobile solutions to companies as they have an understanding of diverse business domains. Moreover, they help in getting the optimum use of the PHP programming language.













Location: India/USA





Pricing: $25 - $49/hr





Employees: 250 - 999





Established: 2003









They believe in reducing the gap between their clients and the success that they wish to attain. With years of experience, they have the ability to provide solutions related to all the technologies that are currently prevailing in the market.





Its journey as a PHP application development company is commendable with some great projects in its bag. They possess rich experience of more than 12 years in offering unique IT solutions.













Location: Ukraine United Arab Emirates





Pricing: $25 - $49/hr





Employees: 50 - 249





Established: 2009





Being a young PHP application development company, it has new talent to offer. This agency has shown remarkable capabilities to outshine other software development companies in India. They have technology partners in North America, Europe, Middle East, Australia, and Asia.





If you will choose them as your PHP developers then they are capable of giving you access of above 100 developers and excellent communication from start to finish.









Location: United States/ Poland





Pricing: $25 - $49/hr





Employees: 250 - 999





Established: 2011









Need a plethora of solutions to your problems, Syberry corporation is the place to come! They have a complete focus on the business goals of their clients. Their sincerity is something which is their most appreciated thing of this company.





They have tailor-made solutions for their clients. The agency is offering multiple types of engineering and software development solutions. Their clientele includes top companies like Paypal and Disney Walt.









Location: Canada/USA





Pricing: $50 - $99/hr





Employees: 50 - 249





Established: 2016





Being a startup, it is perfect for software development requirements of startups. Their mission to help startups in every possible to change their challenges into opportunities. The first time right approach is strictly followed by them.





It offers a wide array of PHP mobile app development services from the creation of an application to maintaining the existing ones. They are able to provide a difference between usefulness and usability.









Location: India/USA





Pricing: $25 - $49/hr





Employees: 250 - 999





Established: 2010













If you go for Codiant, then you can earn a responsible and loyal friend too. They treat every client like family and understand the core needs of their business efficiently. The agency has a strong presence in India, Australia, the UK, and the USA.





They are one of the best PHP developers for startups, SMEs and other similar firms. Their team has experience in varied industrial domains from healthcare to tourism.













Location: USA/UK





Pricing: $25 - $49/hr





Employees: 250 - 999





Established: 1999





You can optimize your business processes with the help of the custom solutions by Iflexion. This company has a team of 850+ IT professionals who have extensive experience in their respective domain.





Their team of professionals is providing solutions by integrating all the latest technologies. They have experience in working for small as well as large enterprises.













Location: USA





Pricing: $25 - $49/hr





Employees: 50 - 249





Established: 2008









The dynamic needs to their clientele spread all over the world are met efficiently by their proficient team. The company is headquartered in the US and is known for providing custom software development solutions.





Established in 2008, it is still struggling to mark its strong presence in the software world. But their hard work speaks volumes of their strengths and abilities.









Location: India





Pricing: $25 - $49/hr





Employees: 10 - 49





Established: 2016





It is well known as a blockchain development company which is providing a wide array of website design and development services to a variety of businesses. Apart from these they are also offering internet marketing and mobile application development services.





Their aim is to give a lot to every project in order to discover new ways and offer a hassle-free service.













Location: Australia/USA





Pricing: $25 - $49/hr





Employees: 50 - 249





Established: 2011





Headquartered in California, it is one of the most trusted software, web, and mobile app development companies. They aim to find great concepts behind the ideas that are found around us every day.





The agency has more than 200 professionals offering scalable and innovative solutions to their clients. It makes sure that your data is secure by offering all the guidelines. Their sincerity towards their work has brought them into this list of top 15 PHP application development company









Location: Canada/USA





Pricing: $25 - $49/hr





Employees: 10 - 49





Established: 2010









They have an enthusiastic team of developers, testers, and designers. The team has an aim to change every idea of their client into reality. An interactive app is necessary for intense growth of a business.





They have experience in developing mobile apps, websites, and games. Careerbuilder and ALLNOL are their key clients.









Location: India/USA





Pricing: $25 - $49/hr





Employees: 50-249





Established: 2013













A young enterprise that has rich experience in software development. Their quest to become the best PHP developers is appreciable. Even though, it has been only five years since their inception, that have been able to get a place in the top PHP companies.





They do not aim to be the most successful one instead they aim to make their clients highly successful. They also have a separate blockchain arm which is responsible for blockchain related projects.









Final words:





I hope that this list is beneficial to you. My agenda, while I started writing this list, was to bring out the real colors of various PHP companies and unveil the ones which possess real capabilities.





I have achieved the target efficiently according to me. It will help you to choose the right provider for the PHP development services. Make sure to hire partners and not service providers. It will make your growth flawlessly interesting.





As everything needs updates and corrections, I invite all my readers for suggestions. If you feel that I have missed out a potential PHP web development company into this list, then you can share your views in the comment section.





Moreover, you are welcome to share your personal experiences with the above-mentioned companies in the comment section below. This will provide us a healthy exchange of reviews about the top PHP development companies.























