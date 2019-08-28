Things to Know About Radiator Repair in Sunshine Coast

What is the Radiator?

A heat exchange used to transfer thermal energy from one medium to another medium for cooling and heating is known as the radiator. It is primarily designed to use in automobiles, buildings, and electronics.

In automobiles, it used to cool the engine. When you drive any vehicle, the engine gets heated up. To cool the engine, a coolant agent is used. The coolant absorbs the heat from the engine and passes through the radiator to emit this heat. After cooling, the coolant will enter again into the engine and the cycle repeats.





Let us look at some common problems that occur in the radiator.





Rust

Oxidation happens everywhere. Engine parts that constantly deals with the liquid flow can get rust easily especially in extreme temperature. If you find that the cooling agent coming out of the radiator in brown color then it can be the rust that has formed inside the radiator. Rust can also occur outside of the radiator. If the rust develops holes would be created and the problem for your engine gets started.





Leaks

Rusting can lead to leakage in your vehicle. But this is not the only reason. The rubber hoses that are connecting the radiator and the engine will fail if the extreme pressure is build up. Additionally, the metal hose clamps can also rust. Leaks are not far behind if the hoses start to fail.





Failure of Thermostat

A thermostat is a small device that is located between the radiator and engine to regulate the flow of coolant to the engine. When the engine achieves the highest temperature, the thermostat senses the warm and opens up to allow the flow of coolantfrom the radiator through the hoses.

A cylinder will be located on the side of the thermostat facing the engine and is filled with wax. When the wax melts by the heat from the engine, it pushes a rod that opens up the valve that allows the coolant to flow inside the engine.

Thermostat failure means the valve remains closed. It gets stuck and does not allow the coolant to pass to the engine. This leads to engine overheating.





Mineral Deposition

Mineral deposits can block the flow of the coolant to the engine. If there is no rust or hose problem then only deposits can block the flow of the coolant.





Water Pump Failure

This is the pump that pushes the cooling liquid through the system. Only if it moves rapidly from engine to radiator, from radiator to engine, it can cool the system rapidly. The water pump will ensure that the engine will not overheat.

It is difficult to replace a failed or bad water pump.





Domino Effect

Since the water pump, radiator, the thermostat is interconnected; any repair in any part can cause other parts to fail.





Tips to Avoid Radiator Problems





Flush

Flush the coolant for every 20,000 miles. This will lead to a reduction in rust and mineral deposits and preventsthe radiator from leaking or blocking the coolant.





Check the hoses and clamps

Periodically check the hoses and clamps of your radiator. If you find any small problem, repair it if it is possible or replace it.

Check regularly

Make sure that your radiator coolant level is full. Check this every week. Add extra coolant to the overflow tank, if it is essential.





Maintain your Vehicle

Maintenance is an important task if you own a vehicle. Service your vehicle whenever it is possible. This can extend the lifetime of the vehicle.





