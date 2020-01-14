3 effective ways in 2020 to earn money online in India

Do you know that you can earn money online while working from home, hotel or any place of your liking?









There are proven ways that can help you generate a handsome amount. There are people who are earning in millions(10 lakhs) per month. In this article let us discuss ways of earning money online in India or outside. Below is the list of ways:-





1. Freelance Content Creation(Articles, Videos, Pictures, etc.)

2. Blogging(Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, Website)

3. Affiliate Marketing

4. Online Counselling

5. Online Tuition

6. Data Entry

7. Translation jobs

8. Recruitment Specialist

9. Gaming

10. Internet of Things

11. Data Scientists

12. Web Development

13. Graphic Designers

14. Animation Specialist





There are so many ways to earn money online. However let us discuss just 3 ways which can easily be done by anyone and generate income.





Freelance Content Creation Blogging Affiliate Marketing





Why these 3 jobs are simple, best and effective

-These jobs are simple because anyone can do it. An Engineer, a Housewife, a retired person, a GrandMother or a teenage kid can do it.

-The jobs are effective because without investing a huge amount you can start them and generate a good income.

-These jobs are the best because there are no 9-5 bindings, there is no Boss and you can work at your own will.

-Also, these ways require zero or very low investment.

What do you need to do these jobs online

A basic internet connection and a computer.





1. Freelance Content Creation

What is Freelancing?

When someone works willingly for their own selves without being associated with any company or organisation. In simple words, if I take a contract from any person to get his work done without being employed under him or her and charge him/her for the same.

There are many tasks that can be taken up and delivered online. If you are good at a skill you can use it to generate income. Suppose you are good at writing. You can use this skill to write articles and sell them.

Content Creation

Since the inception of social media content creation has gone to a different level. You can write articles and sell them online. You can create videos, edit them and offer it on sale. There are many websites that need different types of content. You can approach them and create content for them.

1. You can sell out pictures on websites such as Shutterstock, Unsplash, Pexels, etc.

2. You can create and edit videos for popular youtube channels

3. You can write articles for websites

I myself create a lot of content for other websites. This way you can earn a decent amount. Let me give you a very simple example. An average content writer charges from 0.6 paise/word to 2 or 3 rupees/word. Suppose you charge 1 rupee/word. And you write 4 articles, of approx. 800 words, per day. You can easily earn around 96000 Rs/month.

The best part of content creation is that it does not require any investment.

Some other skills which can be done online are Website Designing/Development, Legal Advisors, Marketing, Counselling, etc. But these skills need specific specialization hence let us keep our focus on those topics which don't need specialization.

Now the biggest issue for Freelancers is where to get work from?

There are many websites that give provisions for freelancers to offer their work. People post their work online for which you can bid. Then the person awards the project depending upon your reputation and bidding amount.

Which are the websites where freelancers can get work?

There are many such websites. Some of the most popular websites are:-

a. Fiverr

b. Upwork

c. Freelancer

d. SimplyHired





2. Blogging

Why Blogging is one of the simplest ways to earn money?

Blogging is one such field where no specialization is required and it is a very low investment way of earning money online. You can start your blog even if you just want to share your experience. The basic requirement is that you should know to operate the internet. Anyone can do Blogging and earn money online does not matter whether it is a 60-year-old Aunty or a 15-year-old kid.

Why it is one of the best ways to earn money?

What if I tell you that if you are a Blogger you can earn money while you are asleep?

You would be excited. Isn't it?

The best part about Blogging is that once you post an article, video, audio or a picture it will keep you earning money till it is there. For example, if you wrote an article that appears in the top google searches. You will continue to earn money through it irrespective of whether you are online or not.

Another best part about Blogging is that you do not have a location constraint. You can work while holidaying in the Maldives or anywhere else in the world.

There are many other benefits as well. You will get freedom from a daily 9-5 office schedule and if you earn well then you can plan your retirement early as well.





What is Blogging?

Blogging is a way of sharing experiences, opinions with others through a medium(Website, Blog, Facebook, Instagram, etc.).

Blogging can be of many types. An old aunty talking on youtube about cooking or a young techie bragging about new technology on Facebook or a wanderer posting his pictures from his visits all over the world on Instagram or a Blog as this one. These are different ways of Blogging.

Now let us discuss the main Question.

Is it possible to earn money through Blogging?

Have you heard of SimpliLearn?

The owner of Simplilearn started a blog that discussed a certification called PMP. The name of the Blog was Simplilearn. Now that Blog has become a full-fledged company that provides a platform, classes and study materials for the working class to re-skill or upskill themselves.

Shraddha Sharma started yourstory.com. Now it has become one of the most popular media in the country for startup related news.

Similarly, Kamiya Jani started Curly Tales a food blog. Now she is one of the most popular faces online. And how can we forget Bhuvan Bam of BB ki Vines fame and Amit Bhadana is known for humor-filled videos on youtube?

How many ways we can do Blogging?

Instagram and Facebook - Blogging is vast. There are many ways you can start Blogging.

Suppose you like to visit and to take pictures of the places you visited. After a while, you want to share this experience with others by posting pictures with small captions. Instagram and Facebook are the best platforms for you. Check out curly tales Instagram page, it will give you an idea of blogging on Instagram.

Youtube - If you want to post your videos online and generate money then Youtube is the best platform. Along with youtube, you can use Facebook as well. Checkout BBkiVines or Amit Badhana videos on youtube to get an idea.

Website - If you are good at writing and want to express yourself then having a website(like this one) along with the facebook account is the best combination.

There are many other ways of Blogging such as Podcasts, Pinterest, etc.

How to earn through Blogging?

The best, effective and yet the simplest way is to float a website and then create and post the content on that website. Facebook, WhatsApp, Youtube can be used as supportive platforms if the time and budget allow.

You have to figure out the ways to earn online in India through blogging. There are multiple ways, let us have a look at it.

1. Google Ad. - this is the simplest and most popular ways of monetizing your website. If you have decent traffic then you can register your website to Google Adwords. Once approved google will start putting the advertisement on your website. On every unique click, you will get commission from Google on the CPC(cost per click) basis.

2. Direct Ad./Lead Generation - since you are getting a lot of traffic you can start putting the advertisement for institutions, companies or any other entities or organizations of your blogging field and start earning from them.

3. Affiliate Marketing - there are many affiliate programs run by companies. Amazon runs one of the most popular affiliate programs. You just need to put the link of the item to be sold. For every sale, you will get a commission from Amazon. Not only Amazon you can join multiple affiliate marketing programs.

4. Content Creation - Since you are already posting content on your website it means that you are creating a lot of content online. You can earn by creating and selling out content to other platforms.

5. Sponsored Posts - this is another way of earning from your blog. You can allow good quality, well-written posts on your blog and charge for the same.





3. Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate Marketing is one of the highest revenue ways to earn money online without making very big investment. Big companies in different areas of field run affiliate programs. The people who join these programs are called Affiliates. These affiliates market the products of the company and claim the commission for every sale. One of the most popular affiliate programs is that of Amazon.

How can I earn through Affiliate Links?

As soon as the users buy a product through your affiliate link the company will pay you commission for the same.

There are multiple ways you can do affiliate marketing.

1. If you are a blogger you can share the affiliate links on your blog

2. You can share the affiliate link on a WhatsApp group

3. You can share the affiliate link on facebook pages, youtube channels, etc.

What is an Affiliate Link?

The companies which run affiliate programs will give you a link to share and market their product. This link will help them track the sales made by you.





The above three ways which I discussed with you are the most effective ways of earning money online. If you are serious about earning money online then choose one of the methods and start working on it. The sooner you start the faster you will reach the destination.





These are the simplest ways to earn money online. I do Blogging to generate a passive income online you can also choose your own way from the above list and start. Always remember :-





When you start you overcome the biggest hurdle





Rest everything can be handled and resolved.