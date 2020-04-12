3 Reasons to Start Business Website SEO in This COVID-19 Time

In this COVID-19 time, most of the businesses are facing a different type of challenges.





The global economy affected and recorded a loss of trillion of dollars in this COVID-19 time.





So many businesses are on the stage of shut down.





In this bad news, some good news is coming.





Some businesses have seen growth in this COVID-19 time.





Businesses like video conferencing, live streaming, gaming, drone delivery, and more.





The time frame of 2 to 6 months of global lockdown due to COVID-19 is the best time to invest in your business website promotion.





If you have a business or you are a startup then you should take this time seriously for improving your digital marketing.





In this digital marketing, you need to take SEO (Search Engine Optimization) seriously.





In this post, I am going to share 3 reasons why you should start your business website SEO in this COVID-19 time.





#1 SEO is a Long Term Process

Search engine optimization is a long term process. SEO improves your business website ranking in the search engine for the long term. Every investment you will make on the website SEO will give you higher returns.

It gives you results and return for long term if you continue your business website SEO.





#2 SEO Needs Time to Show Results

SEO needs a minimum of 4 to 9 months to show the best results.





In this COVID-19 time, which will take a minimum of 9 months globally to get control over this. So, you can utilize this time to improve your business website SEO.





You can utilize this time to improve your business website ranking in search engines. After this COVID-19 or when this pandemic is in control, you will get more businesses from your website.





#3 Competitive Advantage

This is the best time to start your business website SEO because at this time most of the businesses are not focusing on organic marketing.





Most of the business owners are in fear of shut down and downfall of the economy.





You as a startup owner or entrepreneur you can take advantage of this time.





These are the top 3 reasons to start your business website SEO in this COVID-19 time.





Hire a dedicated certified SEO expert for your business website SEO.





Why hire a dedicated SEO expert for your business website SEO?





Hiring the right SEO expert is the most difficult task these days.





You need to select a person who has combo quality of

Experience

Fundamentals Knowledge

Niche Ideas

Market Trends





Ask questions to SEO expert before hiring like





How SEO will help your website to grow?

Why Google do algorithms update?

How many keywords needs for the best SEO results?

How many months required for the best SEO results?

How to fix website technical issues?

How is the reporting of website?

What is your SEO strategy for coming 6 months?

How R&D help in website SEO?

Do you have any success stories of your previous client?

Which niche you deal most?

Can you rank my website in top results in 1 week?





at last you can ask





Why should I hire you?





Common question of hiring but very powerful.





You need to ask these questions to make sure of SEO expert confidence and knowledge.





These bad days will not go long. This is the time when we can plan and invest in the right methods of business marketing.





I hope you liked this post. Share it with your friends or colleague who is waiting for the great days of their business.





Stay in your home and stay safe.





Enjoy and learn new things.